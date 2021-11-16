Prince William & Harry are ‘pleased’ that their father fired Michael Fawcett

Last week, Prince Charles’ long-time aide/friend/co-conspirator Michael Fawcett was finally ousted. At various points, Fawcett had been employed by Chuck’s office, only to be fired repeatedly for cause, and after that, Fawcett was moved over to Charles’ foundation. Which is where Fawcett spearheaded the cash-for-honours scheme. Whether or not Charles knew (he did), the scandal likely gets buried now with Fawcett’s dismissal. Of course, Fawcett was around forever, and the fact that he was part of Chuck’s inner circle for decades says a lot about the royals and Prince Charles in particular. According to the Daily Mail’s sources, both Prince Harry and Prince William are happy to see Fawcett go. Hm.
Princes William and Harry will be ‘pleased’ that Michael Fawcett has resigned as they felt he was a ‘pernicious influence’ on their father’s household, sources said last night. Insiders said both the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have long believed that Prince Charles was ‘unwise’ to rely so heavily on his right-hand man.
Harry even turned down an offer from Charles to have Mr Fawcett’s private events company, Premier Mode, help out with his 2018 wedding to Meghan as he wanted him to have nothing to do with it.
One source said: ‘They were concerned at the way in which Fawcett was allowed to operate a personal fiefdom at the heart of their father’s household. They felt it divisive and unwise. They will not be disappointed by what has happened.’
The Daily Mail revealed that Mr Fawcett, who was in charge of Charles’s charity operations, had dramatically quit over an ongoing ‘cash for access’ inquiry.He has resigned from his £95,000-a-year post as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation, with friends saying he is ‘shattered’ by events. He has also had his private contract to organise events and entertaining for Charles severed, ending 40 years of service to the prince.
It follows reports he offered to help a billionaire Saudi donor to the prince’s charity secure both a knighthood and British citizenship. It is understood that the prince’s former valet is not seeking to pre-empt an official investigation into the claims, which is still under way. Mr Fawcett, 59, has twice previously been forced to resign over scandals, including accusations of bullying and selling on unwanted royal gifts. But each time the Prince of Wales took him back and even promoted him. Palace insiders expressed their shock that Charles had finally let him go. One said: ‘Honestly, no one ever thought it would happen.’
I’ve always gotten the impression that both Harry and William consider their father weak and a bad judge of character. Diana felt the same way about Charles, and I would suspect Camilla does too: that he surrounds himself with sycophants, liars, con artists and frauds. My point is that while Fawcett deserved to go, the bigger problem is Charles. While Harry and William are probably in agreement that Fawcett needed to go, they know that their father is the bigger problem. Anyway, I doubt Harry even cares that much anymore. William is the one who has to deal with all of Charles’ sycophants, palace spiders, gurus and con artists now. LOL.
Charles’ reign – surely coming before the end of the year – is going to be very interesting; as beset with scandal as the Regency of George III and Edward VIII, I think. I wonder if a republic will come before the end of his reign? What, then, will the incandescent PWT actually DO with himself?
“shattered by events”
“He got himself caught in a situation that even Charles couldn’t help him with.”
Fixed it
I wonder if he’s shattered enough to leak against his corrupt former employer.
Doubt H gives a shiit 😂
At this point, I agree. I don’t think he cares about “building a relationship” with him anymore.
It’s more like the fact this wants to lay ground for “Poor, poor Charles…he had NO IDEA of what this miscreant was up to!” And while I do think Fawcett did a LOT of shit and have Chuckie rubber stamp it, giving a cut to him and taking a HUGE chunk for himself, I also think that Charles ALWAYS ALLOWED it (as this POS has been allowed back, in high positions, over and over again).
I think Charles is TERRIFIED that it all WILL come out (how involved he was and how much he netted), and since he is NOT “well loved”, the press will chew him up and spit him (and Cam) out.
Look for TOBB to start putting the kids out, front and center, as his “downpayment” for the bad press for C & C.
But doesn’t William also surrounds himself with “sycophants, liars, con artists and frauds”?
I do not think Will has what it takes to survive amongst these piranhas on Charles’ payroll. They will eat him alive