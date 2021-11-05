Dwayne Johnson pledges not to use real guns on any of his films

Hollywood is still reeling from the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. A lot of people have called for an overhaul of protocol and practices on sets for prop weapons. Despite the IATSE union dispute currently being negotiated, many cast and crew say dangerous items on set need to be handled better. In the wake of Halyna’s death, a petition was started to ban real firearms from sets and demand better working conditions for crew. As of publication time, the petition stands at close to 108,000 signatures, with a goal of 150,000. As with most tragedies, there’s some discussion as to whether anything will actually be done once the story falls out of the news cycle. Dwayne Johnson plans to. And he’s stepping up even before being asked to. While promoting his action film Red Notice, DJ announced that his production company, Seven Bucks, will only use rubber guns going forward. Furthermore, he will strive to get any studio he works with in the future to do the same.
The actor, 49, who owns the production company Seven Bucks, told Variety Wednesday that he plans to only use rubber guns on set going forward, and will aim to apply the same practice to any other studio he works with in the future.
“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson told the outlet at the Red Notice premiere in Los Angeles.
He added, “We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.”
“There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we’re proud of that. But accidents do happen,” he said.
“And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together,” he continued. “Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it.”
I do not understand why real guns are ever used.. with sound effects and digital technology in the movies being so advanced there is no reason for it in my opinion. I personally would love guns to be left out of every movie.
Technical wizards don’t work cheap. I’m willing to bet producers were trying to film “Rust” with a budget that is roughly half of what the craft services budget is for the average Dwayne Johnson movie. There’s no way a low budget Western or similar movie has a big CGI budget. Over the course of more than a century of film and TV production think of the millions of blank rounds that have been discharged with only a handful of fatal mishaps. That handful is still two handfuls too many, but when the safety rules are followed it’s going to be difficult to convince content makers to spend $200k to digitally replace an effect that a $2 blank can produce.
