Alice Evans: ‘We are all starting to realize what life without Daddy will really be like’

What’s worse, a woman making her attachment to a man her entire personality, or a woman making her lack of attachment to a man her entire personality? Trick question, both of those types of women suck. As I was trying to wade through Alice Evans’ latest crap, it occurred to me that she was probably both types – when her marriage to Ioan Gruffudd was okay, she made “being Ioan Gruffudd’s wife” into her entire personality. Now that he’s gone, she’s made “scorned estranged wife” into her entire personality. What I’m saying is that this woman needs some f–king hobbies. Take a community college class! Volunteer at a local shelter! Join a book club! Anything to stop her from wallowing in her own web of lies and self-sustaining drama.
Anyway, at some point on Sunday or Monday, Alice called into the popular Kyle and Jackie O radio show in Australia. I suspect that she’s taking her bonkers act internationally because Ioan’s show Harrow films in Australia. Plus, Kyle and Jackie O are probably only a handful of radio hosts who actively want to interview her. In any case, Alice changed her story a bunch of times and called Ioan a coward and was generally messy as hell, per usual. After the interview, Alice posted this on Instagram:
Everybody was a bit low energy today. I feel like we are all starting to realize what life without Daddy will really be like, and we need to make plans to account for this.
I was on the Kyle and Jackie O show today. Jackie was incredible although I sensed Kyle was a little more on the fence about what was driving me. I can see that it’s easy for me to come a toss as a person who has been hurt and is angry and wants to hurt back. I don’t think that would be sufficient enough of a motive for doing this, if such was the case.
He asked me the same question most have been asking me: Why did you decide to do this? The question always trips me up because I try to be 100% honest in everything I do. And as far as thr ripple I’ve set off which has brought letters, emails, messages to me from all over the world saying they wish they’d had a voice… that makes me feel really proud of myself. Takes away the fear somewhat.
I think on a personal level, however I did it because I had no other choice. I was gagged, blinded and lies were being told about me. Lies that I was supposed to just accept, because I had no power.
When I spoke out on SM after almost six months of crying evey night, driving my friends round the bend it felt like somebody had lanced an enomsous cyst on my body, I could physically feel the pressure releasing. That’s so gross can’t think of a better way to explain it.
Thanks to those of you who are still supporting me. I love and will love you forever.
There’s nothing wrong with calling out a man who is telling awful stories about you, smearing openly and then telling you it’s your fault.
PS A last thought occurred to me. That this is very much about my husband’s choices, his behavior, not the man himself. For 20 years he made me very happy and when our little family came along I was the happiest I thought I could be. It’s just he wasn’t, it would now seem, and the way he chose to convey that to us lacked courage and caused way more pain than was necessary.
Again, she is absolutely a legend in her own mind. She absolutely believes that she’s speaking up for all women who refuse to be dumped and want to make their exes’ lives a living hell. She makes it sound like Ioan is the one who has been publicly raging at her and calling out her behavior, when really he has not issued one public statement whatsoever beyond the initial joint statement in January, right after Alice went bonkers on social media and accused him of abuse. Again, I’ve lost track of how many times her story has changed and how many different things she’s accused him of. I can’t help but wonder about this too: “I feel like we are all starting to realize what life without Daddy will really be like, and we need to make plans to account for this.” He did not leave his children, he left his wife. He clearly still wants to be in his kids’ lives, it’s just that Alice has been telling their daughters that daddy left ALL of them. And he left Alice in January, and she’s only now realizing that he’s not going to be around? My lord.
Daddy wants 50-50 custody, Alice.
And, at this rate, Daddy is going to get full custody, Alice.
And rightly so. If I were the husband or new girlfriend, I would be afraid that she would go Betty Broderick on everyone. They’re smart to get the kids full time and stay the heck away.
“I feel like we are all starting to realize what life without Daddy will really be like, and we need to make plans to account for this.”
