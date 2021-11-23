“Thanksgiving is the one day that Tom Brady isn’t on a diet” links

Tom Brady reveals his Thanksgiving plans, and says that Thanksgiving is the one day where he’s not on his crazy diet. [JustJared]

Some of these products really are cool & innovative! [OMG Blog]

Lady Gaga also did the LA premiere of House of Gucci. [GFY]

Anti-vaxx protests and Covid cases rise in Europe.[Buzzfeed]

Chris Pine, the Best Chris, wore his RBG muscle-tank. [LaineyGossip]

Ghislaine Maxwell didn’t just “look the other way,” people. [Towleroad]

This is what Jennifer Lopez wore to the AMAs. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Kevin Spacey has to pay $31 million to House of Cards’ producers. [Dlisted]

Dexter: New Blood recap: I will admit that I am enjoying this season!! [Pajiba]

Judge refuses to send a serial rapist to prison. [Jezebel]

A Real Housewife hired a private investigator to follow Jen Shah. [Starcasm]