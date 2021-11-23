Chrissy Teigen had an ‘eyebrow transplant surgery’ because she’s bored & rich

A few months ago, I had a sudden realization about Chrissy Teigen: she’s just a bored trophy wife with too much time on her hands. She fills the void in her soul by bullying people, being extra online and getting cosmetic surgery. She’s not “relatable,” she’s just rich and awful. Back in September, Teigen revealed on Instagram that she had buccal fat removal on her face after she “gave up drinking” and wanted a less puffy face. I sincerely doubt the buccal fat removal was all she had done, but I genuinely don’t care enough to really analyze all of her plastic surgery and various implants. This new thing is pretty bonkers though: Chrissy got an eyebrow transplant. I can’t.
Chrissy Teigen had her eye on fuller brows. On Sunday, the 35-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to reveal she’d undergone eyebrow transplant surgery.
“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” the star wrote alongside a photo of her new brows, explaining that the process involves transplanting “hairs from the back of your head” to create fuller eyebrows.
“A little dark from the pencil but its [sic] so cool to have brows again,” she captioned another clip of the “crazy” results.
She also offered a cautionary tale to teens, warning them not to “pluck [their eyebrows] all off like I did.”
Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, who Teigen tagged in her Instagram Story along with Dr. Jason Champagne, reposted a photo of her finished brows, further explaining that “#EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there.”
The photos she posted of her new brows are insane and they look like joke eyebrows that someone glued onto her face. I remember when “big, dark, bushy brows” came back into style and of all the celebrity/fashion trends, this is absolutely one of the worst. Most people interpreted it to mean full eyebrows, which looked fine, but some went too far with it and ended up looking like Groucho Marx. And to actually get eyebrow transplants? Lord. Even in older photos of Teigen, she HAD eyebrows. They just weren’t huge and comically dark. Anyway, how many cosmetic procedures will she get out of boredom?
Will the transplanted hairs grown long, like they used to when they were on the back of her head?
Yes, people have to trim them. I can totally understand if you have no brows at all, but otherwise you get them microbladed or just pencil them in. Also, it’s possible the reason she doesn’t have brows are more hormone or age related, and in those cases, they probably won’t even take.
I had this done about 2 years ago and the hairs to be transplanted were taken from a spot at the back of my neck where my hair grows shorter than the top hair, anyway. I had only little of my original eyebrows left and microblading/powder brows (which I had for several years before the transplantation) started to look weird – really unnatural because they kind of require at least some eyebrow hairs to be left, else they look completely painted on. I suppose Chrissy Teigen’s eyebrows won’t stay like that – some of the transplanted hairs will fall out again and the dark colour probably comes from drawing the desired shape on with a pencil before the hairs get transplanted one by one. The colour will wash off (once she is allowed to touch her new brows with water or products).
So, if they’re from the back of your neck won’t they be a different texture/thickness?
Are those filters on her selfies or is that just what she looks like now? She’s getting that pulled, filled and plastic face rich ladies get when they can’t stop visiting their plastic surgeons
It must be really nice. Many people cannot even schedule surgeries that they need right now because of Covid. Also people fighting with their health insurance company so that a procedure is covered.
A friend’s mom had her cancer surgery postponed due to covid, by the time she had her surgery, she’d gone from stage 3 to stage 4.
It’s nice to see Drs continuing elective nonsense surgeries on bored rich people instead of being re-deployed to, you know, actually help people.
I feel your frustration, but I doubt the plastic surgeon or dermatologist who did that was putting off life-saving surgery on other patients.
@Roo, Derms and plastics were re-deployed in some hospitals to work in other depts to help alleviate staff shortages. The rich seem to have decided that the pandemic is over and have gone back to their vapid lives, while the rest of the world is still grappling with it and dealing with some pretty terrible consequences, especially in the medical field
That’s horrible..
On the eyebrow topic, I’m a blonde with sparse brows to begin with who fell victim to overplucking in the 90s. Since June I’ve started a regrowth journey- no brow makeup (especially avoiding any brow make up that uses a spoolie brush- I swear those pull hairs overtime) and brow serum twice a day… and WOW 6 months later I actually have brows- longer, no bald patches. So if this is something that bothers you, please try serums + going easy on the make up before putting a wiglet on your face.
