Salma Hayek in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: tacky or flattering?

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s LACMA Art + Film gala sponsored by Gucci. Salma Hayek’s husband owns Gucci so you would think that she gets the best looks from the fashion house, right? Wrong. To be fair, Salma’s look is far from the worst. But it’s still not great and I feel sorry for her that so few designers know what to do with such a top-heavy woman.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci – I love the idea of putting Jodie in this shade of pink/fuschia. I would have liked to see this without the feathered “sleeves” because I think she would have rocked it. As it is, she looks like she’s in a bad costume though.

Hailey Bieber had one of the better looks of the gala, and big surprise, she was not wearing Gucci. She wore this Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2022, a minimalist gown which I really love. Would have loved it more if she had styled it differently – the lip is too dark and her hair is way too severe.

Billie Eilish in Gucci. Honestly, not too bad? I don’t think she’s comfortable in it though. She has her arms crossed over her abdomen in every photo.

Miley Cyrus in Balenciaga. Eh. Honestly, I prefer this version of Miley.

Lil Nas X in Gucci. Truly the only person who looked good wearing those feather sleeves. He looks AMAZING in canary yellow too, my God.

Camila Morrone in Versace… eh. If you’re not going to wear Gucci to the Gucci-sponsored-event, at least make it interesting. This is such a snooze! It’s not even actively bad.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter. She looks like the hostess of a very nice theme restaurant! And I think she’s wearing a wig? Bendy looks nice.

11 Responses to “Salma Hayek in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: tacky or flattering?”

  1. Janice Hill says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:16 am

    I’m guessing that Sophie Hunter’s dress is more interesting when she is in movement. Don’t love the rigid fabric, but the details are great.

  2. minx says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:20 am

    Lil Nas’ is my favorite.

  3. Lucy2 says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:23 am

    Lil Nas X for the win! I like Hailey’s too.
    These are a better fashion grouping than the other post at least!

  4. Simone says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:27 am

    Lil Nas for the win! Salma looks awful & I feel sorry for her. Like you said, he OWNS the company.

  5. Iris says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:29 am

    OBSESSED with Hailey’s dress and I disagree re the styling, I think it’s so chic

  6. Mina_Esq says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:31 am

    Salma needs to get a new stylist, STAT. If you can’t figure out how to make a beautiful woman that has access to all the dresses look flawless, you don’t deserve to be a stylist.

  7. Becks1 says:
    November 8, 2021 at 7:42 am

    Lil Nas X looks amazing. For once the feathers work – just the whole thing is a serious look.

    Salma Hayek….its not the worst look ever, but considering the resources at her disposal (like all of Gucci), its pretty bad.

  8. luna says:
    November 8, 2021 at 8:14 am

    Lil Nas X and Miley. The rest, yikes.

  9. FHMom says:
    November 8, 2021 at 8:26 am

    Jodie and Hailey and Nas look fabulous. Selma is very petite. It’s easier to dress someone with height.

  10. Hrefna says:
    November 8, 2021 at 8:37 am

    I would never have guessed that was Miley Cyrus. And I’m still not convinced it is. Has she done something to her face?

  11. Merricat says:
    November 8, 2021 at 8:38 am

    I would wear Hailey’s dress, absolutely. Nothing else here, though.

