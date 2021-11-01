Queen Elizabeth ‘totally committed’ to hosting Christmas at Sandringham this year

The immediate concern for Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace is whether QEII will be well enough to attend the Remembrance Sunday events on November 14th. She’s already cancelled her appearance at the Festival of Remembrance, which is a concert ahead of Remembrance Sunday. She will not attend any of the events leading up to Nov. 14th, like an appearance at Westminster Abbey (I’m assuming). But after all of that, the next question is: will the Queen be able to host and enjoy her favorite Christmas activities? Christmas is also a busy time for the Queen, especially as she usually hosts a pre-Christmas royal luncheon, then hosts the family at Sandringham every year. Last year was different because of the pandemic, but apparently the Queen wants everyone around at Sandringham this year.

The Queen has told her family she will host Christmas at Sandringham after she has rested up on the advice of royal doctors. The monarch is said to be “totally committed” to entertaining her loved ones at her Norfolk home after missing out last year because of the pandemic. On Friday it was revealed Her Majesty, 95, has cancelled all working visits for the next two weeks and has been advised to stick to “light, desk-based duties”. But royal sources said she is determined to recover soon so she can see her family at their traditional festive gathering. Last year restrictions meant the Queen and the late Prince Philip had a quiet Christmas alone at Windsor Castle. But after losing her husband of 73 years in April, it is understood Her Majesty really wants to see everyone together. A Palace insider said: “This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones. The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks. Her Majesty is resting under doctors’ orders with the intention of being able to fully enjoy the company of her extended family over the holiday period. After being forced to cancel a host of engagements, the family get-together will be the perfect tonic.” Royal aides insist the Queen is in “good spirits” and stress her medical team is simply taking “sensible precautions” with its latest advice.

[From The Daily Mirror]

This made me pretty sad. It was just the dawning realization that the Queen wants a nice Christmas with her family, and that she’s really going to try to play hostess (perhaps for the last time). I know this isn’t Charles and the Queen’s dynamic, but now is the moment for Charles – and Anne and Sophie – to step up and say “yes, we can do Christmas at Sandringham but you don’t have to play hostess, we’ll take over and organize everything.” I mean, I get that the staff does almost everything, but the Queen still wants things done a certain (Victorian) way, so her family should just insist that they’ll do everything her way and all she has to do is show up.