@Anne, do you recommend any particular eyebrow serums? My hair is naturally dark reddish blonde, and my eyebrows are practically nonexistent. I would love to fill in the patchy places (I’m almost 36, but I didn’t fall prey to overplucking in the early ‘00s since I had barely anything to pluck.)
I think GrandeLash works pretty well (am also an older blonde with fading brows), and they also have a *lash* serum (which is GrandeLash MD).
You could try simple Castor oil. It really worked for me.
GrandeBrow works amazing to regrow eyebrows. I’m amazed at how it regrew mine! You can get it at Sephora.
Liaison brow bond worked great for me (and the lash serum too). https://herliaison.com/products/the-brow-bond
I have read that the lash serums can slightly change eye color. Has anyone here who uses brow serums (GrandeBrow, etc.) noticed any change in eye color? I wouldn’t think so because brow serums don’t touch the eye rim, but I just wanted to check.
Anne, what serums did you use? I’ve tried some, incl. trying the Latisse I used to use on my lashes, and *nothing* seemed to work.
I used both Grande brow, Vegamour, and Retivalash– so three across pricepoints. Honestly, I think the act of just conditioning them/ easing up on harsh products did the trick. I don’t think you need to break the bank!
I’ve had the same problem. I’m on my first month of the Silly George growth serum and there’s a noticeable difference. You have to be diligent about using it twice a day for weeks/months though.
Is she getting a kickback to advertise these procedures?
Y’know…if I had the money, and it wasn’t horribly painful, it’s something I’d WANT to do (Just NOT Groucho Brows!!). After a decade of plucking them thin, and loosing the roots (thanks late 80s/90s!), chemo, menopause, and just plain aging, I think I have a total of 6 hairs left on both eyebrows! AND THEY’RE LIGHT COLORED HAIRS to add insult to injury! lolol
I looking into feathering and micro blading, and it’s *really* hard trying to find ones that don’t look like a sharpie was just drawn on in strokes (esp. once the ink starts to fade to that lovely purple shade 😜).
Sigh… aging ain’t easy!
Same – 90s girl here and they eventually just didn’t grow back. If someone offered me this procedure, I’d jump on it.
I feel you, lady. My Christmas present to myself will be ombre microshading . Looking forward to having brows again!
If the microblading only goes through the first layer of skin, it shouldn’t turn purple. I just got mine done about a month ago (have my touch-up in a week) and I really love it. I’ll let you guys know if it (eek!) turns orange or purple lol sob.
Yeah! I’ve never heard of this but I guess it makes sense. As someone who has some problems due to picking (trichotillomania) I can actually really see the appeal.
It’s not just “bored trophy wives” that do this. The KarJenners have had everything and anything done to themselves too. They claim to be busy businesswomen but seems they have too much free time on their hands as well. You can look it up on Youtube and see exactly what experts think they’ve had done, it’s exhausting. I think Khloe and Kim have gotten lipo recently (just my opinion). Kim’s hips and butt are so much smaller now. Khloe’s but is half the size it once was.
I’m guessing Chrissy got this procedure for free? So companies still want to work with her huh? This is why people don’t change. They never really get cancelled.
Why not just do microblading/powder brows?
Seriously. I did powder brows. I love how they look and no transplant required.
Yep, me too. I do have to get a touch-up though.
Those eyebrows are crazy looking. You think she would have some sense to stop with Twitter/Instagram and go quiet for a year.
Thin brows are coming back so 10-1 says she’s plucked them within a year
Good, because thick brows don’t work for everyone. My daughter and I both have deep set eyes and we need a thinner defined arch to open up our eyes.
Not everyone looks good with thick brows!!! It really depends on the shape of your face. The microblading artist I used just kind of elongated mine a bit and filled in the area near my eyes. It’s not drastic AT. ALL. Very subtle.
The older you get the more heavy brows look ridiculous. I use Liaison brow bond and it’s really helped, but if I even use a brow pencil I look like Groucho Marx.
She IS a bored trophy wife! That makes a lot of sense explaining her issues. But also she has or has had multiple careers so how is she so bored and desperate?
Her modeling career is mostly over, and I don’t think that she takes her hosting jobs all that seriously.
She’s gonna miss all that buccal fat in a decade or two and then she’ll have to get fillers.
