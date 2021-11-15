Taylor Lautner proposed to Taylor Dome in front of a neon sign that said ‘Lautner’

Taylor Lautner proposing to Taylor Dome
Earlier this month, Kirsten Stewart confirmed that she was engaged to long time girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. Over the weekend, Kristen’s fellow Twilight cast member got engaged to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome. In an Instagram post Taylor, 29, referred to his girlfriend, whose name is also Taylor but goes by Tay, as his absolute best friend. Taylor, the girlfriend, also posted the picture of Taylor, the werewolf boyfriend, on one knee in a sea of rose petals, holding a ring. Below are a few more highlights via People:

In the first photo included in Lautner’s post, he and Dome are surrounded by rose petals and candles as he kneels on one knee in front of a fireplace while holding a small box in his hands. Dome stands opposite him with her hands covering her mouth.

Lautner proposed to Dome with a custom-designed oval cut diamond from Ring Concierge.

In the second image, Dome kneels down beside him and holds Lautner’s face in her hands. Behind them, a neon sign spells out Lautner’s last name. Dome posted the second photo to her own Instagram, where she captioned her post, “my absolute best friend,” adding, “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Lautner replied to her post in the comments, writing, “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual.”

Makena Moore, Lautner’s sister, couldn’t contain her excitement for the couple, writing on Dome’s post, “I’M FINALLY GETTING A SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” and adding in a second comment, “My best friends are getting MARRIED!!!!!”

I will forever be team Jacob. It was obvious that Jacob was the better choice for Bella. I love that Taylor is using his social media to update his fans about his life. The level of extraness that Taylor showed with the rose petals and candlelight is sweet and something Jacob would do in Twilight. It is good to know that Taylor is doing well in life after stepping back from acting. It is also fun to discover that Taylor is a romantic sap. It’s cute that Taylor is literally marrying someone with the same name. I hope that Taylor and his fiancé create either a Youtube channel or company called Taylor and Taylor. May their union be filled with joy and may their wedding produce some new photos of the entire Twilight gang.

Taylor Dome showing her engagement ring

6 Responses to “Taylor Lautner proposed to Taylor Dome in front of a neon sign that said ‘Lautner’”

  1. Leonelda says:
    November 15, 2021 at 7:02 am

    Cuties!

    Reply
  2. Ninks says:
    November 15, 2021 at 7:21 am

    The twilight films seem so long ago, how is he only 29?

    Reply
  3. OriginalLala says:
    November 15, 2021 at 7:22 am

    Wasn’t a Twilight fan but I found him hilarious in Cuckoo (if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a British comedy/sitcom, it was on Netflix for a while)!

    Reply
  4. Millennial says:
    November 15, 2021 at 7:36 am

    I didn’t realize he had stepped away from acting. He always seemed nice enough, but acting was perhaps not the best fit. He hopefully made tons of money off Twilight.

    Reply
  5. Alissa says:
    November 15, 2021 at 7:39 am

    lol I think it’s super weird he’s dated more than one woman that has his name. 😂

    Reply

