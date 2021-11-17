Queen Elizabeth has lost several long-time staffers at Sandringham, weird

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth missed the Church of England’s General Synod for the first time in its 51-year history. Buckingham Palace cancelled her appearance on Sunday, at the same time they cancelled her appearance at the Cenotaph. QEII did send prepared statement in which she noted, “It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod. None of us can slow the passage of time.” People are taking that as some kind of acknowledgement that she’s slowing down, which… she’s 95 years old, of course she’s slowing down and she’s acknowledging the obvious.
Meanwhile, this curious story popped up and I can’t help but wonder why it isn’t getting more play. Following Prince Philip’s passing, Sandringham has been losing household and estate staff at a steady clip. While Philip spent much of the pandemic at Windsor Castle, before that, he had been living full time at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. It doesn’t sound like Sandringham is losing the staffers tasked with taking care of Wood Farm though?
Courtiers have said it’s “the end of an era” after a housekeeper with 32 years of service retired, with three other employees also quitting in the space of two months. The Queen has spent every Christmas at Sandringham House since her father’s death in 1952. Christmas is the busiest time of year at Sandringham with the Royal Family all travelling to the Norfolk estate for the festive period beginning with a traditional dinner on December 24 in the main house. But this year will be different as the royals gather for their first Christmas without Prince Philip, who the Queen called her “strength and stay” in a rare tribute marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.
A royal source told the Mail on Sunday: “There’s been an exodus. There’s an end-of-an-era feeling after the Duke passed away. The household will have to fill those roles quickly as Christmas is the busiest time of year at Sandringham.”
The Queen, 95, has been surrounded by loyal aides as she rests on doctors’ orders in recent weeks. Dresser Angela Kelly and courtier Paul Whybrew are said to be a source of support for the Queen amid mounting concerns for her health. It comes as the Queen is also looking to hire a new security expert at Buckingham Palace.
So… Sandringham is facing a staff exodus. Is this part of the “great resignation”? Curious that there’s no chatter about how the Queen is clearly “bullying” staffers who have no recourse but to leave! I guess sometimes people just lose staff and it’s not any big conspiracy? Weird. But in this case, I do think there’s something going on. To lose so many long-time staffers in a short period… it makes me wonder.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace’s social media.
IMAO, the Sandringham staff DO NOT want to work for Charles III or William V.
This makes sense.
My thoughts too, BTB.
TQ is sicker than we think and these staffers are quitting while they can still get a good reference for their next job, because Chucky won’t give it to them.
I think it’s rather that they know Charles and William aren’t as into Sandringham as the Queen and that she won’t be around much longer, so they will lose their jobs sooner or later. They could be even encouraged to leave. It’s probably easier to hire short-term staff just for Christmas than to maintain permanent staff at this point.
Who says Christmas will be at Sandringham after TQ passes? I can imagine people might find the traditions ruined without TQ. Maybe Sandringham will not be used/ opened to the public? That would require no or different staff.
In fact, I think it would be a smart play for Charles to announce Sandringham as open to the public in honor of his mother’s life, since she loved it there. Maybe even open Balmoral more as well. Generate more tourism dollars, Chucky.
So weird. It’s almost like staff leaves positions at time without it being because of a black woman.
Could Charles be gutting it, putting his own people in place, to take over already? Think he’ll change the “traditions” like the weigh-in and 7 costume changes?
And why is TQ looking for a security “expert” at BP? Esp. if she’s at Windsor? Does she think someone wants to “off her” a little earlier?? (joking! joking!).
I would think it’s a real concern.
She’s on her deathbed and the staff are no longer necessary. They have no desire to work for PWT or his weak and corrupt father, so they’re going before her Maj draws her final breath.
Honestly, it’s morbid, but I wonder if she’s passed and they aren’t releasing it?
CBC news here in Canada reported that she met with the retiring head of the military in person and it was filmed. She is wearing a fabulous house dress! I wish she’d wear more prints. So not dead yet! Yay!
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/queen-elizabeth-public-engagement-hospital-1.6251936
@laura lee-
Look at her hands…they are absolutely cyanotic. Her peripheral circulation is toast. Unless she has Raynaud’s, that’s a bad sign.
My dad’s hands are like that (he’s 94). It’s from a combo of blood pressure meds and daily baby aspirin.
But yes, poor circulation is also a factor, esp. if the heart is concerned (low stage congestive heart failure).
Long time staff age just the like the queen does. I imagine many retirements will be coming as she winds down her work.
The question to ask here is: if folks are leaving because they know a major change is coming, such as King Charles, then why is the family downplaying TQ’s health issues in the press?
I get they may not be ready for the public to know Betty’s dying, but that’s no answer, imo. Like, TQ is 95– her death will be huge, but not shocking. And the sooner Charles gets the people accustomed to his reign, the better for him, right? So what’s with this insistence on her being fine? It’s not smart PR (which is typical, I guess).
I think the BRF knows how screwed it is without Betty at the helm.
I’d need to hear more to consider it a “mass exodus”. Sometimes these things come in waves – nobody wants to be the last to leave. A housekeeper retiring after decades in service is understandable, as well. However, perhaps it’s an indication that the staff know Sandringham Christmas won’t happen this year?
Maybe a combination of poor health and the loss of Philip makes Windsor more appealing?
Wouldn’t surprise me if festivities are moved to Windsor this year. But considering she’s standing to speak to the Officer, they could still be planning to heli to Norfolk so she can have her way this Christmas.
Now I’m really starting to think she won’t even make it until Christmas.
I wouldn’t be surprised if some of those staffers were in fact Philip’s. Him living there full time meant needing full time household staff but now that he’s gone, that same amount of staff is just not needed. And the staff decided it’s better to quit than be laid off or be reshuffled elsewhere.
I think it is that they lasted as long as they did because Philip was there full time towards the end.
There have been stories about how Philip kept up with staff and kept them in place for decades.
The turnover would have been higher if not for him.
Many long standing staff members, particularly those at the rural palaces (where there isn’t the perk of free staff accommodation in London) are over the top loyal to the RF (to their own detriment sometimes) and the RF expect that sort of loyalty – it’s why it didn’t occur to the Queen that asking staff to bubble with her and not see their own families was unreasonable.
I can genuinely see many of them putting off their own retirement because they were told it would “upset Philip” to see new faces. If ‘long standing’ means 30 or 40 years, they may not be moving on to other jobs, they might well be giving up work entirely. I’d be interested in the ages of the people in question.
Where’s are pieces criticising the Queen for failing to retain staff? I think a deeper question would be, is the Queen closing up Sandringham? She did just spend a week at the house and I wonder if she will go back to spending Christmas at Windsor Castle?