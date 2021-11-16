Princess Charlene will avoid public duties as she convalesces in a ‘secret location’

Princess Charlene finally returned to Monaco last week, about eight days ago. She wore a mask in all of the photos of her arrival, at the airport in Nice and in the staged photos at the Prince’s Palace in Monte Carlo. I get the impression that there are still some medical issues which are visible on Charlene’s face, like swelling or bruising from her multiple operations in South Africa. While she was cleared for travel, she’s still recovering from her ENT infection and all of those surgeries, so this isn’t a surprise: the palace announced that Charlene would not attend Monaco’s National Day events, nor would she be making any public appearances in general for a while.

Monaco’s Princess Charlene will rest for several weeks and avoid public duties, including the principality’s national day celebrations, while she recovers from ill health, the Monaco royal palace said on Tuesday. The palace said Charlene, a former Olympian, would convalesce in a secret location and that she would only resume her public duties once her health allowed it. “A period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene’s health,” the palace said. “Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks.” Charlene, who married Monaco’s ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, returned to Monaco earlier this month after spending much of the year in her homeland South Africa. Her stay in South Africa sparked speculation about a potential rift inside the royal couple – a claim the family denied. The palace said the princess needed time to recover from a “state of profound general fatigue.” Monaco’s national holiday is on Nov. 19 though events to mark the celebration commence three days earlier.

The thing about this is that no one was expecting her to do much anyway? I think we know by now that she’s been battling a huge health drama and while Albert promised that Charlene would be back by Monaco’s National Day, he didn’t say that he expected her to do anything. Even before her ENT infection, she barely showed up for anything other than a handful of bigger events in Monaco. All that being said, the palace telling the world that Charlene is convalescing in a “secret location” is pretty funny/odd/crazy. Still, at least Albert is controlling the information around Charlene now. Lordy.

Prince Albert was seen today in Monte Carlo: he delivered Christmas packages to the Red Cross.