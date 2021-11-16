Prince Andrew got paid for royal access via an unsecured $2 million loan

All of last week, as the British media danced around and executed wall-to-wall coverage of the Duchess of Sussex, I wondered where Prince Andrew was and what he was up to. The last time Andrew got major headlines was when his lawyers filed his legal response to Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit. Andrew’s response was to mock a survivor of human trafficking as a money-hungry bitch and liar. Yeah. Meanwhile, there is still so much mystery about Andrew’s finances, what mummy is paying for and what happened to Andrew’s debt. Bloomberg (via the Daily Beast) had some news on that front:
Prince Andrew’s lavish lifestyle, conducted on a known income of a naval pension of around £20,000 ($27,000) has long been a true royal mystery. Even when he was receiving an annual stipend from his mother of £250,000 ($340,000), he appeared to live a flashy lifestyle of fancy holidays, fast cars, a $23 million Swiss chalet, and private jets way beyond his apparent means. No doubt the sale of a mansion given to him by his mother helped, especially as he sold it for £3 million ($4 million) more than the asking price to a Kazakh oligarch, who, after some delay, demolished it.
Now at least part of the answer to the riddle of Andrew’s enviable cash-flow situation is provided by a Bloomberg News investigation that has found a company controlled by one of the ruling British Conservative party’s major donors, David Rowland, sent £1.5 million ($2 million) to Andrew. Andrew promptly used the money to repay a loan for an equivalent amount from a private bank controlled by the Rowland family. Bloomberg News alleges that David Rowland’s company, Albany Reserves, “wired the money to a London account at Banque Havilland SA held by the queen of England’s second son in December 2017,” citing “interviews with two people familiar with the transactions and bank documents seen by Bloomberg News.”
Bloomberg adds: “The transfer was earmarked for repayment of a £1.5 million ($2 million) loan from Banque Havilland the prince had taken out just 11 days earlier.” In fact, Bloomberg makes clear, the loan had started out as “£1.25 million facility that had been extended or increased 10 times since 2015.”
Bloomberg reports Andrew “operated as an unofficial door opener for Rowland and his family for more than a decade” and says the loan was made despite the fact that Banque Havilland staff warned the loan was “not in line with the risk appetite of the bank,” according to “an internal credit application.”
A note on the document reportedly added that the unsecured loan, bearing interest of 8 percent, was granted in November 2017 because it opened up “further business potential with the royal family,” adding: “While the (increased) loan is unsecured and granted solely against the credibility of the applicant, both his position and that his mother is the sovereign monarch of the United Kingdom should provide access to funds for repayment if need be.” Bloomberg says the loan was then repaid using “£1,503,000 transferred to the prince from a Guernsey-registered company controlled by the Rowland family.”
A spokesperson for the Duke of York told Bloomberg News that Andrew “is entitled to a degree of privacy in conducting his entirely legitimate, personal financial affairs, on which all appropriate accounting measures are undertaken and all taxes duly paid.” A spokesman for Banque Havilland declined to comment to Bloomberg.
I’m incredibly confused about what went down and why, but here’s what I think happened: Andrew got paid via “unsecured loan” in 2017 for selling access to himself and his family. Then when it came time to pay the “loan,” people from the same family (the Rowland family) paid Andrew, who then “paid” the loan. What in the money laundering?!? What kind of shady access scheme was Andrew even running? This whole thing is honestly par for the course for Andrew and Fergie – for decades, they’ve gone through these wild cycles were they’re suddenly flush with money out of nowhere and they pay off their “debts” and buy multi-million-dollar real estate, and then months later, they’re suddenly deeply poor and they need huge loans from their friends. Friends like Jeffrey Epstein. If you think this is messy for Andrew, you should see what Fergie’s financial crimes look like these days.
No, you’re not entitled to privacy. Isn’t that what they tell H&M?
Besides, crimes, financial or otherwise, are exempt from your privacy claim. Such as the crime of thriving while black. Or TWB.
Right. I love that bit about how Andrew is entitled to privacy. Must be nice. What’s even more funny is that the British press will give it to him and nobody else will say a damn peep about it.
Agree, Meghan and Harry would have absolutely love some of that entitled privacy that is so freely given to pedo prince and his shady ass.
And the Maxwell trial goes into jury selection today.
But Meghan blah blah blah.
This is embarrassing, Brits. Please tell me people are speaking out against this. Trump was embarrassing and we in the US are still speaking out against Trump.
An entire media weaponized against 1 woman who hasn’t set foot in the country for over 2 years while members of the royal family commit crimes and participate in unsavory activities up the wazoo.
How is this okay?
Meghan is weaponized to distract the Brexit-voting populace from both the royal family’s shady shenanigans and from the government’s shady dealings as well. There are plenty of major issues happening in England due to Brexit that the government is trying to gloss over and hide from their supporters.
Since they are already racist and classist, it is easy to rile them up. The people who are not Brexit-supporters don’t get a say in the media because the British government controls the media.
Oh, people across the political spectrum are enraged by this – and even the blue-rinsed ‘I have the entire commemorative Royal china set collected since 1955′ brigade have been calling for a Republic. They’re ‘very disappointed’ in Old Brenda.
I’d love HMRC to do a full audit of the Paedo Prince’s ‘finances’, followed by a Guardian expose (much of the rest of the press being too in thrall to the Invisible Contract to do anything useful, rather savaging Meghan as they pursue their red herring strategy). What about it, Tax Officials? You make such an example of going after ‘benefit cheats’ – why not this appalling creature?
Next: Exclusive! Unlike others who pay their debts, Meghan asked for a pen once and never gave it back!
Seriously, what is going on here.
You really must wonder what god appointed this trash family to rule over anyone.
Reminds me of a line in a U2 song – ‘the God I believe in doesn’t ask for cash, Mister’
But they’re not political! The royals open doors for Tory donors and kingmakers, receive $2 million from Tory power brokers, but oh no they’re not political! The New York Times said so.
He sure is looking ashen these days. Good.
Interesting how they say Andrew is entitled to a degree of privacy but the royal family is going balls deep to ensure that Meghan gets none. This guy is always surrounded by some type of financial grift and corruption. In this country he’d be indicted based on all his shady financial deals. The sad part is this is small money he is scrounging over.£1.5 mil here, £350k there, not to mention Sarah Ferguson associating with Epstein for a mere $15k “loan” ( bet it was way more). These people reek of corruption, him, Charles, William, the whole barrel is rotten.
Well since he is still living in a tax payers funded property I believe it is, and still getting protection from Scotland Yard, then no pedo prince, you aren’t entitled to shit. You can have some when Meghan gets some.