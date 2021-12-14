The Cambridges don’t ‘spoil’ their kids for Christmas, they want the kids to ‘feel normal’

Will The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t need to trot out their kids a lot during the holidays? I wonder. I wonder if we’ll see more of all three kids, or if they’ll separate George from his siblings and just make him do “future king” stuff. One thing is inevitable: with Harry and Meghan gone and the Queen in poor health, the Cambridges will have to spend the Christmas holiday in Norfolk, at Anmer Hall and Sandringham. My guess is that Carole and Michael Middleton will stay at Anmer, and maybe Pippa and James will go somewhere else, or maybe they’ll come to Norfolk too. But how will the kids celebrate? The royal Christmas at Sandringham is almost entirely a no-kids-zone.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not spoil their children with expensive gifts even though they are likely to get three Christmases this year, a royal expert has claimed. Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told OK! magazine Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, three, might have three Christmas celebrations this year.

He speculated Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 39, would have a small Christmas in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, a more formal family gathering with the Queen in Sandringham and another family reunion with Kate’s family. But he added that the parents-of-three would make sure their children are not spoilt and have as ‘normal’ a Christmas as possible.

‘There will be Christmas on their own with their kids, the more formal celebrations at Sandringham with William’s family and then time with Kate’s family, the Middletons,’ he said. ‘But something we know for sure about William and Kate is that they want their children to feel normal and so they certainly won’t be lavishing them with expensive gifts, that’s for certain. They won’t let them be spoiled.’

He went on to say the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were likely to create their own family traditions with Christmas at Anmer Hall before heading to Sandringham for the traditional family reunion.

He went on to say the formal family reunion was not known for opulent gift-giving. The expert believes the royal family preferred to keep gifts to a minimum and would not be giving each other more than one gift per person.

‘We’ve certainly never seen Range Rovers turning up at Sandringham piled high with presents in the boot,’ he explained. ‘There are so many children and grandchildren, it wouldn’t be practical anyway.’

However, he said the couple would possibly visit Kate’s parents, Carol and Michael Middleton in Berkshire for New Year. He added Kate’s side of the family are more likely to ‘go to town’ for Christmas because they didn’t get to celebrate with George, Charlotte and Louis last year due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

Larcombe also went on to say that the Cambridge children were also likely to receive thousands of gifts from well-wishers, but won’t get to see or keep them. He said there is a royal protocol regarding what happens to the gifts sent to the royal households from the public, and that Kate and William will make sure their children are ‘shielded’ from them.