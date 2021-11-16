The first trailer for the Fraggle Rock reboot on Apple TV is here



Three cheers for another 80s reboot show. I am tired of reboots and remakes but I must be in the minority because Apple TV has decided to reboot Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock. The show originally aired for five seasons on HBO starting in 1983. Last year, Apple TV released four five-minute shorts called Fraggle Rock: Rock On!. It must have been at this point that the people at Apple TV decided, in their infinite wisdom, that we needed an entirely new Fraggle Rock series. The trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock series was released Monday. Thirteen new episodes are coming out on January, 2022. They include the original characters, like Gobo, Boober and Uncle Traveling Matt, and a glossier version of the original theme song. Below are a few more details via People:

The original show’s creator, Jim Henson, once described Fraggle Rock as “a high-energy, raucous musical romp.” Despite its silliness and loud puppet characters, the hit children’s series, which aired for five seasons on HBO from 1983 to 1987, dealt with important issues like prejudice, spirituality and more. The new show will see the music-loving Fraggle friends “on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world,” according to the streamer. A new teaser recreates some iconic moments from the opening to the original series, including that unforgettable theme song. The original intro sees Gobo running alone through the caves until he reaches an opening filled with his friends — and then kicks off the song in a chorus with all of them. In the new version, the five main characters are making their way through the cave together until Red turns around and sings, solo, “Dance your cares away!” The transportation system within the Fraggles’ cave dwellings also got an upgrade. The Doozers have been busy!

[From People]

I ask, is there nothing sacred in Hollywood?! They are rebooting Fraggle Rock? That is my all time favorite puppet series and I have all kinds of feelings. All I have to say is the puppet upgrades and episodes better be worth bringing this show back. I am absolutely over all of the reboots and remakes. There must be more ideas out there. I get the reluctance to try something new in Hollywood, but at this point it is just laziness.

That being said, this trailer is super cute and I have hope for this series. Despite disliking reboots, part of me wants this new generation to enjoy the programming highlights of my childhood. Shows like Fraggle Rock and Sesame Street lit a desire in me to travel the world and experience different cultures. I am going to go put the release date of Fraggle Rock on my calendar. I am wiling to hate watch it for spite.

Learn a thing or two about “wembling” from Gobo, Wembley, and @Jason_Mraz in the latest episode of #FraggleRock: Rock On! Watch it for free on the @AppleTV app. https://t.co/YyCgVqMG8g pic.twitter.com/9xSsKR3gv0 — Fraggle Rock (@FraggleRock) May 19, 2020