The Cambridges don’t ‘spoil’ their kids for Christmas, they want the kids to ‘feel normal’

Will The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t need to trot out their kids a lot during the holidays? I wonder. I wonder if we’ll see more of all three kids, or if they’ll separate George from his siblings and just make him do “future king” stuff. One thing is inevitable: with Harry and Meghan gone and the Queen in poor health, the Cambridges will have to spend the Christmas holiday in Norfolk, at Anmer Hall and Sandringham. My guess is that Carole and Michael Middleton will stay at Anmer, and maybe Pippa and James will go somewhere else, or maybe they’ll come to Norfolk too. But how will the kids celebrate? The royal Christmas at Sandringham is almost entirely a no-kids-zone.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not spoil their children with expensive gifts even though they are likely to get three Christmases this year, a royal expert has claimed. Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told OK! magazine Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, three, might have three Christmas celebrations this year.
He speculated Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 39, would have a small Christmas in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, a more formal family gathering with the Queen in Sandringham and another family reunion with Kate’s family. But he added that the parents-of-three would make sure their children are not spoilt and have as ‘normal’ a Christmas as possible.
‘There will be Christmas on their own with their kids, the more formal celebrations at Sandringham with William’s family and then time with Kate’s family, the Middletons,’ he said. ‘But something we know for sure about William and Kate is that they want their children to feel normal and so they certainly won’t be lavishing them with expensive gifts, that’s for certain. They won’t let them be spoiled.’
He went on to say the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were likely to create their own family traditions with Christmas at Anmer Hall before heading to Sandringham for the traditional family reunion.
He went on to say the formal family reunion was not known for opulent gift-giving. The expert believes the royal family preferred to keep gifts to a minimum and would not be giving each other more than one gift per person.
‘We’ve certainly never seen Range Rovers turning up at Sandringham piled high with presents in the boot,’ he explained. ‘There are so many children and grandchildren, it wouldn’t be practical anyway.’
However, he said the couple would possibly visit Kate’s parents, Carol and Michael Middleton in Berkshire for New Year. He added Kate’s side of the family are more likely to ‘go to town’ for Christmas because they didn’t get to celebrate with George, Charlotte and Louis last year due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.
Larcombe also went on to say that the Cambridge children were also likely to receive thousands of gifts from well-wishers, but won’t get to see or keep them. He said there is a royal protocol regarding what happens to the gifts sent to the royal households from the public, and that Kate and William will make sure their children are ‘shielded’ from them.
Honestly, I prefer my own suppositions and commentary about royal Christmas! I still say the Middletons will go to Norfolk and probably one of Kate’s siblings will go there too, probably James and his wife Alizee. Pippa and James Matthews have two kids now and they’ll probably do Christmas on their own or with the Matthews family. William and Kate will put in appearances at the Sandringham big house while Carole and Mike watch George, Charlotte and Louis. They’ll all go to church together on Christmas morning too, I bet. One thing that I’ve always believed about Kate and the Middletons is that they all prefer “middle class” Christmas celebrations rather than the more severe and Germanic traditions preferred by Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth. And I bet Carole spoils George in particular.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Jeez … do people really care this type of bs articles? I continue to be amazed by ‘royal reporting’….
It’s almost like they have a quota of royal stories to fill, and most of the time they make these stories up to fill said quota.
The more the Wontbridges bleat about being normal (the agony of which palace to spend Christmas must be so unbearable) the more irritating they sound and it’s one of the reasons they are losing the PR war. The Sussexes on the other hand acknowledge the good, bad and ugly side of their privilege, and find ways to make society more equitable for others.
The Cambridge’s will always look second best compared to the Sussexes. William messed up big time when he ran his brother off, he can never take that back.
What kind of family celebrates Christmas by excluding children? I’ll give them a pass on this one because it sounds absolutely dreadful.
We can already see that George is being groomed to be King and is separated from his siblings so I’m not sure what is meant by the Cambridges want the children to be feel normal.
Well, hopefully George won’t have to wear any “I’m a little princeling.” outfits and will be allowed to relax in his modern kid’s clothes.
As an aside – even when wearing a suit, William looks like his khakis are too tight. It’s strange.
I hope to hell he hasn’t inherited his father’s temperament.