Yikes. This right here is enough to make a family court judge take her kids from her. She’s clearly decided he’s left them all and is telling the kids that. Classic parental alienation that’s going to mess up her custody.
I wonder if Alice is committed to this “he’s left all of us” nonsense because she’s too jealous to handle him seeing the girls and not her. Like, is this “if I can’t have him, no one can” ? Only played with her daughters and not another woman? (though she’s trying to ruin that too)
She is punishing him for DARING to leave her and their children are her most potent weapons to wound him with so she is wielding them like knives. She cares more about hurting Ioan than she cares about protecting her daughters from the fallout of the divorce.
Shades of Medea.
I hope he realizes soon that he has to go for full physical and legal custody
Yes, agreed. Alice’s behaviour is genuinely terrifying.
” she’s too jealous to handle him seeing the girls and not her”. This. all. day. long. She is jealous of her own children and the attention they receive from their father.
She is a flaming narcissist, to be sure.
There’s a video on her Instagram where Ioan has their younger daughter (she’ like 3 or 4 y.o. there) in his lap and is smiling and talking to her and Alice goes “Do you two want to get a room?” and repeats the question until the confused child says Yes?
‘Cause that’s apparently a totally normal joke for a mother to say about her husband and daughter.
And I think there’s a lot of truth in that joke, Alice is indeed jealous of the girls, especially the younger one, who seems to be daddy’s girl. Not jealous in a sexual way, but because she has to compete for his love and can’t win against his children.
That has just made me feel ill. Telling on so many levels.
She’s so extremely inappropriate. Eww.
Wow. What a weirdo.
Ewww , she is not ok. She wants to hurt him so bad that she is willing to destroy her girls well being in the process. She is a shitty human being and mom
Yikes, this sounds extremely narcissistic to me.
She said fucking WHATT?!
And frankly, she seems deranged enough that she will eventually try to use clips like that to suggest that he was abusive towards his daughter (though if she does so, I doubt she would be successful. No one but her fellow narcissists would look at that and not realize that SHE is the inappropriate, abusive one).
EW, did she really say this? I could puke.
This is the woman who, when IG had a tender moment with his daughter after returning from filming, told him and said daughter to ‘get a room’. On Instagam. Leaving that pernicious message for everyone to see.
She thinks he’s property.
ETA Nanny – sorry, hadn’t seen your post – but her comments re: IG and his affections towards his children seem EXTREMELY jealous.
Yea…I think this toxic behavior on her part was a staple of their marriage & explains….A. LOT!
Yes, Alice. Speak up for scorned women everywhere. Truly, you are the Cesar Chavez of crazy ex-wives.
Viva la Twitter Revolución!
hahahah amazing
lol!
@Miranda, I think you win the Internet today! 😂
I clicked through to her Instagram on the last post about her, and sadly, many commenters there were championing her as if she were doing some thing right and brave. I have to think that’s partly what’s fueling her, suddenly she’s getting a lot of attention and being held up as a hero by other women. I don’t doubt their pain, or hers, but all she is doing is making a spectacle, and hurting their children.
Note that she says ‘those who still support me’, though. Even though she’s an unbridled narc of the worst kind, she’s still vaguely sensible of the fact she’s alienated her ‘fans’.
I’m living in a similar kind of situation right now, and it’s a nightmare. I moved back in with my parents because c-PTSD, GAD off the charts and suicidal ideation were too much to cope with in terms of basic survival on my own – I wouldn’t have made it. My father is a covert narcissist alcoholic, who’d seemed to have been falling into line a bit better. Instead now I’m subject to daily tantrums, rages, sulks, shouting and toddler behaviour which I can barely cope with, even after five years of therapy. I’m trying to move out asap, but after a lifetime of abuse, sexual assualt, DV etc I’m at my absolute limits. I think – only positing a hypothesis here – that IG (and indeed M&H) underwent the same, which likely prompted my fellow feeling for his/their situation. (It’s called Empathy, Alice.) There’s only so much you can take before you burn it all down.
