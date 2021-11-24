The Bidens & the Harris-Emhoffs prepared meal kits at DC Central Kitchen

Isn’t it relaxing to have a president and first lady who are nice, decent people? Every single day of the Trump administration was a nightmare fueled by a selfish, narcissistic demon who didn’t care about anyone other than himself. Nowadays, Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden do lovely things like “get excited about the White House Christmas tree” and “prepare Thanksgiving meals at DC’s Central Kitchen”:
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, served up turkey and sweet potatoes on Tuesday at the D.C. Central Kitchen, an organization that makes fresh food for schools and homeless shelters in Washington, ahead of this week’s U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
The Bidens were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, who dished out green beans and gravy, respectively. The two couples, who were also joined by famed chef Jose Andres, were putting together Thanksgiving meal kits along with staff from the facility.
Americans celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday with a traditional meal that often includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other fixings.
Asked what he was thankful for, Biden told reporters: “the people standing right next to me.”
After their community service event, the Bidens headed to Joint Base Andrews for a flight to Nantucket, Massachusetts, where they are scheduled to vacation for the remainder of the week.
This is great! Many food banks and shelters put together these kinds of meal kits these days and I always think it’s so smart. I love to donate canned goods to Thanksgiving food bank drives, and there are a lot of churches and grocery store chains which donate frozen turkeys and fresh produce too. It’s great that Kamala Harris and Doug were there too, helping out. Jose Andres even posted some photos! Also: the Christmas tree got delivered to the White House this week and I can’t wait to see how Dr. Jill decorates the White House for Christmas. She loves holiday decorating! Everything is going to be red and green and sparkly.
Love this visit by @POTUS @VP @FLOTUS and @SecondGentleman on the last Thanksgiving celebration at this @dcck facility before we move to a new one! Building longer tables! Now let’s make sure everyday in USA is like thanksgiving and nomine is ever hungry in America…in the world! https://t.co/vGy9z1DogP pic.twitter.com/lugLQ7wl6B
— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 24, 2021
“It’s beautiful. Magnificent, actually,” @FLOTUS says as she receives the White House Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/duBJEScHzT
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 22, 2021
Photos courtesy of social media.
So refreshing to have good, kind, decent people working and living in the White House again.
Man I’m so excited to see some heartwarming decor this year.
I love this.
I am super excited to see how Dr Biden decorates this year.
What a difference a year makes, I tell you.
I’m not a huge Biden fan but I did vote for him, in part so I wouldn’t have to hear what enraging, racist, outrageously stupid thing the president had done every day.
I’m confident there will be no ghostly, menacing red or white trees.
I am an unabashed Biden/Harris fan. Can you imagine any of this being sincerely done by anyone in the last administration or by the majority of the repubs in office today?
It’s honestly such a relief to not worry every morning that there’s a sociopath as President.
Can’t wait to see how Dr. Biden decorates for Christmas! Aside from Christmas 2020, when I thought the trees looked fine, I always found the showy coldness of Melania’s holiday decorations to be very revealing.
I love these people so much. I’m tearing up in gratitude for their decency. But also, Biden and Dems did just pass huge legislation -FDR style- to help every day Americans and our media doesn’t talk about it because it’s not exciting like having a dictator unable to hold a bottle of water.
Good good people. Doing good good things.
I always appreciate Thanksgiving volunteers. There is a need (particularly in the “off-season”, like February, when food banks are getting the least overflow produce from grocery stores) for volunteers and donations year-round, but Thanksgiving presents its own challenges! At our local food bank, there is an insurance team that comes in every year for a day of chopping up squash. One person starts with a literal machete, and the squash moves down a line getting chopped into smaller pieces. This is the kind of thing that really helps: we get TONS of donated squash every year, but few of the clients have the time or energy to deal with it in its original form.