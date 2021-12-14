“Even Don Trump Jr. understood that the insurrection was awful” links

Newly revealed texts from Don Trump Jr. on January 6th: Junior understood that the insurrection was a bad thing, and he told Mark Meadows to get Donald Trump on-camera immediately to condemn the terrorists. [Buzzfeed]
The Don Jr text(s) make no sense to me. Wasn’t he in the tent cheering it all on? I feel like he and the FOX anchors are just trying to cover themselves. “See! We objected at the time.”
I am relieved so many heeded the warnings and did not show up in DC to counterprotest. That could have unleashed the scenario they were all looking for from their tent.
Spot on. He was high as a kite in the tent slurring, “Kimberleeeee!” to get his odious girlfriend to dance at an insurrection. It’s interesting to me that there’s thus far no evidence that Ivanka or Jared texted Mark Meadows. I think they saw that it was a disaster, distanced themselves & wired up pretty quickly.
That was what caught my attention too. Don Jr. was in the tent with his criminal father and he is texting Meadows when he participated in this disaster? He is just as complicit as Meadows and his criminal father. As for the Faux News anchors texting Meadows, that tells us all we need to know how far up they were with Meadows arse and the entire sh!ishow administration.
There was no need for Ivanka to text anyone; she was at the White House with her father where she was tweeting encouragement to the terrorists. The committee has her phone & computer records. They’ll make the contents known when they need to do so.
@Lightpurple Oh, I agree that the committee has her records. I just think Don Jr. & some of these others texted because they realized it was all going sideways, so they figured if there was evidence that they tried to get Meadows to call off the dogs, it might be better for them once everything came out. It’s dumb & it isn’t going to work, which I think Ivanka would have realized. I suspect she left less of digital trail than a lot of the rest.
When it comes down to it, Jared & Ivanka will throw the everyone else under the bus. And *if* it comes to it ,Jared & Ivanka will turn on each other. My money is on Jared slithering away with fewer consequences.
The whole thing lasted for hours, at some point trump was back in the White House during it.
Mary Trump was mocking Junior for texting Meadows. She said Trump wouldn’t bother to pick up phone calls from his son.
Good for her!! You can always count on Mary to tell the truth!!
I know, she’s awesome! Love her.
Because they still see their public appearances as reality TV.
Yes, he was in the tent cheering and implicating Meadows in what was to come later in the day. But things did not go as planned. Pence and Pelosi escaped fairly early and their “militia” failed in its mission. The House was never breached, although it would have been if Ashli Babbit had gotten through that window. The last of the representatives, Jim McGovern, can be seen passing from the chamber to the stairs right before the window was smashed. We owe the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, & Secret Service a tremendous debt. Their “militia” couldn’t control their mob, which made it impossible to achieve their nefarious goals. Only after chaos and deaths, when it was clear Pelosi & Pence were safe and the mob had failed to enter the House chamber AND the office buildings through the tunnels to achieve the coup, did Junior and others start calling on Trump to stop it. Junior had already left Washington. But Trump continued to encourage the madness while Nagini tweeted encouragement and actually argued on Twitter with people who challenged her before she deleted the whole treasonous mess.
Excellent break- down of the time-line of events LP, thanks for posting.
I don’t think DTJr. understands a damn thing.
He’s drinking from a mug labeled Clorox. What else is there to say?
Lil Nas X is such a joy. He always makes me happy when I see him
He truly is!! He looks fabulous here!! His metallic polish looks spot on with his ensemble too!!! What a wonderful holiday to have him cheer us all up!!
When I think of fast food, I don’t think of Mariah Carey. It is an odd choice. It’s just regular McDonald’s food with a new sauce sometimes. With Mariah’s deal, you get a free food item if you spend a dollar, so that’s actually pretty good. Buy a small drink and get a free Big Mac.
Huh. The company that can’t afford to pay their employees a living wage is giving away burgers if you spend a buck, AND paying Mariah Carey?
I don’t associate her with fast food either. They must have paid her big time.
It’s for 12 days. Each day has a different free item. Yeah God knows how much they paid her. This 12 day give-a-way would have worked just fine without a celebrity endorsement. Free sh*t is free sh*t.
Don Jr always looks like he’s coming off a week long coke bender & has a pocket full of roofies.
That’s because that’s exactly what is happening.
Lol I think that’s an accurate assumption!
Um, Succession is absolute perfection, and I do NOT spend too much time discussing it with random strangers online.
Okay, but the writers have to explain to me why they haven’t had a scene yet in which Connor knocks a prized possession of Logan’s, preferably a Ferrari, out a window into a ditch.
LOL that would be awesome.
🤣🤣🤣
So glad you are covering this Kaiser and CB, and agree with all here. And yeah we all saw the videos of the Trump family partying it up, watching it all go down on that day. I grew up and have lived around the Trump family and knew this would be bad, very bad (many did) but the depths of how low they would go astounds and horrifies even me. Thank you all here, and let’s write, talk, get the word out, demand that the truth wills out, get these hearings on TV, ensure all investigations into Trump Kushners continue, and shout it from the rooftops until justice prevails.
our democracy was hanging by the thinnest thread if Don Jr was the voice of reason on January 6th….