Andrew’s Nemesis, that sounds horrible! Sending you all love and best wishes for finding a safe and peaceful home.
I’m so very sorry that is your current life, Andrew’s Nemesis. That someone like you has to live in such agitating circumstances really sucks. I sincerely hope you get the living arrangements you deserve.
She needs to quit and he needs to be careful. I can see her making false accusations to crush him.
She’s the one causing her daughters pain. She needs to stop.
Better start thinking about what life without your kids is going to look like. I had sympathy for her at one point, but she needs to STFU and stop using her kids to manipulate the narrative of this divorce.
Leave the kids out of it. “We”. Just stop, lady.
My husband’s ex-wife is bonkers and alienated the kids against him and it is so heartbreaking. While I loathe my ex-husband, I never tried to turn the kids against him. They’ll figure it out on their own when they’re older.
They may and they may not. Our oldest was seven when we split and his subsequent wife bought his whole myth, so the kid had two adults demonizing me. The younger two were too young to understand what was going on and by the time they did, it was too late for my ex and his wife to succeed at their anti-Christing antics. As adults, my younger two have had a much easier time – my oldest didn’t really figure it out until after her dad died, but did and remains furious about it.
I hope Ioan is able to find good help for those little girls, especially the oldest, who seems to have been roped into being Mommy’s confidant and ally. It’s evil and inflicts lasting damage.
I had a mom who bashed my dad every day after their divorce. I vowed to never speak ill of my ex-husband and kept that vow for 12 years. It was heartbreaking the day my daughter figured it out on her own.
He needs to go for full custody of those kids. She is damaging them so much and it will impact them for the rest of their lives.
At this point, it would be irrelevant if he cheated. I get that she feels betrayed etc but she’s crossing the line with all of the getting kids involved.
Legally speaking, its irrelevant if he cheated anyway, it won’t effect custody issues. If anything in this story is relevant, it’s that his ex is clearly nuts and needs to get it together if she wants to be a good mom.
She can’t really prove that he cheated, but he can sure prove shes unfit to parent those kids right now, she’s giving him all the proof he needs on social media.
She certainly went after that poor 20-year-old actress who was his costar in Howarth, making all kinds of spurious and unsubstantiated accusations, and trying to ruin the young woman in the process. She also offered her fans money to doxx her naysayers on Tattle.
This is not normal.
She’s being seen as unhinged, vindictive and possibly dangerous due to her own actions, not any stories spread by Ioan. I fear for those kids.
I watched her performance on Lorraine the other night. It genuinely gave me the creeps. There’s a lot of darkness there.
She is definitely unhinged but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a raging asshole. His publicist is just smart enough to advise him to say nothing and he is canny enough to take that advice. Her level of hurt didn’t evolve from nothing.
I don’t know if he’s a raging asshole or not, but I think it is certainly possible. We are reading about Alice because Alice is putting herself out there constantly, in a toxic, scary way that might lose her custody of her children. But I’m not going to make excuses for him without knowing more of what happened. Maybe he cheated, maybe he didn’t. Maybe he tried for years to make it work with her and she just made it too difficult, but maybe he’s no saint either.
We might never know because as you said, he’s canny or at least discreet. And that’s a good thing. But hey, he married her and had kids with her. Maybe she pressured him, but he’s an adult and no one forced him to do anything. His absence is impacting the kids, especially since their mother is clearly unable to parent right now and is doing damage to them. I hope he’s doing something about it NOW and not just biding his time until he gets more custody.
I understand that he needs to work, he’s not an A-lister and the jobs he got were filming overseas. He’s clearly the main bread winner and his career is important to all of them. I’m only saying, he’s coming across smelling like roses partly because she is acting so badly in such a public way.
I don’t know, I guess I’m just interested in knowing? I mean, this is a gossip site and I’m here for information? Obviously my biggest concern is the children and making sure they are as OK as possible under the circumstances. But yes, I would like to know whether he’s a bit of a jerk himself or not. Alice being who she is doesn’t make him Father Of The Year, it just makes him the better choice for custodial parent.
