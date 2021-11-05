Ashley Tisdale has been walking 14,000 steps a day, often during meetings



Ashley Tisdale has been open and honest about her post-baby recovery and I respect that. It doesn’t seem like she’s doing it out of a need to get headlines, either. She comes across like a genuine person and not like someone cultivating vulnerability for her public image. Ashley and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed daughter Jupiter in March. She’s since said that she’s struggled with her body image, especially after seeing other women on Instagram. She’s also been open about struggling with her mental health and how she’s still recovering physically. Ashley is doing better and instead of claiming that she’s toned up “running around” after her daughter or admitting to working out multiple times a day, she said she’s just been walking – a lot. She tries to get in 14,000 steps a day and it’s made a huge difference.

[Ashley Tisdale], 36, has been working to improve her fitness since her daughter Jupiter’s arrival in March, with some ups and downs. But in the last few weeks, Tisdale said in a series of posts on her Instagram Story, she discovered that just walking is extremely effective. The new mom posted a video showing off her stomach, and said that “this is the first time I feel comfortable in a snug t-shirt since being pregnant.” “Getting back with my trainer @harleypasternak has changed my body tremendously and honestly it’s all about getting your steps in,” she said. “His method isn’t hard and my body isn’t left feeling like I tortured it. I can’t believe what my body has gone through over the last year and a half. I’m so grateful for it and honestly can’t believe how strong I feel.” Tisdale said that she walks at least 14,000 steps a day, often taking Zoom meetings while pounding the pavement. “All I do is walk lol but it’s effective,” she said. [Ashley] said that walking has done more than other workouts. “I’m only sharing this because after months of working hard and trying everything, these small changes in the last three weeks is what have done the most,” she said. “It’s the difference of how I feel. It’s all about moving, finding ways of walking. Taking the dogs out with the baby for a stroll, taking meetings while walking vs. sitting.” “It’s honestly what has helped my mental health as well,” she added. “Having the extra energy from anxiety, just taking a walk and putting on a walking meditation always makes me feel better.”

[From People]

I work from home and usually do exercises like spinning and Zumba. Sometimes I hike an hour or take a 30 minute walk. The only days I go over 10,000 steps are on weekends when I spend a few hours hiking. I’m slow, but in my defense I do hike in the mountains. 14,000 steps is seven miles. If you’re averaging a 20 minute mile that would take about two and a half hours. I wonder if Ashley has a treadmill desk or something like that. That would explain how she can Zoom and walk at the same time, right?

How cute is her family?!