The Bidens & the Harris-Emhoffs prepared meal kits at DC Central Kitchen

Isn’t it relaxing to have a president and first lady who are nice, decent people? Every single day of the Trump administration was a nightmare fueled by a selfish, narcissistic demon who didn’t care about anyone other than himself. Nowadays, Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden do lovely things like “get excited about the White House Christmas tree” and “prepare Thanksgiving meals at DC’s Central Kitchen”:

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, served up turkey and sweet potatoes on Tuesday at the D.C. Central Kitchen, an organization that makes fresh food for schools and homeless shelters in Washington, ahead of this week’s U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The Bidens were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, who dished out green beans and gravy, respectively. The two couples, who were also joined by famed chef Jose Andres, were putting together Thanksgiving meal kits along with staff from the facility. Americans celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday with a traditional meal that often includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other fixings. Asked what he was thankful for, Biden told reporters: “the people standing right next to me.” After their community service event, the Bidens headed to Joint Base Andrews for a flight to Nantucket, Massachusetts, where they are scheduled to vacation for the remainder of the week.

[From Reuters]

This is great! Many food banks and shelters put together these kinds of meal kits these days and I always think it’s so smart. I love to donate canned goods to Thanksgiving food bank drives, and there are a lot of churches and grocery store chains which donate frozen turkeys and fresh produce too. It’s great that Kamala Harris and Doug were there too, helping out. Jose Andres even posted some photos! Also: the Christmas tree got delivered to the White House this week and I can’t wait to see how Dr. Jill decorates the White House for Christmas. She loves holiday decorating! Everything is going to be red and green and sparkly.

Love this visit by @POTUS @VP @FLOTUS and @SecondGentleman on the last Thanksgiving celebration at this @dcck facility before we move to a new one! Building longer tables! Now let’s make sure everyday in USA is like thanksgiving and nomine is ever hungry in America…in the world! https://t.co/vGy9z1DogP pic.twitter.com/lugLQ7wl6B — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 24, 2021

“It’s beautiful. Magnificent, actually,” ⁦@FLOTUS⁩ says as she receives the White House Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/duBJEScHzT — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 22, 2021