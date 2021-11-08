Salma Hayek in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: tacky or flattering?

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s LACMA Art + Film gala sponsored by Gucci. Salma Hayek’s husband owns Gucci so you would think that she gets the best looks from the fashion house, right? Wrong. To be fair, Salma’s look is far from the worst. But it’s still not great and I feel sorry for her that so few designers know what to do with such a top-heavy woman.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci – I love the idea of putting Jodie in this shade of pink/fuschia. I would have liked to see this without the feathered “sleeves” because I think she would have rocked it. As it is, she looks like she’s in a bad costume though.

Hailey Bieber had one of the better looks of the gala, and big surprise, she was not wearing Gucci. She wore this Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022, a minimalist gown which I really love. Would have loved it more if she had styled it differently – the lip is too dark and her hair is way too severe.

Billie Eilish in Gucci. Honestly, not too bad? I don’t think she’s comfortable in it though. She has her arms crossed over her abdomen in every photo.

Miley Cyrus in Balenciaga. Eh. Honestly, I prefer this version of Miley.

Lil Nas X in Gucci. Truly the only person who looked good wearing those feather sleeves. He looks AMAZING in canary yellow too, my God.

Camila Morrone in Versace… eh. If you’re not going to wear Gucci to the Gucci-sponsored-event, at least make it interesting. This is such a snooze! It’s not even actively bad.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter. She looks like the hostess of a very nice theme restaurant! And I think she’s wearing a wig? Bendy looks nice.

