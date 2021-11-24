Us Weekly: Will Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘tie the knot’ in early 2022?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look head over heels in love during vacation in Capri, Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have enjoyed a more subdued Autumnal Bennifer Romance. The Summer of Bennifer was hot and we had non-stop gossip, yacht photos, vacation photos, pap strolls and more. The autumn brought separate work schedules and stolen moments together on weekends. Still, I believe in Bennifer. I still hope Ben doesn’t ruin this for us! Now that their respective schedules are a bit lighter (Ben has wrapped on his film, but I think J.Lo is still on location), there are still plans afoot to spend the holidays together. So is a Christmas wedding in the cards? What about a New Year’s wedding? A Valentine’s wedding?! A President’s Day wedding?!!! From Us Weekly:

It’s full steam ahead for Bennifer 2.0! A source tells Us that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are talking about tying the knot early next year. “They’re thinking of doing a small private ceremony, although Ben wants a big flashy affair,” says the source, adding that Affleck, 49, “adores Jennifer so much and wants to profess his love in the most over-the-top way.” But Lopez, 52, is insisting on keeping things low-key. Adds the source, “She’s flattered, but she doesn’t want a media frenzy.”

[From US Weekly, print edition, November 22, 2021]

We joke around about how J.Lo has been married a million times and how she marries every guy she dates, but she actually doesn’t do that anymore! She didn’t marry Alex Rodriguez because, I believe, she knows in her gut that he’s a douchebag. She didn’t marry Casper Smart because ew, why would she. But with Ben, it is different. So much unfinished business, so many years since their first romance. Would I love to see them get married? For sure. Do I think it’s going to happen in, like, January? No. I don’t. The only reason for them to marry that soon is if she was going to be his date at all of the awards shows (omg) and she wanted to promote Marry Me, which is out on February 11 (omg). So… yeah, come to think of it, MAYBE!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “Us Weekly: Will Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘tie the knot’ in early 2022?”

  1. Eleonor says:
    November 24, 2021 at 7:47 am

    She didn’t married Diddy either, I think he is the one who proposed and she refused.

    Reply
    • Moonglight says:
      November 24, 2021 at 7:56 am

      I don’t think Diddy was the one who proposed. He never got married and I don’t think he was ever even engaged? I’m pretty sure it was Casper she rejected it.

      Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    November 24, 2021 at 7:48 am

    I think they will get married but it won’t be early 2022.

    Reply
  3. Karisma says:
    November 24, 2021 at 7:51 am

    “Ben wants a big flashy affair” we can already tell this US weekly article is some bullshit lol

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      November 24, 2021 at 8:57 am

      If by “big flashy affair” he means “giant-ass party” then yeah, maybe I can see it. Otherwise, I’m with you and call BS.

      Reply
    • Marietta2381 says:
      November 24, 2021 at 9:38 am

      It’s just Benny Medina reminding us, “they’re meant to be!” I can see Ben just doing something low-key IF he marries again. Personally, most guys I know could care less about the actual wedding, they want the person they are marrying to just be happy.

      This screams JLo… but not Ben.

      Reply
      • Karisma says:
        November 24, 2021 at 10:11 am

        “This screams JLo… but not Ben.”
        Yup I totally agree

        And that part is honestly hilarious
        But Lopez, 52, is insisting on keeping things low-key. Adds the source, “She’s flattered, but she doesn’t want a media frenzy.”

  4. Sunny says:
    November 24, 2021 at 8:11 am

    We joke about JLo’s 3 divorces but Angelina and Drew Barrymore are younger and have had three divorces as well.

    I think it’s better for women to exit problematic r/ships than worry about the stigma of being divorced multiple times—who cares?

    Reply
    • Me says:
      November 24, 2021 at 8:30 am

      Jlo and her sources plaster her all over the news when she’s dating. Every relationship she acts like a silly teenager in love. Drew and Jolie don’t date much so they are not even remotely comparable.

      Reply
      • Selene says:
        November 24, 2021 at 9:38 am

        Um, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob doesn’t ring a bell? They truly were like two teenagers with raging hormones.

      • girl_ninja says:
        November 24, 2021 at 10:09 am

        What? You bess go back through your old celebrity gossip sites and review the way both Drew and Angie were with their past husbands/lovers.

      • Darlings says:
        November 24, 2021 at 10:46 am

        Jlo didn’t even date that much either? She’s 52 and she’s been (publicly at least) with her first husband, Diddy, Chris Judd, Ben, Marc, Casper, arod and that’s pretty much it. I don’t understand why ppl are slutshaming her constantly

  5. Ambrosial says:
    November 24, 2021 at 8:21 am

    There is so much talks about them getting married, between her movie marry me, the interviews she gave about it etc
    I’m wondering is it some kind of call to Ben or a sure thing? Because he did leave her at the altar the first time around he must know jlo will accept nothing less than a wedding this time right?

    Reply
  6. Veronika says:
    November 24, 2021 at 8:50 am

    Those two cheeseballs will absolutely try for a wedding, or at least engagement, to promote her Marry Me movie or Valentines Day.

    Reply
  7. Barrett says:
    November 24, 2021 at 8:56 am

    omg that boob, chain dress, soooooo extra! I cant even.

    Oh J.Lo I’m hear for your tea w Ben!

    Reply
  8. RoyalBlue says:
    November 24, 2021 at 9:13 am

    If they just want the ceremony of marriage why don’t they have a symbolic ceremony, but the ring and have a huge party after. is it really important to them to do this legally at this time. two wealthy people whose children will be well provided for. they can get into a solid common law relationship without the wedding.

    Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      November 24, 2021 at 9:46 am

      I agree. Jennifer Aniston style wedding is the way to go at that age with that much money on both sides. You get the party and the rings and the public attention and none of the legal mess afterwards.

      Reply
      • RoyalBlue says:
        November 24, 2021 at 10:10 am

        exactly. i know someone who is in her 60s with a previously very unhappy marriage and has met the love of her life and are considering marriage. her therapist asked her….why is the ceremony so important to her and asked her to consider what will be missing if she just threw the party for friends. i found it an interesting perspective.

  9. Lena says:
    November 24, 2021 at 10:28 am

    Remember JLo’s People (Benny Medina) floated that Alex was going to propose ‘at any minute’ at least six months or more before she went to that awards show all down in the dumps and he finally did it. This is her MO. Hint until they do it. She didn’t marry Alex R because she knows in her gut that he’s a douchebag so hopefully she knows in her gut same thing about multiple assaulter Ben Affleck who gets a pass here for some reason.

    Reply
  10. Darlings says:
    November 24, 2021 at 10:42 am

    Jlo wants to get married she couldn’t be more vocal about it. I don’t know about Ben though. I feel like I read multiples times before he didn’t want to get married again? I guess we’ll see but there is no way jlo isn’t getting at least an engagement.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment