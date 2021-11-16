Leo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone are ‘closer than ever, they are really solid’

Leonardo DiCaprio began dating Camila Morrone in the spring of 2018, when she was 20 years old and he was 43. They actually seem pretty serious about each other… for a DiCaprio relationship. They’ve dated steadily, no melodrama, no breakups and makeups, and they reportedly spent much of lockdown together. He even “let” her foster/adopt two dogs and he reportedly enjoys being a dog-daddy to the pups. Over the years, Camila and her publicist have run the same story that all of the girls before her have believed: this time he’s changed, this time it’s love, this time I’m his dream girl, this time he’ll marry me. Meanwhile, Camila’s 25th birthday is sitting out there like a ticking time bomb: June 16, next year. That’s when the The Leo D Girlfriend Experience will come to an inglorious end. So here’s one of the last stories about how Leo and Camila are so in love and they’re closer than ever.

When it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, no news is good news! According to a source, the couple is “closer than ever.” “They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami,” the source told E! News. “It’s all status quo.” While they’ve mostly kept their relationship private, after nearly four years together, it seems DiCaprio, 47, is finally getting more comfortable. “Leo has even been showing more affection to Cami when they’re out,” the source noted. “They look very happy and relaxed together.” Last December, a source told E! News the Titanic star is “very cozy with Cami and they’re serious.” The proof? They live together! “He is filming right now,” a source said last year, “but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys…He does really like his life with her and they’re a lot more coupley than they used to be.” While they’re very much linked, they still maintain their independence and have yet to walk a red carpet together. Most recently, Morrone, 24, who is set to star in the upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book, posed for photographers solo at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 before reuniting with her man inside.

Again, I think Leo is probably pretty happy. It’s been a while since he’s been with someone this long (Bar Refaeli vibez). But if I had to put money on it, I’d say that Leo and Camila will be done by June. I actually think he’ll probably dump her before that, he used to like to be single for the spring and then have a steady girlfriend by the summer. I hope Camila will be okay!