W&K have the same selfish, temperamental, backbiting, bullying nature.
That entire DM piece is literally fanfic.
+1
+11 – This is all made of BS and it not even good made up BS.
The number of gifts that a kid gets for Christmas isn’t what “spoils” them. It’s how they’re parented the rest of the year.
Thank you
Exactly.
So true!
No child raise anywhere near the Royal “Hot House” has any idea what normal is and never will.
These kids have their own ponies and Jaguar style electric cars but sure Jan, no expensive electric gifts for them. Duncan Lacrombe is one of Harry’s past biographers, who Harry confronted in a pub/bar for stalking Harry and his friends. Many years before Meghan, in the phase of Harry’s life during which the media now claims Harry was their jolly buddy. Most of these “royal reporters” had a past life operating like that, pre Levenson inquiry.
If you believe that Ma Midds didn’t spend last Xmas with her children and grandchildren then I have a shiny bridge to sell you for £9.99.
I think you mean her royal grandchildren as lets face it, they are the only ones she is really interested in!
We have ever only seen pics of her with the Camb kids, never Pips, even in a pap. I’m sure she *does* spend time with them, but we all know Khate’s kids will ALWAYS come first, .esp. George. After all, who else is going to make her a pseudo-QM??
The prospect of George being groomed to do future king things now is Exhausting to think about. His grandpa is in his 70s and still hasnt reached yet and his dad is almost 40, just let him enjoy his life..what preparation do these people really need from such a young age. Give me a break.
and clearly this “prep” is useless. Re: Charles and William as shining examples lol
George would get much better preparation from going out and getting a real job, interacting with real people, and understanding their real problems.
At least Charles has accomplished things as Prince of Wales, in spite of all other messiness. William is still waffling at 40, stealing other people’s awards, ideas, and charity money.
@nota Charles also has some talents and a sense of curiosity about the world. Yet something else William didn’t inherit. It really is as if you boiled down the worst of both his parents, especially Charles, and got William.
I would not be surprised if they didn’t get big expensive gifts at Christmas from Santa. But like others have said….its the rest of the year that counts.
My guess is they put the kids to bed and then go to Sandringham for Christmas Eve, open the kids presents christmas morning before church, and then….do W&K just go to spend the rest of the day at Sandringham, or do they only go back for the Queen’s message and then the formal dinner?
Anyway any holiday is what you make it, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they do their big family christmas on Christmas eve (like Santa comes a day early or something) and I think the Middletons are definitely at Anmer the whole time.
I don’t think there has ever been a year where Carole was not with the Cambridges over the Christmas holidays. They were just quiet last year because of the small group restrictions. But the media doesn’t cover that and instead pretends that it’s a crime for Harry and Meghan to be with Doria, the only parent who has acted decently throughout the years.
This really can’t be said enough. Thank goodness for Doria!
Cuz it’s Xmas gifts that spoil little princes and princess who live in castles and have commoners bow to them…sure jan.
These kids go to one of the top schools in London where the fees are around 20k per child, they live in a literal palace in one of the most expensive Boroughs of the UK, they have a 10 bedroom home in the country that’s their *second* home and not their first, they’re going to arrive at their great-grandma’s (who’s the literal Queen of the UK) estate in a private helicopter where they’ll have all their needs met by staff and they’re literally called “His/Her Royal Highness Prince/Princess _______”. It doesn’t matter how many gifts they get, these kids are pretty spoilt already.
And yes I know that there are some people who grow up rich who aren’t brats but in my opinion, you don’t grow up with that level of wealth and privilege without being spoilt in some way – whether they (or their parents) realise it or not.
Country estates, castles, helicopters….so practical!
Didn’t Carole Middleton do an interview last year about how for Christmas when the Cambridges stay with her she puts a Christmas tree in each of her grandkid’s bedroom that they then have to decorate? Yeah they may not get one expensive gift(s) at Christmas but the lifestyle of the Cambridge kids is definitely not one of an average kid – not a diss just reality. The only way a child like that can be normal is if its balanced through charity/volunteering throughout the year so they’re aware of how incredibly privileged they are solely due to the family they were born into but considering how work shy the Cambridges are I highly doubt they are doing charity/volunteering with their kids that the RR don’t know about.
