“Thanksgiving is the one day that Tom Brady isn’t on a diet” links

Food restrictions every day of your life? Sounds miserable!
Eh. My daily diet is similar to his. I just don’t like crappy and processed stuff or any fast food. Never have. One person’s restrictions are another person’s normal.
Sure, but if he breaks his “diet” on some days, he’s avoiding or withholding foods he enjoys on other days. That doesn’t sound very fun for him. I come from a culture that enjoys sharing food, appreciating and savoring different dishes that includes many of the Tom Brady no no foods. I don’t get the whole alkaline food thing? There’s tons of research about longevity diets in different parts of the world with different local foods and they’re all pretty diverse.
I eat a non inflammatory diet for the most part and I may never go back, the payoffs are amazing. For me anyway. Every time I try eating out it’s a disappointment. Tom Brady has a personal chef who surely makes as delicious food as well as I can. We also saw him down a beer in seconds flat on Colbert, I’ll bet he eats pretty well.
He has a private chef, I’m sure he’s fine. Not really sure what his diet is but don’t play into the myth that eating healthy and vegetables don’t taste good.
I’m a health nut and have never looked back. I can’t eat the food I used to– it doesn’t even taste good anymore. I thrive on what I eat now and I feel fantastic. My taste buds are awakened, and I feel very nourished.
I do eat roasted turkey for thanksgiving though– but only because Thanksgiving is about being with my family and they won’t hear of anything but the traditional thing, and I don’t like yucking anyone’s yum.
If I could have it my way, I would make a stuffed pumpkin risotto with a giant layered green salad with maybe some persian cucumbers, olives, and a selection of Syrian mezzes nd lentil kofte. Wrap it up with Turkish stuffed apricots with rosewater.
But no. Tuuuuuuurrrrkkeeey. Graaaaaavvvvyyyy. Bread and such stuffed into the bird’s ass. Fooooooddd cooooma……
His diet is not (that) crazy, okay. The standard American diet of cheeseburgers and soda is crazy. We all know by now that it is not healthy for us or the planet.
I was going to say, his diet isn’t that restricting at all. I did something similar not for weight loss, but just to recharge my body and it was incredible how much better mentally I felt cutting crap out of my diet.
Crap like tomatoes?
So for me, actually yes on tomatoes being crap… literally if you count my IBS lol. I don’t know enough about Tom Brady to know why he tried the diet, but for me my IBS is infinitely better when I am not eating tomatoes. And with all of that being said, I will happily take the stomach misery on Thanksgiving to enjoy eating good food and family.
This is true. As I get older I’m trying to change the way and what I eat.
there is a difference between eating a healthy diet (not the SAD) and what he has detailed his daily diet, which is based on bunk science and a lack of understanding of human nutrition.
Well, he must have some understanding of how his body works and what foods make him feel good because he’s playing football as well as he ever has. It’s a matter of listening to your body – for example, I have a hard time with tomatoes and any high acid foods and alcohol will make me sick before it ever makes me drunk.
do you think that americans eat burgers everyday?
I always find it hilarious that Chris pine is described as the ‘best’ Chris- a friend had dinner with him and his gf annabelle Wallis and he routinely held up his finger and shushed her when she was talking. He’s just as toxic as the other douche bros of Hollywood.
I wouldn’t tolerate a guy who held his finger up to shush me.
Yeah, I would’ve made a comment loudly enough for the surrounding tables to hear what an asshole he was, and walk out right then and there.
Completely unrelated: How do we add an image to our profile name? I had one years ago and want to put it back.
@Normades:
I don’t know if it has changed, but you could create one using a website called “gravatar”.
He also looks like a generic Ken doll, and has possibly the worst acting ability out of all them.
See I think he’s the better actor of the big three. Though Evans is my favorite Chris at the moment.
Annabelle Wallis is his GF? Oh, she kind of bugs me. I thought she was quite good in the Roger Ailes miniseries they did starring Russell Crowe, but she was incredibly annoying in Peaky Blinders and I was so glad when they wrote her off (or she chose to leave, but I don’t think that was it). How very obnoxious of him the shush her, though. Gross.
Ugh, what a douche!
I thought it had already been determined that chris evans is the best chris?
I agree with you and the second best is Hemsworth.
Argh! If that’s true it’s really disappointing.
Anyone who treats others – their SO, their waiters – with that much disrespect is a loser and a douche, no matter how many movies they headline.
The cups of JLo’s dress make it look like her actual boobs start below the cups. It’s like cups on top of saucers.
LOL you’re right.
I think her boobs DO start below the cups! When I was wedding dress shopping, my consultant told me that dresses with defined cups, unless they are designed specifically for an individual woman, really work best for A-cups and below, or maybe a small B at most. Otherwise, you do tend to end up with that effect.
Christopher Meloni is the *best* Chris.
This allll day kbeth!
Meloni is a national treasure. He should be the honorary King of all Chrises. With Christopher Walken as il Pape of all Chrises.
+1
I once worked in a shop near Tom Brady’s house. I never met him, but word on the street was that he and his wife were not good bosses.
That’s my room temperature tea lol.
I don’t know what to feel anymore — Christopher Belter on probation. Give him a few years and he’ll be a Supreme Court justice just like Kavanaugh. THIS story on top of the one I read a few weeks ago about young pre-teen girls in Texas, pregnant from sexual assaults, generally from a family member, and can’t get an abortion. Stories about these girls having to look for maternity clothes. All I see is red and rage. No justice for women, rights being taken away, racism, and anti-vaxxers — and 2 pathetic loser white boys (Rittenhouse and Belter) get away with murder and rape. I just can’t anymore.
Manda, I think the whole world thinks Americans eat burgers every day.
Thrilled that Kevin Spacey is finally getting his comeuppance.