My god. She was so beloved for a while, now on a downward spiral of her own doing. I think she needs help in a variety of ways. And yeah, to publicly share all of your cosmetic work while the pandemic is still raging is just, well, what we can expect from her.
When did she change her chin? Before it used to be more rounded/square and now i just noticed it’s very pointy
Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne – wtf?
I know, they remind me of the character on 30 Rock – Dr. Spaceman (pronounced Spa-CHE-man).
Yeah that’s all I want to know – how are they real names?
When I read the headline my mind imagined the Dr ripping her eyebrows off and putting the eyebrows of a deceased person on her. 😳
I actually don’t think what she did is a BAD idea though. Some people literally have no eyebrows because of plucking (fortunately I was too scared and have never ONCE plucked a hair from my brow and actually just had my first wax 3 years ago and I will be 52 in a few months!!) so for them, this seems like a pretty good idea. The fact that she had to be the one that brought it to my attention ruins it though. 🤷♀️🤦♀️
My sister had this done. She suffered burns to her face and part of the reconstructive surgery suggested was eyebrow transplant which she did. The hair has to be trimmed and “trained” at first to lay flat but other than that it has really helped her. IIRC the surgeon that did it said he did mostly reconstructive work on the whole brow area (so, people who’ve suffered burns, loss of almost entire brow through medication and recovered compulsive hair pullers, etc.) And he discourage most of the “tweak” work (wanting thicker brows or a new shape, etc) because it’s a pretty big procedure and it has to be done just right. It’s not to be done lightly, tbh. The recovery can be rough and you have to look after the donor site (usually the nape/neck or back of head) too.
@roo, missing the point.
I have dark, dark hair and pale, pale skin. I really desperately wish that a lifetime of tweezing and waxing and lasers would actually reduce hair growth, but in my experience it does not. Chrissy is more than welcome to my thick, bushy unibrow, and she can also have my mustache and beard. It must be nice to have that much time and money to throw at your facial hair.
I really don’t care about fashion. Brows were too thin and now they’re too thick (sorry but she looks terrible, too much hair on the eyebrows…) I really don’t understand why everybody has to be like everyone else or how someone decided they should look like.. I’ve always had thin brows, not from plucking, I’m not a hairy person, never had to wax my legs, don’t have hairs, just those tiny baby hairs, the same happens with the eyebrows. I wear makeup and I’m fine with it…
I’ve been saying since the trend started that everyone will look back at these crazy-thick eyebrows and laugh hysterically like we do over the big hair of the 80s. We’ll wonder how the hell this could have happened.
I didn’t know this type of procedure existed. It’s clear that Chrissy is a very unhappy person.
The more I realize how awful she is the more I side eye John legend. Obviously he supports her lifestyle (at least financially) and is ok with all her crap. Maybe he isn’t the good guy he comes across as. I don’t see how a decent person supports this kind of vapid, consumer driven, sad existence.
i’m not gonna judge her for whatever procedures she wants to do on herseslf. her body/her money. but she can’t broadcast every single detail of her life to the world and then whine about people’s opinions. her visceral need for external validation is really the issue here, and that is much sadder and uglier than those eyebrows.
Yeah, with you, I can’t hate on the procedures she has done, you can bet everyone we “love” on this site has just as many, but she’s really doing herself no favors by not taking a serious and long (and I mean at least a year) step back from the spot light.
is she getting body dysmorphia and rich lady syndrome?
She seeks validation from social platforms because her husband isn’t the loving and caring husband that they make him out to be.
So she’s exhausting, but as someone who’s looked into an eyebrow transplant (unlike her I’ll likely never have the extra cash to do it) I do have to defend a bit this current “after” look. The intensity of it right now is not how it will turn out, right after the procedure is performed it apparently always looks quite dramatic looking, but the point of the transplant is transplant the working follicles, so all those current hairs will immediately fall out and not all the follicles will “take”, so hair won’t grow back from all of them. So you shoot for a little over the top and in the end hope to get a natural looking final product.
Yeah, I don’t care for chrissy much either. I don’t dislike or like her. Just one of those people I shrug an move on from but I have to agree that like all surgeries it will look different when it heals. This is not the final product.
I’ve read that using Latisse has the same effect. I wonder why she didn’t try that.