No, any charity works would have been at least published on their on SM at least.
Cambs are out of touch and so far away from „normal“ that I‘m not sure how are they ensuring „normal“ upbringing. They all fetishize normality, it‘s almost insulting. Playing „normal“ and going back to their castle when they had enough.
It kinda comes across as a modern version of Marie Antoinette’s milkmaid cosplay to me.
Miranda, “Le Petite Trianon” was the first thing that came to my mind as well.
“normal” is so subjective anyway, what’s normal to some here would seem really strange or out of touch to others.
But even in the circle that the Cambridge children will grow up in, they won’t be “normal”. They’ll always be the great/grand/children of the monarch, depending on when we are talking. They’ll always be prince/princess and HRHs. Charlotte is going to grow up with access to jewels that the vast majority of people in the world can only imagine, even those in the upper echelons of british society. Nothing about their lives will ever be “normal” even by rich people standards and the Cambridges need to stop trying to act like they are, and make a bigger effort to ground the children in appreciation for what they do have.
We never see them volunteering at this time of year – and I’m not talking about the kids. I think two or three years ago William went to a soup kitchen one morning in December (maybe Kate as well?) Can you imagine if any of the royals spent even part of their Christmas holiday volunteering at a local soup kitchen or a local toy drive or something? Like instead of having the coverage of your Christmas be all about the fancy foods you eat and the fancy gowns you change into 10 times a day, have some of the coverage be about what you do to help others.
I’m overthinking this too early in the morning lol.
@Becks1 – IMHO, the only truly “normal” working Royal is Anne. It seems to me, Anne has always distanced herself from the center core of the Royals. Before H&M (which is not 100% normality), Anne was closet I ever saw of a normal Royal.
@Becks1: Completely agreed.
Anne is incredibly self-centered, egotistical, and entitled. Her private estate was fixed up with 5-10 million (in today’s money) of Crown Estate funds. The entire place is secured with taxpayer funds because she’s a working royal. Her adult children and their families live in her taxpayer-supplied townhouse in London whenever they want. She demanded a change to the Orders of Precedence every time someone new married in, so she wouldn’t have to curtsey to any of them. She’s also the only one, thus far, to go to court for the crimes she committed (letting her untrained dogs attack a child in a public park).
Anne is no better or more ‘normal’ than any of the rest of them.
Now I’m wondering if I don’t reside in the real world. I know someone who puts trees in her kids’ rooms. She just really loves Christmas.
I do too. Those who celebrate Christmas usually do go all out, over the top with children or as much as they can afford to. That would be a good initiative to involve their children with, distributing presents and food to underprivileged children.
That’s a sweet tradition. My point was that these kids have numerous bedrooms in multiple houses and castles – the fact they each have their own bedroom at Carole’s house, plus the one in KP, Norfolk, Sandringham, etc. Most people will never ride in a helicopter yet these children have numerous times a year since birth and limiting the xmas gifts they get from their parents (note they made no distinction to say they would get limited gifts from relatives) during Christmas will not humble these children in the slightest esp if they are not raised to give back throughout the year. These are incredibly privileged kids and having them cosplay as “average” or “normal” in any capacity is straight up gaslighting common folks.
I do sometimes put small trees in my kids rooms, artificial, of course. All depends on my mood that year…..definitely no room trees this year, I’ll try again next year. I just love the twinkle of christmas lights.
In our family, a few days to a wk. before Hanukkah, the kids will go through their old toys/books and will “donate” eight of their “gently used” toys/books to give to a children’s shelter or charity, since they know they will get a new gift for each night of Hanukkah (usually one *big* gift the last night, and smaller ones to unwrap each night after lighting the candles).
It’s so important for kids to appreciate that they are lucky enough to have what they do, and others may not be as fortunate. I also believe that teaching them from a very early age that there is as much, if not more, joy in giving as in receiving, something that feels forgotten in the commercialism of our world now.
@ JMoney, considering their parents who happen to ignore their own positions in their life, they aren’t ones who will be able to raise well-adjusted children as they are too selfish and lazy to create any opportunity to show their children how privileged they are. The Lambrdges are extremely privileged and they love that!! They see no reason to expose their children to how others live, as they don’t care one iota about others, only themselves. And Charlotte and Luis will grow up seeing George being treated differently than them.
