Queen Rania wore Dior as she welcomed Prince Charles & Camilla to Jordan

On Tuesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania formally welcomed the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman. Charles and Camilla left the UK on Monday and it doesn’t take *that* long to fly from the UK to Jordan, so my guess is that Chaz and Cammy arrived in Jordan on Monday evening and they got to rest overnight before their tour really began. Plus, royal reporters always say that Camilla doesn’t travel as well as Charles and she often needs more time to adjust, so it’s quite likely Camilla arrived in Jordan a day early to really acclimate herself.
Did you guys know that Rania is 51 years old? Bonkers. Good genes, she takes care of herself… and maybe a little bit of plastic surgery? I’m just saying, I didn’t recognize her at first. Rania wore a Dior coatdress and Dior heels – I love the gold belt, it’s flashy without being gauche. I have to say this about Camilla… I actually do appreciate the fact that she looks her age. She hasn’t gotten a facelift, no little nips and tucks. She looks like what she is, an old wine bag. I also appreciate Camilla’s blousy, boozehound style. She generally looks comfortable and like she doesn’t care that she’s standing next to one of the most glamorous royal women in the world.
Crown Prince Hussein joined his parents in greeting Charles and Camilla. I had to look it up – Hussein is 27 years old! He’s cute and he’s a Georgetown graduate. I don’t think he’s married? He’s on Instagram!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar Images.
Am I the only one who gets a kick out of seeing the more famous royals of the world have to bow/curtsy to other royals with higher ranks. I must say Princess Anne always seems humble enough to do it.
Uh Rania looks different.
didn’t recognize her!
Funny thing is, if Kate styled her coatdresses the way Queen Rania has here, she’d look SO much better (and age-appropriate). I like this outfit — way to make a coatdress look stylish and fresh!
Wait for it, in a few weeks we may see Kate wearing something quite similar! It’s a possibility.
What makes the coatdress work is the fact that Rania has a figure.
Queen Rania looks great. She just has a great sense of style, so she can wear a coatdress without looking stuffy like some other royals (cough).
I do appreciate that Camilla is just Camilla. Her dresses are all the same style, her hair has been the same for decades, she’s not worried about having some wrinkles or not looking like she did 40 years ago.
Rania has great style because she wears clothes very well and know exactly what clothes to wear.
IMAO, have of the effort with style is knowing what looks good on you and then having those clothes perfectly tailored for a perfect fit.
Even though I live in the UK, Jordan is my home country. Queen Rania is extremely problematic because Jordan is a poor country, filled with corruption, and QR is very flashy. She does not dress appropriately for the country she represents. Also she herself has been accused of appropriating funds in order to fund her lifestyle.
Let’s also not forget the Pandora papers recently and the way in which this family finds their lifestyle.
I know everyone loves to hate on the British royals, but the Hashemites would give them a run for their money when it comes to shady dealings, any day!
Thanks for the extra info – but just to clarify that thinking she dresses well isn’t necessarily praise on her as a person. Kind of like when I think Kate looks nice sometimes – she’s still a garbage person. I also kind of think if you dive into any royal family, you’re going to find shady dealings, but a comparison chart could be helpful sometimes lol.
I was thinking that Camilla’s hair looked really nice. But that dress – that just does not seem appropriate for the ocassion, and I’m guessing she’ll just get a pass with the British press because she’s white and a doormat.
I shouldn’t know these things, but I saw it on twitter, Charles and Camilla left for Jordan on Sunday evening but only arrived on Tuesday. That means they made a stop somewhere before reaching Amman. As for Camilla, no face lift but she’s over 70 and still blond.
I get the impression that Charles just loves her hair that way. She’s never changed it.
Do they ever really change their hairstyles? From the Queen,Anne,Kate ,Camilla..they never veer off to anything different from their original styling. There must be a clause somewhere to not go to drastic
I like Rania’s fashion. I think she can dress very well. And from what I’ve seen, she’s very confident and articulate and can really hold her own against diplomats and she’s very passionate about things like women rights and challenging the perception of Muslims (particularly women). And she’s very good at speaking out about those.
But she’s also a problematic person who brought trucks of water for her friends to use during her 40th birthday while the area she was holding it was dealing with massive water shortages. She also went after bloggers for documenting the price of her clothes because Jordanians were seeing how expensive her clothes were while a lot of the country lives in poverty. There also seems to be a general dislike of her in her own country. Which I think is legitimate as there’s lots of corruption accusations and not just “we don’t like this female royal” you see in some other countries.
I think it’s important to acknowledge what she does well but also highlight the negative aspects of her personality.
I surprisingly like this look on Camilla. Rania looks fantastic. I’ve no idea what she looked like pre-work, but she looks great.
Queen Rania looks gorgeous. Cams looks dumpy and dull.
If we (rightly) criticize Kate for looking the same and being boring year after year, I won’t give Cams a pass because she’s an old lush. QE2 is much older and still looks like she tries to put together stylish, colorful outfits (shoes and bags notwithstanding). Cams looks like she could be going to her granddaughter’s ballet recital, not meeting kings and queens.
Maybe Camilla knows/ knew that no surgery could help that face and she is embracing that proudly. On the other hand , Queen Rania has an amazing surgeon. She looks flawless
An old wine bag. Hahaha I do wish she invested in a better bra. Raina looks lovely, but she’s definitely been visiting a plastic surgeon.
Queen Rania is very stylish, I would’ve never considered this a coat dress after all the coat dresses I’ve seen on Kate. She even looks more youthful than Kate despite being nearly 20 years her senior.
Like Kate the bar is set lower than low for Camilla. Show up no private parts on display, no boogers or wet spots and it’s considered a success. Both appear to be dumb as rocks, hateful, vengeful with zero skills.