If we switched genders in this story, there would be no “maybe so-and-so is an asshole, too” stories. My word.
Even if he was a jerk, there’s no bigger asshole than the one who convinces her children that their father is divorcing them. Eff her.
Still beating that maybe he cheated drum, based solely on the word of a woman who has shown through her own posts and tweets that she is a liar.
Even if he did cheat, that does not give her the right to destroy his relationship with his kids and damage them psychologically. They have a right to a relationship with their dad without having to deal with their mother’s anger, emotional problems, rage and whatever else she is dishing up everyday. She sounds like a nutbag.
People fall out of love all the time, marriages break down all the time. This is getting old. Get over it.
@Merricat-
So much THIS. It’s nauseating. Think about the totality of what she’s happily shown the public, and imagine how toxic she is behind closed doors. The whole “do yo two want to get a room” to the husband when his is providing time to his daughter? On her IG? She’s fkn nuts. A flaming malignant narcissist, toxic AF.
Try reading up on NPD. For those of us who have been sucked in by narcissists, and who are not arseholes, it becomes a daily battle for survival and takes many attempts to escape. I’m 100% with @Merricat – if the genders were reversed here, speculations as to IG’s character would not happen. All genders are capable of DV.
Someone with NPD (narcissist personality disorder) is perfectly capable of acting this unbalanced and destructive all by themselves. Possibly her ex isn’t the greatest person, but he could also be a wonderful person and she would be acting the same way.
I don’t think it’s his publicist advising him not to say anything, but rather his lawyers. Alice is making a very compelling case about her unfitness as a parent and honestly, why stop your enemy when they are making a mistake.
Of course- I imagine his attorneys are rubbing their palms together with glee over these public posts of hers.
I read somewhere that he first unblocked Alice, then posted it? if that’s true- that’s just rude. keep her blocked! unless of coarse you are trying to poke the bear? I also saw that Alice claims that his new girlfriend was liking her posts of family photos year ago? Reminds me of the Eddie/leann/brandi drama.
@DP You’ve been reading AE fanposts.
He was totally within his rights to announce a new relationship eight months after separating. There’s no way to detect whether you’ve been unblocked via Instagram or any other medium. And his new girlfriend liked a picture. Gosh – she must be one of the Borgias.
@Andrew’s Nemesis
announcing a relationship on social media isn’t a “right”, though. The entirety of humanity has gone without doing it for most of its history, and he could have carried on not doing it either, given that he’s going through a sensitive divorce. Doesn’t mean he can’t date and try to be happy, but posting it on social media doesn’t seem like a benign move and fair game for analysis and speculation on a gossip site.
Sure, her being unhinged doesn’t mean he isn’t a raging asshole, but it doesn’t mean he is either. Her level of hurt could simply come from the fact that he no longer wants to have her in his life. And frankly, it doesn’t matter. Lots of people are assholes, behave poorly in their marriages and just don’t make good partners. But none of that would justify her current public behavior, which is the one thing that isn’t up for speculation and is definitely causing harm to their kids.
@Nancy, I sort of agree with you. Alice is totally unhinged and doing terrible damage to their children. But honestly, did he really need to post about his new girlfriend on IG when all this is going on. (Wouldn’t he have known it would enrage Alice, and so was it another passive-aggressive act against her?) More to the point, though, it sounds like he hasn’t seen his children in a very very long time. Sure, he works in Australia filming some show I’ve never heard of, but I can’t imagine any present, caring parent going this long without managing to see his children. Is it since he left Alice in January? If so, that is unconscionable, and COVID and filming in another country is no excuse.
He only left for filming in August. He’s supposed to be able to facetime with the kids but Alice keeps interfering with that. Alice is keeping the kids from visiting him at his place. She trying to force him to pick them up at their marital home because she wants contact with him and he doesn’t want any contact with her. They are using a coparenting app to communicate.
