Chrissy Teigen had an ‘eyebrow transplant surgery’ because she’s bored & rich

A few months ago, I had a sudden realization about Chrissy Teigen: she’s just a bored trophy wife with too much time on her hands. She fills the void in her soul by bullying people, being extra online and getting cosmetic surgery. She’s not “relatable,” she’s just rich and awful. Back in September, Teigen revealed on Instagram that she had buccal fat removal on her face after she “gave up drinking” and wanted a less puffy face. I sincerely doubt the buccal fat removal was all she had done, but I genuinely don’t care enough to really analyze all of her plastic surgery and various implants. This new thing is pretty bonkers though: Chrissy got an eyebrow transplant. I can’t.

Chrissy Teigen had her eye on fuller brows. On Sunday, the 35-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to reveal she’d undergone eyebrow transplant surgery. “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” the star wrote alongside a photo of her new brows, explaining that the process involves transplanting “hairs from the back of your head” to create fuller eyebrows. “A little dark from the pencil but its [sic] so cool to have brows again,” she captioned another clip of the “crazy” results. She also offered a cautionary tale to teens, warning them not to “pluck [their eyebrows] all off like I did.” Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, who Teigen tagged in her Instagram Story along with Dr. Jason Champagne, reposted a photo of her finished brows, further explaining that “#EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there.”

[From Page Six]

The photos she posted of her new brows are insane and they look like joke eyebrows that someone glued onto her face. I remember when “big, dark, bushy brows” came back into style and of all the celebrity/fashion trends, this is absolutely one of the worst. Most people interpreted it to mean full eyebrows, which looked fine, but some went too far with it and ended up looking like Groucho Marx. And to actually get eyebrow transplants? Lord. Even in older photos of Teigen, she HAD eyebrows. They just weren’t huge and comically dark. Anyway, how many cosmetic procedures will she get out of boredom?