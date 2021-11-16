Leo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone are ‘closer than ever, they are really solid’

Leonardo DiCaprio began dating Camila Morrone in the spring of 2018, when she was 20 years old and he was 43. They actually seem pretty serious about each other… for a DiCaprio relationship. They’ve dated steadily, no melodrama, no breakups and makeups, and they reportedly spent much of lockdown together. He even “let” her foster/adopt two dogs and he reportedly enjoys being a dog-daddy to the pups. Over the years, Camila and her publicist have run the same story that all of the girls before her have believed: this time he’s changed, this time it’s love, this time I’m his dream girl, this time he’ll marry me. Meanwhile, Camila’s 25th birthday is sitting out there like a ticking time bomb: June 16, next year. That’s when the The Leo D Girlfriend Experience will come to an inglorious end. So here’s one of the last stories about how Leo and Camila are so in love and they’re closer than ever.
When it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, no news is good news! According to a source, the couple is “closer than ever.”
“They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami,” the source told E! News. “It’s all status quo.”
While they’ve mostly kept their relationship private, after nearly four years together, it seems DiCaprio, 47, is finally getting more comfortable. “Leo has even been showing more affection to Cami when they’re out,” the source noted. “They look very happy and relaxed together.”
Last December, a source told E! News the Titanic star is “very cozy with Cami and they’re serious.” The proof? They live together!
“He is filming right now,” a source said last year, “but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys…He does really like his life with her and they’re a lot more coupley than they used to be.”
While they’re very much linked, they still maintain their independence and have yet to walk a red carpet together. Most recently, Morrone, 24, who is set to star in the upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book, posed for photographers solo at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 6 before reuniting with her man inside.
Again, I think Leo is probably pretty happy. It’s been a while since he’s been with someone this long (Bar Refaeli vibez). But if I had to put money on it, I’d say that Leo and Camila will be done by June. I actually think he’ll probably dump her before that, he used to like to be single for the spring and then have a steady girlfriend by the summer. I hope Camila will be okay!
Most of Leo’s relationships are pretty low key anyway, so I don’t see how this one different. He never has much drama going on and he’s always pretty steady with his girlfriends before he dumps them. I don’t even think he cheats on them, unless I missed something.
At least they didn’t leak she’s an “Old Soul” lime Jake G’s people did. Or try to convince us she’s the new JLaw bc that era was embarassing.
Until she turns 26.
Whenever we get these headlines he’s about to dump and run.
I feel like Leo is always really good about keeping his personal life on the down-low and so this is no different. Maybe she’ll be the one to make it past 25, lol.
A sure sign that they’ll be broken up by spring.
definitely. His past relationships followed the same pattern. A random spew of “oh things have never been better” articles followed by a break up soon after. I don’t if it’s their way of putting pressure on the relationship but it never works
He’s either going to pull a Clooney and unexpectedly settle down with a relatively age appropriate, gorgeous, highly accomplished woman whose political work aligns with his own, or he’s going to be on this pattern of short term serial monogamy with young women for the rest of his life, like everyone thought Clooney would follow before he married Amal.
Plums for some reason I don’t see him pulling a Clooney. Partially because I think he lacks substance. He might eventually marry and have a baby with a young model but I don’t see him finding a life partner like Amal. What would they even talk about ?
Not suspicious at all..
Serious question that hopefully someone answers lol… does anyone think he’ll be like Clooney and marry at some point? Like he’ll actually find The One? Obviously not everyone gets married, I’m just curious what other people think.
sounds like a death knell to me.
Tick tock, Camila.
Am I the only one who finds him more and more unattractive? He has this baby face that made him look younger than his age for a long time, but now that he’s near 50, there’s this disconnect between a baby face and age showing. Or maybe it’s his known behavior that is making me see a manchild in him, I dunno, but I get these arrested development vibes from him that are really not what I want to see in a dreamy Hollywood star – and I did find him quite attractive circa Titanic, but back then, he looked and acted more or less age-appropriately.