They have been separated for I do believe 2 years, he is allowed to post his new girlfriend. He is entitled to announce his relationship on Instagram like everybody else is doing instead of having the media do it for him or his ex.
Why should he stay quiet? To keep AE from getting angry? Don’t you see how abusive that is?
Since he’s otherwise been extremely circumspect about what he puts into the public domain, I strongly suspect there was a reason for posting that (one only) picture more than just that he’s entitled to at this point.
Most likely it’s because the story he was seeing someone was likely to get out and he wanted to present it himself, first. Note there’s no PDA, nothing about, a new love, just that Bianca made him smile again. And she’s wearing a coat; it’s not like she’s in her bikini and he’s with her on the beach.
At that point IIRC Alice was still going on about how “her husband” had ghosted her for 10 months, etc. So he may have posted it to underline to her he was no longer her husband, as he wasn’t otherwise communicating with her about anything besides the children, and that only via the parenting app. I’m vaguely curious if there’s any legal reason for him to do that, or if it’s just a matter of trying to get through to her.
Nah. We have NO information to judge whether he’s an asshole or not. However, we have a lot (a shit ton!) of information that demonstrates she’s unstable, probably abusive, and a raging narcissist.
WORD👆
Whataboutism
I think part of the problem here is no one really knows anything about what he’s like in their relationship. He is good at keeping his $+!t locked down. Other than the fact that he seems to be professionally well regarded I really know nothing about him. I think most of what commenters say about him is more projection than anything else.
If your experience is that men are cheaters, you are probably likely to view him as such. If your mother was a raging narcissist who abused your father you probably see him as a victim. He’s like the perfect blank slate because he’s not revealing anything that we can use good or bad. Time will tell meanwhile just hope the kids are ok.
Do we have any CB lawyers here who know about family court? What kind of impact would this behaviour have re custody arrangements, because this seems like she’s definitely trying to alienate him from his children
She is actively using parental alienation against him and judges do NOT take that lightly. If he wants custody and a judge sees her social media posts and interviews (and the fact she won’t listen to her lawyers, and won’t use the parenting app), I think she stands a chance of losing custody.
She’s already referenced the fact that his lawyers are looking at parental alienation. She’s even said repeatedly that her own lawyers have told her to stop talking. But – according to her she “won’t be silenced”. She’s too crazy/narcisstic to realise that they are asking her to shut up for her own protection. She is tweeting and instagramming and interviewing her way out of custody.
BearCat used to be here. Haven’t seen her for some time. I think LightPurple might be old LilacFlowers, who I think may be a lawyer, not sure of focus/speciality. I hope someone chimes in.
I went on her twitter and instagram pages over the weekend and whew. The women that are egging her on are just as bad as she is. We’ve all been hurt by someone at some point in our lives and I realize it can take awhile to get over. But some of these women scare me with their viciousness towards Ioan. They act like he has personally hurt THEM as well. At a certain point-move on already.
I hope he continues to ignore her and only speak to her through their parenting app and through lawyers. She continues to dig her own grave.
Alice “I am not doing parental alienation” Evans
Ok did this 👇🏼 comment give anyone else the creeps? I really hope the kids are ok because this sets off all my red flags 🚩.
“I feel like we are all starting to realize what life without Daddy will really be like, and we need to make plans to account for this.”
Agreed. It’s a freaky tone. And also nonsense because the man has been working away from home for years AND he’s not leaving the kids. But if his lawyers want further evidence that her aim is to plan a life for her children in which their father doesn’t feature – well, le voila.
It gives off a vibe that the plans to deal with Daddy leaving are to hurt her and the kids. Like a family annihilator vibe.
I get your point, I do, but she’s such a flaming malignant narcissist that I don’t think she could handle the narcissistic injury that would occur with being held legally responsible for any reprehensible acts you are envisioning. I could see her lashing out at the GF, but essentially hanging on to the girls as leverage as much as she can, while simultaneously tossing them aside emotionally.
