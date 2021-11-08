OK!: Jennifer Garner and John Miller are already married, they didn’t get a prenup

OK! Magazine has Jennifer Garner’s alleged wedding on their cover this week. I put OK! right there in the title because I don’t think this is true. I’ll explain why in a moment. Last week we saw a video on Instagram of Jennifer Garner talking to Judy Greer. Garner was wearing what looked like an heirloom engagement ring on her left ring finger. I also found a paparazzi photo of her wearing that same ring on her left hand, but on the middle finger. It turns out that she was seen before that with the ring on her left ring finger, which seems to be the impetus for this probably made up story in OK! They claim that Garner and Miller are already married and that they had a small ceremony in the backyard of her house “a few weeks ago.” Plus, as I also put in the title, these two allegedly didn’t get a prenuptial agreement before this supposed wedding. Here’s more, from OK!

Now, shortly after she was photographed wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in late October, an insider exclusively tells OK! the 49-year-old actress and 43-year-old burger chain tycoon have quietly tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Los Angeles. “Word is they went ahead and got married in a small ceremony at Jen’s home a few weeks ago,” spills the insider. “They both wanted it to be low-key but meaningful, and it turned out to be the most magical day ever.”

The pair — who were first linked in October 2018 and reconciled in May following a brief split — said “I do” in front of just 15 guests, including Jen’s kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 (whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affeck), plus a group of their closest friends and family members. “The backyard was set up beautifully,” the insider gushes, adding that Jen and John exchanged handwritten vows at a custom-built altar. “There were sweet little touches like a pianist playing in the background and floral arrangements scattered around the garden in a variety of colors,” the insider says. “It was a simple yet classy affair and everything Jen and John wanted.”

But the down-to-earth mom of three is ready to risk it all again with the regular Joe. “As far as Jen is concerned, John is Mr. Wonderful,” dishes the insider. “It’s obvious they both feel they’ve hit the jackpot.”

So much so, Jen is said to be even forgoing a prenuptial agreement. “Jen trusts John with her life and vice versa,” says the insider. (The CaliBurger CEO is worth an estimated $20 million while Jen is worth approximately $80 million.) “John is incredibly successful and wealthy in his own right, so there’s nothing for Jen to worry about in that area. Plus, she’s confident that they’ll be spending the rest of their lives together, so there’s no need for a prenup.”

[From OK! Magazine, print edition, November 15, 2021]

The paparazzi are camped outside Garner’s house. If a bunch of cars pulled up for a wedding I’m we would be hearing more about this. Plus OK! pushes it too far in this story by claiming that they’re going to try to have a baby. However she could definitely be engaged. Garner hasn’t commented at all, even through sources, after all the speculation last week that she was engaged. She knows what she’s doing by wearing a ring on that finger. People Magazine didn’t run a story about this either. They covered the content of her video with Greer without mentioning the obvious ring on her left hand. I’m happy for her and hope that she does get a prenup. Also, a backyard wedding sounds romantic and just her style. I hope she does do it small and her way. Her last wedding, to Ben Affleck, was on the beach and I think she prefers small weddings.

The natural follow up question is when are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez going to get engaged? I’m hoping this Christmas! Fingers crossed.

JenniferGarner1

JenniferGarner2

Photos credit: Instar

18 Responses to "OK!: Jennifer Garner and John Miller are already married, they didn't get a prenup"

  1. Rapunzel says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:08 am

    Eh, the “no pre-nup” factoid seals it for me as fake. I don’t see a rich mom with 3 kids not protecting her assets for her kids with a pre-nup. I don’t think they’re getting married without one.

    Reply
  2. OSTONE says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:08 am

    Amazing Amy would never get married without a prenup.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:09 am

    One other clue that it’s not true, they say Harry’s guilt ridden and rushing back to the UK. LOL. If she was really married, People Mag would be talking about it.

    Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:10 am

    No chance she would do it without a prenup. Also, good grief, you’d think at 50 female celebrities would be clear of the baby rumors, but I guess it’s never ending.

    Reply
  5. ME says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:14 am

    Jennifer is smart. No way is she getting married without a pre-nup. I don’t believe this story one bit.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:18 am

    I feel like if they did get married People would have the exclusive story, along with some pics, even if it was a few weeks after the fact, so I don’t really believe this. I mean anything is possible and I’m not swearing it didn’t happen lol, but I just don’t really buy it.

    Those socks with the shoes….why Jen, why?

    Reply
  7. Al says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:19 am

    If she’s just thinking about introducing him to her kids now, no way they’re married.

    A paparazzo congratulated her on her engagement a few days ago, and she scoffed “oh please”

    Reply
  8. Jayna says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:20 am

    No prenup? LOL She’s worth a fortune. She will have an ironclad prenup. And why wouldn’t they? They are both in their mid to late 40s and have their own children and their own business interests.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Also what did they do to George Clooney’s face on the cover?? I don’t think I would have known that was him if it didnt say so.

    Reply
  10. candy says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:30 am

    I must say, she is looking really good these days.

    Reply
  11. Tiffany says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:38 am

    Naw. Jennifer’s go to publications are Us Weekly and People.

    Not true.

    Reply
  12. Miss Melissa says:
    November 8, 2021 at 10:40 am

    Interesting how she goes out with frumpy “I’m just a real mom” clothes and a full face of hair and makeup.

    Celebrity is gross.

    That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply

