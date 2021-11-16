Prince William & Harry are ‘pleased’ that their father fired Michael Fawcett

Last week, Prince Charles’ long-time aide/friend/co-conspirator Michael Fawcett was finally ousted. At various points, Fawcett had been employed by Chuck’s office, only to be fired repeatedly for cause, and after that, Fawcett was moved over to Charles’ foundation. Which is where Fawcett spearheaded the cash-for-honours scheme. Whether or not Charles knew (he did), the scandal likely gets buried now with Fawcett’s dismissal. Of course, Fawcett was around forever, and the fact that he was part of Chuck’s inner circle for decades says a lot about the royals and Prince Charles in particular. According to the Daily Mail’s sources, both Prince Harry and Prince William are happy to see Fawcett go. Hm.

Princes William and Harry will be ‘pleased’ that Michael Fawcett has resigned as they felt he was a ‘pernicious influence’ on their father’s household, sources said last night. Insiders said both the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have long believed that Prince Charles was ‘unwise’ to rely so heavily on his right-hand man.

Harry even turned down an offer from Charles to have Mr Fawcett’s private events company, Premier Mode, help out with his 2018 wedding to Meghan as he wanted him to have nothing to do with it.

One source said: ‘They were concerned at the way in which Fawcett was allowed to operate a personal fiefdom at the heart of their father’s household. They felt it divisive and unwise. They will not be disappointed by what has happened.’

The Daily Mail revealed that Mr Fawcett, who was in charge of Charles’s charity operations, had dramatically quit over an ongoing ‘cash for access’ inquiry.He has resigned from his £95,000-a-year post as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation, with friends saying he is ‘shattered’ by events. He has also had his private contract to organise events and entertaining for Charles severed, ending 40 years of service to the prince.

It follows reports he offered to help a billionaire Saudi donor to the prince’s charity secure both a knighthood and British citizenship. It is understood that the prince’s former valet is not seeking to pre-empt an official investigation into the claims, which is still under way. Mr Fawcett, 59, has twice previously been forced to resign over scandals, including accusations of bullying and selling on unwanted royal gifts. But each time the Prince of Wales took him back and even promoted him. Palace insiders expressed their shock that Charles had finally let him go. One said: ‘Honestly, no one ever thought it would happen.’