The Royal children’s two cousins are not often mentioned in the articles. Pippa’s children are rarely mentioned in articles about Carole’s Christmas plans with her grandchildren.
The reporters don’t see the family arrive with “presents in the boot” because, of course, they can’t afford to have things delivered by the servants who do the shopping. Is that a swipe at the Middletons for doing Christmas big because they are middle class? I especially like how the children have to be “shielded” from the commoner’s gifts that are sent. I hope this discourages people from spending hard-earned money on gifts for royals. “Normal” for people who can afford it is making a child feel special at Christmas, not banishing them to exile with the nannies. How do you explain that Granny is super rich but she can’t buy a present for you. How special would that make anyone feel?
That photo of them baking where Charles and William are wearing suits, and the Queen is holding a handbag is so bizarre to me. Is it supposed to be informal family time?
It was a hokey Christmas photo op for all the heirs to be seen together. I remember the video footage of it and the queen looked bored to tears.
@Dee: It was on behalf of the Royal British Legion but I also think the Royal Family used the image for their propaganda war with Harry. They wanted to show the public that these are the future Kings and that Harry is irrelevant.
Do they not care that it is also showing Charlotte, Louise and the Queen’s other great-grands that they are irrelevant?
equality: No they don’t, Charlotte and Louis have already been given clues that they are not as important as George since they’re very often excluded from events or differentiated from him. Case in point, the new Christmas card photo.
@AmyBee, wow that’s cruel, and I still don’t understand how it was to used by the British Legion? For recruitment maybe? It’s just comes across like how an alien imagines a happy family behaving.
Interesting – wasn’t the Royal British Legion the organization whose workshop made the poppy wreath Harry ordered? That the RF refused to have laid for him on Remembrance Day, and which was instead photographed left sitting in its box at the workshop? A workshop who employs disabled veterans? Or was that a different group?
@Dee: It was a Christmas promotion. The Royal British Legion were putting special coins in Christmas puddings for people to find during the next Christmas season and they gave the Royal Family one to mix. It was never specified whether the heirs and the Queen were requested to do it but this was the image released to the public. At the time, the press stated that it was a message to Harry who had decided not to spend Christmas with the family that year and it was to mark the start of the new decade. Bearing in mind the press never speaks for itself, it can be concluded that the Palace feed them the propaganda about Harry.
@Amy Bee, thank you, yes: it was a full-on anti-Harry propaganda photo op showing the “futures.” Its timing was sickening.
“That photo of them baking where Charles and William are wearing suits, and the Queen is holding a handbag is so bizarre to me”
@Dee (2) – The whole Windsor Family looks bizarre to anyone who takes a deep enough look.
“Speculated,” “likely,” “possibly.”
Oh yes, of course! They want the Cambridge children to feel “normal” and have a “normal” childhood!
That explains why they flew to Jordan during a deadly pandemic (after announcing they wouldn’t be traveling abroad) and had the kids pose for their Christmas card photo while sitting on camel saddles and fur rugs. It’s the epitome of normal British childhood experiences!
/s
I bet the kids get five expensive gifts for Christmas. Kate and CarolE are definitely spending Chuck’s money so that the little children have memorable Christmases. Kate spends $3,000 on a coat dress to appear in public for one hour so I peg her as someone who does spend at Christmas. Besides, they are not CC-ing Larcombe the gift list. He knows nothing. The only gift we can be assured of is that William gets coal again this year.
If they wanted them to be “normal” kids, they’d shower them with gifts. Every kid I know, regardless of income level, gets a heap of toys at Christmas. What varies is the type and quality of toys. But, at least in middle class America, it isn’t uncommon to drop hundreds to thousands on a kid for Christmas. I mean…but an iPad and you’re already in the hole a grand. And people do it. Every year. I don’t get it.
I’m Jewish and we celebrate Hanukkah. It’s not traditionally a gift giving holiday, but I’m the last 60 years or so, at least in the USA, small gifts have become the norm. Even just buying small gifts and one big one, I spent around $300/kid.
The response to criticism about their pandemic holiday and card? Fall back on the ‘we’re so normal we don’t work, we’re all about time together (TM) and small gifts’.