This is exactly the opposite of what you’re supposed to communicate to the children: Mommy and Daddy aren’t going to be married, but it doesn’t change our love for you. You’re not going to lose mom/dad.
What she’s doing is ghastly. I just wonder if she’s doing better with the kids irl vs. what she’s posting. She may be amping it up for social media, but not saying exactly these terrible things to the kids. But we don’t know. I feel sorry for her lawyers.
Relatively new to this drama. So I don’t know much about it. She is really making herself look bad and making the situation worse.
I still feel sorry for her though. I’m pretty sure I would be crushed and maybe a little nuts for a while if my husband cheated on me.
Him posting about finally smiling again with his new girlfriend seems like a really unnecessary, cruel swipe.
Both need to stop.
But that was a one line comment in a social media post in which he was pictured next to his current girlfriend — no PDA or anything. And when he wrote that line, “Thank you for making me smile again,” it was more than 10 months after he’d left and filed for divorce. That seems like an appropriate amount of time to wait before making a vague post about his own happiness. I mean, I can get how it would irritate an estranged spouse, but I can’t see how it even begins to rank as a cruel swipe, especially compared to the constant barrage of shady comments and accusations coming from her.
@DP, I agree with you. Alice is showing us exactly how awful she is. Ioan is more subtle. That IG post was unnecessary–he can have the girlfriend but posting about it on IG while his ex-wife is having a public meltdown was a passive-aggressive swipe, I have no doubt. And as I said above, it seems he’s gone a very long time without seeing his children. People here are talking about how he might be able to get full custody given Alice’s seeming parental alienation. But she is the present custodial parent. He is gone. I suspect once they’re in court, records will show how long he has gone without seeing his children, and that won’t work in his favour. I’m not a lawyer, but I would have thought presence would be important. I don’t understand how COVID and work justify his prolonged absence–so in a sense Alice is right that he has left them. Imagine a working actress mother going since January (?) without seeing her children. She would find little sympathy here or anywhere.
We know this from Alice:
He moved out in January.
The kids were afterwards visiting him at his new apartment. Then the older child decided she does not want to go to his place anymore, that she wants him to come to their house. Because he refused to do this (he can’t have contant with Alice, remember, lawyer’s orders) he hasn’t seen her face to face since, as far as we know. We don’t know the month for this.
The younger was still going to his apartment all the time until he went to France for filming his series (in August, maybe July?).
After that, he facetimed with the younger, not sure about the elder.
Alice was also angry because, when the girls wouldn’t pick up the phone at the arranged time, he would call a lot of times trying to get to them. (He seems scared, and rightly so, with Alice poisoning them.) And apparently now, when the younger finally refused to talk to him too, he said he was devastated.
Oh, and some time in the last few weeks the elder sent him some inappropriate text and he said she shouldn’t have said that and they will discuss it when he returns. Alice was giddy about this.
So he was definitively trying to have regular contacts with his children.
Was someone replied to you above, which you seem to ignore. He stated filming in the Uk or France back in August and is done filming know, so what are you going on about.
As I said above they’ve been separated from most two years and going though the divorce for 19 months he can post whatever he wants about his new girlfriend on social media. Also no it is not passive- progressive either.
I read somewhere that he unblocked her and then posted it. Clearly he wanted her to see it. Why? How will that help his daughters?
@DP, that was one of Alice’s sympathy stories, but it has since been disproven. (Although, to be fair to her, she probably really didn’t know how instagram works and really thought she was manually picked out.)
What apparently happened was, she blocked him when he filed for divorce, because she was angry. He set his account to private. Then some time later she unblocked him and tried to befriend him there again. But his account was still private, so the request was just pending (with thousands of others).
He made his account public just before posting the photo with Bianca, and that meant all people who befriended him in the meantime got their friendships automatically accepted. That included Alice. And, again, thousends of others.
So while she did indeed get both notificiations one after the other, it wasn’t because he’d evilly single her out or target her.
Oh, but I have to say this, too: Her story about how she saw the photo changed, too. Pretty sure she first claimed a friend showed (sent?) it to her. Later it became the double ping story. She’s just such an unreliable narrator.
