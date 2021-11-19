Scarlett Johansson wore Versace to receive the American Cinematheque Award

35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson

Last night, Scarlett Johansson was honored at the American Cinematheque Awards. She was this year’s recipient of the award, and she brought her husband Colin Jost as her date. This is the first time in a few years that they’ve been on a red carpet together, and it’s her first red carpet since giving birth to her second child, son Cosmo Jost.

Scarlett wore this white Versace suit with a cut-out back. She looked pretty from the front, but I’m not a huge fan of the cut-out back, honestly. She looks a bit tired, probably because she had to fly all the way to LA for this, and she’s spent most of the year at her place in the Hamptons.

I’m happily surprised that Scarlett’s career doesn’t seem to have been affected long-term or short-term by her lawsuit against Disney for the release of Black Widow. The case went into arbitration and Disney quickly settled the issue, because it was clear that Scarlett had backup not only from CAA and SAG-AFTRA (her union), but from women’s groups around the country. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attended this ceremony and he not only praised Scarlett (and did not mention her lawsuit), he also confirmed that Scarlett will still work with Marvel on a future project as a producer.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

15 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson wore Versace to receive the American Cinematheque Award”

  1. CROOKSNNANNIES says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Whoever did her makeup did her dirty, especially under the eyes. I don’t really understand the cut of the white suite- I gather it’s supposed to be flattering, but the amount of the glittering bodysuit exposed makes the tailoring look off. It’s ruched but it looks like it should be buttoned, maybe?

    Also I’m not crazy about tattoos on the red carpet, but tg it’s not a Phoenix.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:31 am

    Feige’s support is no surprise. He was livid with what Disney did to her and said so at the time. It’s very likely he put tremendous pressure on Disney to settle quickly.

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:32 am

    Cosmo Jost? Good lord, why do you hate your child? I’m kiddding! Sort of. 😜

    I’m not that surprised the lawsuit had little impact. This wasn’t some principled stand. She lost some cash and was pissed. Disney tossed some coins her way and now they can and will pretend it never happened. Simple as that.

    Reply
  4. Laalaa says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:35 am

    Maybe she’s tired because she has a baby?

    I respect her. She deserved the win against Disney, no question

    Reply
  5. Soni says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:36 am

    That suit looks really uncomfortable, and she looks uncomfortable in it.

    Reply
  6. Noki says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:41 am

    I would have never guessed she had such higantic tattoos.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:41 am

    I think she looks good. I like the cut of the suit but not the cutout in the back.

    Reply
    • L4frimaire says:
      November 19, 2021 at 10:51 am

      Agree. Don’t like the back cutout ( it’s too big or not the right shape ),but she has a nice figure in it and the pants fit really well.

      Reply
  8. Léna says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:43 am

    I don’t know why she keeps doing this to her hair. The suit looks uncomfortable from the back, like it’s one size too small but her stylist insisted it’d fit lol

    Reply
    • milliemollie says:
      November 19, 2021 at 10:54 am

      That hairstyle does her no favors. I don’t know why she keep wearing it. The cut-out in the back makes no sense to me. And yes, the suit looks too small.
      Maybe the theory that her styling team hates her is true :D

      Reply
  9. Barbie1 says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:49 am

    She looks great. Bounced back after baby.

    Reply
  10. Normades says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:52 am

    Regardless of what you think of ScarJo that was a pretty boss move. They settled quick AND she’ll still be working with them.

    Reply
  11. Steph says:
    November 19, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Is the jacket buttoned to the pants? That’s genius!

    Reply
  12. Monica says:
    November 19, 2021 at 11:05 am

    I have a feeling this all looked way better in person.

    Reply
  13. Sof says:
    November 19, 2021 at 11:09 am

    The cut-out of the back looks kind of stupid, the tattoo makes it look worse. Maybe cover it up or wear a backless top without the blazer? The front looks great!

    Reply