How do you explain to your children that “normal” is walking to church and being mobbed by on-lookers who admire you, not for accomplishments, but because of an accident of birth?
How do you explain to your kids that ‘normal’ means being raised to hate your uncle for loving and respecting his wife, being raised to hate your aunt and cousins because of their skin tone.
I just hope Nanny Maria gets some time off over Christmas.
Nanny Maria and her team of assistants never get time off.
Which is one of the reason that the “Rank & File” staff of the palaces were collecting pitch forks, torches bitching about BloJo Johnson violating COVID protocol procedures and thus breaking the law,
Yes, they were tired of being dragged all over the UK, away from their families, and forced to isolate at work because Liz wanted to traipse to three different homes in six months.
So what, now they want a nomination for sainthood? Ugh. No other news, eh? No engagements with insanely expensive new coat-dresses? *yawn*
God Dailymail, we get it, we get it.
Very creepy how she color-codes Charlotte and Louis in this photo. We get it, Bill and Will are in direct line to the throne. But maybe give it a rest on a family vacation?
So using your private helicopter to travel between your multiple posh homes is W&K’s version of a “normal life”?
Ok if they say so.
This isn’t a post about the Sussexes. Please don’t bring them into it.
Alizee’s father died of Covid this year so I hope they spend it with her mother.
Seriously, the timing of their Christmas card being made public negates that entire article, no? How on earth do you say you want your children to be as normal as possible and then publish that Christmas card: instead of some kind of middle class British Christmas theme, they chose to pose in a foreign country most Brits never visit, on furs, camel saddles and golden metal poofs. The parents and heir are wearing olive green and the other two are wearing blue.
Can you really get props for not “spoiling” your kids at Christmas when your children literally have everything they could ever want or need before they can think about asking for it?
If they were truly serious about raising the kids as “normal” as possible they wouldn’t have change the letters patent to give all the kids the HRH seeing as their great grandmother was the monarch. And they would have held off giving any child the HRH at this stage.
But kate and William never wanted normal they want to present an image that they are not living the luxurious lifestyle at taxpayer expense while I’m fact actually living that luxurious lifestyle.
And where have they been anyway? Charles and Camilla have been doing engagements over the last few weeks and the Cambridges are barely seen.
@Nic whoa whoa whoa. hold up there. Have you already forgotten the christmas concert at Westminster Abbey??? Kate showed up in a red dress and William did a reading. They are clearly recovering from that, geez, don’t be so hard on them, it hasn’t even been a week yet!
Eh, I can understand the change in the letters patent. They’d JUST changed the succession laws from male-preference primogeniture to strict primogeniture, Kate was pregnant with the heir to the heir to the heir and (officially) they had no idea if it was going to be a boy or a girl, and their hidebound little minds were EXPLODING with outrage at the possibility that if the firstborn and heir was a girl and she had a younger brother then the younger non-heir would have a higher-ranking style than an HEIR!
Obviously in the scramble to fix that possible issue they never thought about anything else, because they have the single-mindedness and personable nature of Daleks. THE. HEIR. MUST. BE. EL-E-VAT-ED!
They could have simply changed it so that no great grandchild of a monarch gets the HRH which would easily deal with the issue of a sexist letters patent prioritizing male primogeniture. But instead William had it added to all his children. So again, they don’t really want normal kids. It is utterly bizarre to call children prince or princess and bow or curtsy to them. But that’s what William wanted, hence all this normal talk is complete bs.
As if Christmas presents would make a difference. These people.
Rich people playing poor trend is problematic. It pushes the poor further down and introduces things like gentrification, the poor get pushed out to the point of they have nowhere to go but the streets because the rich want it and don’t want the likes of us to have it, also the basic cost of living goes up.
But let’s weigh them anyway to monitor fun.
I’m wondering, what the carbon footprint was for that little foray to Jordan. Also what animal fur did they rest their feet on for that inappropriate Xmas snap.
Wait for it, wait for it. Should the Sussexes put a Xmas card out, they will release another one to attempt to one up them. Their game plans are starting to be ridiculous, and predictable. It makes me think of the games people play.
Not “normal” when the eldest is treated more “special” than the others.