I’m thinking that may have been green-lit by his attorneys, speculating how she would respond based on information provided by him- and I think that’s probably pretty normal as far as strategy goes ( though IANAL).
So a genuine question. Given that she’s been dining out on this drama for nearly a year with zero signs of letting up, how long should Ioan have to wait to do one IG post about his new gf? Because waiting until this cools down might be years based on her malignant narcissism. This whole show she’s doing is designed to control him and paint herself as the victim based on no evidence other than what she’s said, and that story keeps changing.
I just watched all three seasons on Harrow based on the messiness of Alice Evans. Ioan Gruffudd isn’t the best actor but the show was actually ok. I think she’s drawing more attention to him & people are going to want to see what he’s been in. I know I do. As far as custody goes, I must ask this question again has Ioan ever publicly stated he wanted to take the kids from Alice?
nope, everything you hear about this story is stuff Alice thinks, she just doesn’t say that she thinks that and instead writes it as if it’s a fact. Only when somebody challenges her on it she backs off and admits that it’s her suspicion etc.
It wouldnt be so sad if so many of her stupid followers wouldnt fall for this.
So, I get that we’re hypothesizing on what his lawyers must be doing, but…. is there any concrete evidence that he’s actually trying to get custody (even 50/50)? I get that things might be on the down low and we’re not privy to it, but I sincerely hope that he is doing tangible things to help his daughters.
I’m more worried that he’s just throwing his hands up and settling on phone calls and the occasional weekends. Those little girls deserve better.
She claims that he wants 50-50 custody, but at the same time she suspects that he might try to get full custody.
She herself admitted that she wants 80-20 custody and is ready to stall the divorce as long as possible for the eldest to be old enough to decide herself.
Interesting! But who knows what the truth is with her.
His divorce petition is available online, he wants 50/50.
She has now said she wants 80/20.
To be fair, when I was a kid my dad cheated on my mom and it broke up their marriage. Even though my mom never said a bad word about my dad, I felt like he cheated on all of us. I was devastated. I had always trusted him and I felt very betrayed. He moved out and “left” us. On this point I can’t disagree with Alice. However, I agree she should not be airing this level of personal stuff publicly. Maybe wait until your children are grown and put it in a book, Alice!
Silent Star – I’m sorry about your parents’ divorce, but there is a big difference between being a child and feeling like your dad left you when he cheated on your mom and being an adult and telling your daughter that her dad is leaving her because he’s leaving the marriage. Unfortunately, part of being an adult is swallowing your own pain while you are talking with your kids.
In one of her Instagram post that made me want to have a long shower she said that she just realised that her eldest daughter was a woman because she noticed that she had budding breast pointy ones through her top. What kind of mother says this about a pubescent daughter? And announces it on social media? The daily fail is even worse because they actually published her comment, as well as her interview with the Australian duo word by word.
No that was the dog she was referring to. The eldest daughter is Ella, the new dog is Emma. But still, good to know how little she knows about such things
This, the half naked intimate family photo, all the info about her daughters, and everything else. She literally has no boundaries.
I one picture she looks like she’s smothering him. Not good. And she needs to back away from the lip fillers, yikes. She also needs to stop talking.
It’s kinda funny (and sad. More so sad) that she loves that selfie she took of her and Ioan where she’s wearing glasses and the striped shirt. But to me, in that pic, he looks HELLU checked out. Like he wouldn’t have been able to muster up an actual smile if you put a gun to his head. Just goes to support the possibility that she was in a crazy amount of denial about their marriage leading up to the official separation. Does anyone know where they live? If I was Ioan and Bianca I’d have filed restraining orders by now. They need them. Bad.
West Hollywood, LA.
Alice actually doxxed their home address. Twice. (Once directly, once indirectly.)
