OK!: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn secretly got engaged recently in London??

When Taylor Swift released the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” a few weeks ago, I saw some of the Snake Fam talking about how Taylor was being pretty obvious about how Joe Alwyn needs to propose. While Taylor’s music video imagery is usually quite girlish and princessy, the “I Bet You Think About Me” features some pretty big clues that Tay-Tay has marriage on her mind, including Taylor wearing a giant wedding gown and dancing with a groom (played by Miles Teller). And yes, I know the actual message of the video is that the “groom” is obsessively thinking about Taylor at his wedding to another woman, but come on. Taylor wants to wear that big white dress in real life when she marries Gorgeous Joe. And wouldn’t you know, OK! Magazine claims that Taylor and Joe are going to get surprise-married in December??

Forget the scarf — these days, Taylor Swift has far more exciting things on her mind. A source tells OK! that after four years of dating, the singer is finally ready to make things official with Joe Alwyn! According to the source, the couple, who have long kept their romance under the radar, took things to the next level when the British actor, 30, recently popped the question during an intimate dinner in London. “He brought Taylor to her favorite restaurant and told her to close her eyes because he had a surprise,” dishes the source. “Word is, he then slipped a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger and asked her to marry him. Of course, Taylor said yes.” Preparations for the big day are already underway. The lovebirds, who moved into a $9 million townhouse in London’s posh Primrose Hill neighborhood in March, “don’t want to waste any time,” dishes the source, who says they’re aiming to tie the knot on Taylor’s 32nd birthday, on Dec. 13. “They’ve found a dreamy country estate and plan on inviting around 200 of their closest friends and family,” continues the source, adding that Taylor’s A-list besties Selena Gomez and Blake Lively would likely be among her bridesmaids. It’s a lot to pull off (in a short amount of time!), but if anyone can do it, it’s Taylor. “She’s been talking about marriage and starting a family for a long time,” adds the source. “She has plenty of people who can help bring her vision to life, Joe included. Taylor knows she’s found her soulmate.”

[OK! Magazine, print edition, December 6, 2021]

Joe and Taylor have been together for five years, almost exactly. She’s left enough bread crumbs to suggest that she met Joe soon after her thing with Tom Hiddleston ended, which was in September 2016. So… yeah. Five years. It’s getting to the point where Tay and Joe need to either get married or break up. I honestly don’t know which! I’ve said this before, but I think Taylor has been gun-shy about marriage because she doesn’t want to compromise her money whatsoever. A rock-solid prenup would help! But no, I don’t believe they’ll have a wedding on her birthday.