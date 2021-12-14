“Even Don Trump Jr. understood that the insurrection was awful” links

Newly revealed texts from Don Trump Jr. on January 6th: Junior understood that the insurrection was a bad thing, and he told Mark Meadows to get Donald Trump on-camera immediately to condemn the terrorists. [Buzzfeed]

Sandra Oh’s disco look was from the Vampire’s Wife. [RCFA]

Dexter: New Blood is actually really good and I’m enjoying the tie-ins to the original series’ serial killer storylines. [Pajiba]

I would love to know how much McDonald’s is paying Mariah Carey. [Seriously OMG]

The beards & mustaches of the 1883 premiere. [GFY]

A thorough recap of the Succession season finale. [LaineyGossip]

JK Rowling is always going to be problematic. [Towleroad]

I love Lil Nas X’s wintery ensemble. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Travis Scott isn’t going to play at Coachella. [Dlisted]

Is Succession’s banter a bit too much? [Jezebel]

Anya Taylor-Joy holds hands with a friend. [JustJared]