ETA: Oh, or did you mean where Ioan and Bianca live? As far as we know, not together yet. But Ioan has an appartment “down the road”, says Alice. Which is 45 min away by car, says Alice too.
i believe the nanny lives 45 minutes away
context of this was that it’ll take the nanny 1.5 hours to pick the kid up from her fathers; bring it to Alice and then drive back home
You were correct the first time, I meant where Ioan had lived with Alice, but I see how I asked a confusing question because they don’t live together anymore! I was mainly wondering where they lived because stalking laws and the ease with which one can get a restraining order can vary widely from state to state, or country to country. And I’m just really surprised that they (ioan and bianca) don’t seem to have requested restraining orders and imo they VERY much need them. I hope they’re taking Alice’s behavior seriously and prioritizing their safety and the children’s safety over not embarrassing Alice or setting her off.
Why does she contort her face into such weird expressions. Almost every photo of her looks bad because she pulls these weird faces. Makes her look as loony as she sounds.
Alice: these are things you should write in your private diary, not the internet!
She just commented under a IG post that she wishes that he wasn’t her kids father.
I’ve been actively ignoring this person for the most part, but this is just awful. It’s the kind of post you might write after your children’s father tragically died, and you were restarting your life alone, not if you are just getting divorced. Creepy!
I had been following this on Tattle forum since IG posted photo and all hell broke loose. Tattle close a thread after 1000 posts and are up to 14 with AE antics. Weirdly some of their posters are comparing AE to how Meghan would react if her own hostage escaped and one even replied RF family would shoot to save Harry!!! I don’t need to comment on how impropriate that image is but once I read it I came off Tattle and won’t be returning.
Harry is the happiest damn hostage I’ve ever seen if these deranged people think Meghan is holding him hostage. She’s “allowed” him to fly to the UK alone twice just this year. That doesn’t scream hostage to me.
+1 to Kaiser’s suggestion of taking a community college class. This girl needs to do some pottery or something.
That top pic of her needs to go on r/instagramreality
I wish she would just think of her daughters and let that consume her for a while. A lot of spouses go through truly awful breakups and have to be strong enough to accept when their ex has moved on and give that person a chance to have a relationship with their kids, because ideally it’s adding to their support system. But that takes maturity and I’m not seeing it here.
As an above poster mentioned, I feel like all she is doing is drawing attention to Ioan and his work. I’m only familar with him from Ringer (loved that show. So soapy!) but I’m tempted to watch Harrow now, just to spite her.
I’m on Ioan Gruffudd binge now. Before this storm I didn’t know who he was, although I have seen some of his films (Titanic, Fantastic Four)
Harrow is nice, loved 1st season. Hornblower is right up my alley. Liar is next, that will wear me down. I also forced myself to watch Horrible Bosses and St. Andreas. And I’ve said it before that I plan to support his future projects, just because of this.
I’m actually afraid of what could happen. They need to help this woman and get the children into a safe space.
What in the hell is she going on about? She has been acting absolutely against what’s best for everybody in this situation, giving out details that is nobody’s business or just straight up lying and yet here she is, acting like a brave survivor of.. something ? It seems like she wants to be the voice of women whose husbands tell them they want to separate then months later they want to divorce, but still want to co-parent and these women want to ignore reality – that’s who she is standing up for. She needs real help, I don’t know if the alcohol is making her delusions worse or if she has MH issues, but someone needs to take her phone from her and she needs to focus on herself and her girls
If she keeps going this route, not only could she lose all custody, she could potentially face charges as well if a judge determines that she is intentionally poisoning and alienating the children against their father. Look at Brody Dalle.
The lips…why is no-one talking about the lips!
Her lunatic behavior outshines everything else. Her eyes remind me of the second Borg Queen from Star Trek Voyager. Is she wearing those circle lenses that are popular in Korea and Japan?
They are a bit shocking aren’t they?
Time to pack it in, Mommie Dearest. Your schtick is getting really old. I fear for the psyches of her children. They’ll be in therapy for years.
I must confess that outside of the coverage of this story here I’ve never even heard of either of these people before.