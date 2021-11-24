Duchess Camilla will host the ‘Big Lunch’ during next year’s Jubilee

There’s still so much energy going into Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. I realize that planning for this four-day “holiday” is a huge endeavor and that changing course would be like trying to make a huge battleship stop on a dime. Of course all of that is true, but don’t you think that they should perhaps settle down with all of the big “announcements” about who’s going to host what, especially given the Queen’s markedly declining health? It’s possible that the Queen is cheered up by all of the planning, but it seems like a lot just to cheer up one elderly lady. Anyway, here’s the latest: the Duchess of Cornwall will host something or other.
The Duchess of Cornwall will play a leading part in celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year, in a sign of her rising role within the Royal Family. Camilla will preside over the ‘Big Lunch’, where thousands of groups of families and friends get together for street parties to mark 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign.
Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, will pass the milestone on February 6, and the lunch will be part of a long bank holiday weekend of celebrations and events planned for June. With the Queen, 95, undertaking fewer duties, Prince Charles and his wife are increasingly being called upon to take the lead in areas which would normally fall to the head of state.
A Palace source said: ‘This is part of a range of events taking place but it means Camilla will have a central role in leading the nation in the celebrations in a sign of her growing responsibilities.’
With a raised public profile, Camilla also has a new hairdresser, has started wearing a Fitbit exercise watch to keep in shape and gave an interview to ITV Racing yesterday at Ascot as she takes on the Queen’s role of championing the monarch’s favourite sport.
Man, Camilla really got much more than she bargained for when she became Charles’ favorite mistress. I’m not sure she had any idea that he would fall in love so thoroughly or that he would fight this hard to have her be “accepted.” And not only that, she has to work! She works more than William and Kate combined. It feels like the Cambridges would have been the more natural choice to host the ‘Big Lunch,’ but here we are. Allow the 74-year-old “future Queen” to do it.
We better hope no one gets gassy at the Big Lunch! If anyone farts in Camilla’s presence, she won’t shut up about it for weeks after.
I have tried for years to dislike Camilla but no matter how hard I tried I cannot do it. If I had to spend a long weekend with one of the Royals, I would only do it with Camilla. It would also have to be at her house with no Charles III present and hopefully he would not even pop-in.
Me too. That doesn’t mean that what she and Charles did to Diana was appropriate, but she just seems likable.
Sadly TOB and his wife couldn’t organise a piss up in a brewery. Camilla and the whole family deserve every bit of heat they are getting. People just want the extra Bank Holidays.
I don’t remember where I read this, but everyone planning it knew/knows the Queen may die before the jubilee. Basically, unless she dies the morning before, it’s going to happen whether or not she’s around.
I think that’s why they keep the announcing details, they want the public to know the RF juggernaut will keep moving no matter what.
Would they convert these events to coronation type occasions if TQ goes to her heavenly reward? Boy is she in for s surprise when she discovers God is into equality and all souls are equal!
I imagine there’s 2 jubilees being planned: one where she’s alive and one where she isn’t. I know planning one itself is a lot of work but I wouldn’t be surprised if 2 were being planned because of her age.
I suspect they are just planning one, with everyone involved quietly understanding that it may have to be cancelled at the last minute. They aren’t going to hold a Jubilee when they have just had or are planning a state funeral and a coronation later in the year.
Cancelling a big event isn’t necessarily difficult. It’s just a matter of making phone calls/sending emails saying “Not Gonna Happen.” It can, however, be very, very expensive – after a certain date, vendors expect to be paid, regardless of whether or not the event actually happens.
This is the original article. Upon rereading it, I more inferred it’s going forward with or without the Queen. They discuss her health issues, the fact Prince Philip almost didn’t attend the last jubilee because of his health issues, the controversies currently surrounding the family, and the immense importance and efforts being put into this one…. I came away with the conclusion they’re prepared for ALL possibilities. But the hope is to continue on in some form or another. Especially that four day Bank holiday…
I imagine the Jubilee will become more of a memorial service for her and very very light coronation for Charles than a straight celebration of her reign. But who really knows. I think the details will depend greatly on how much time has passed since her death and how far off Charles’s official coronation is set.
It will be a Big Boozy Lunch if The Rottweiler hosts it.
I think this is more about cheering Camilla rather than the Queen. There’s more news about Camilla in the last month than in the last 2 years. it’s obvious since Queen’s health is getting worse that RR got the memo to embiggen Camilla
Everything about the rf is an embiggening article if it’s in the fail. I should hope the fqc would play a leading role. The question is why do we see the ffqc’s every freaking day?
What does a hairdresser have to do with hosting something next year. She does look better but if she does a small facelift and get her teeth fixed. Camilla will be so much easier to look at
The Daily Fail likes to write about hairdressers, stylist and how many bathrooms one has in one’s house.
This is what Camilla wanted. I think the Royal Family are pushing her out there to show the public she’s deserving of being Queen Consort.