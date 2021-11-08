Dakota Johnson in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: cute or horrendous?

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s LACMA Art + Film gala sponsored by Gucci. Most attendees wore Gucci, and everyone in this post wore “customized” or “bespoke” Gucci. Personally, I think Gucci is going through a pretty bad phase these days, but a lot of people like feather sleeves, sheer dresses and gaudy hearts sewn onto everything, so here we are. Dakota Johnson is arguably the biggest name attached to Gucci these days – she’s a brand ambassador and she models for them in print ad campaigns. I can’t believe they gave their “face” such a WTF look. Those are STIFF SATIN PANTS.
Serena Williams in Gucci. I actually think the dress itself – separate from the styling, gloves and neck ribbon – is really good. The way Serena styled it is what makes this not-great. The gloves are awful and Muppet-esque. The neck ribbon isn’t great on Serena and I feel like she should have gone for volume with her hair.
Kirsten Dunst… is that a CAT’S FACE in the lace of her Gucci? And the shoulders… my God, this is absolutely awful.
Maggie looks like she just got a big whiff of Jake Gyllenhaal’s stankass.
Olivia Wilde in bespoke Gucci – this was one of the better looks from Gucci, because the gown is mostly just a stand long-sleeved sequined look and then they put that tacky butterfly on the chest. So dumb. But she looks good – she’s still with Harry Styles too.
Suki Waterhouse – this is sooo bad. The feathered sleeves, the lingerie, with a sequined skirt? Girl, no.
Florence Welch in a more boho look from Gucci, but Flo can make anything look boho. This IS her style, so it’s on-brand, like nouveau Stevie Nicks.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
My internet was slow, and Dakota’s got progressively worse as the photo loaded.
Serena’s gown itself is nice, but all the other stuff distracts from it.
To quite a psychologist friend – “I don’t want to seem judgemental, but that is bad, wrong and evil.”
Kirsten Dunst’s is just a mess. It’s not even fun.
I can (and have) put way better looks from Goodwill.
I would really like Dakota’s outfit if that was a skirt and not wide-leg satin pants. A full satin skirt with that top would have been really pretty IMO.
The feather sleeve trend needs to end, sorry Serena.
Kirsten’s dress is not great but I feel like it’s pretty on brand for her, I feel like ugly looks at formal events are part of her “I’m so quirky” brand?
Same thing with Maggie G….that’s not a good look for her but I feel like its pretty on brand. Jake looks good though.
I like the bodice of Dakota’s, and I like the idea of the pants, including the color, but in a softer, more drapey fabric. I kind of like Maggie’s dress, but I don’t think she’s wearing it well–it would look better on someone else, I mean. But yikes, Gucci. Pretty awful in general.
Olivia Wilde’s face and hair is stunning. And I think Suki Waterhouse is working that look…
i must be out of my mind, but i like Kirsten’s dress
Oh dear god. I kept thinking that’s the worst one and then I’d scroll down to see one that was somehow worse. Serena’s dress is the nicest but the styling let’s it down badly, everything else is just awful.
I feel like all of these are great dresses (except the monstrosity in Kimi Dunst), and it’s just a matter of bad styling. Please don’t let feathers be the next big thing ( Also, I feel like a lot of these dresses look 10x more amazing in person. Way back in the day, Olivia Wilde wore what was my wedding dress by Reem Acra to the Emmy’s. It looked blah in photos, but I can’t begin to explain to you how stunning the dress is in person.
That was pants??? Ew why? Florence is the only one who looks halfway decent, everything else needed at least one element to be removed
Why didn’t they do a nostalgia collection to hook into the House of Gucci movie? Stupid of them to waste that energy.
Is Alessandro Michele having some kind of breakdown? I’m seriously worried.
+1
That cat though, lol
I love the halter on Dakota. I’d wear it with everything, jeans, skirts, slacks. Satin pants seem like an exercise in wrinkle led defeat, I don’t think anyone could make those pants work.
God everyone’s outfit at this event is awful.