Cyber Monday deals including 63% off the Revlon one-step dryer and $236 off Vitamix



I got the heated vest from Ororo which I mentioned on Friday. (Unfortunately it’s not on sale for $99 anymore so you may want to skip it.) So far I’ve only used it in the house but it’s easy to use and so comfortable. I also got the Haus Labs Glam Room palette which is still on sale for just $13. The colors are beautiful and really make my eyes pop. I’m really happy with that purchase. Amazon has some great deals for Cyber Monday! Here are some products I found.

63% off the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer



So many people rave about the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and it’s on sale for $22.28 today! It normally goes for almost $60. This has over 326,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Women say that this dries and styles their hair so much faster than regular hair dryers and that the results are salon quality. Some women say the motor burnt out, but that Revlon sent them a new one when they called the company. Also the high setting may be too harsh for thinner hair. “I despise blow drying and styling my hair because it’s so long and freakishly thick. It takes me over an hour with a normal hairdryer to dry and style when I do put forth the effort to do so… which isn’t (wasn’t) often. Ponytails were my go-to 99% of the time. 20 minutes. That’s how long it takes me to do my hair from wet out of the shower, to straight and sleek locks using this thing. Best purchase I’ve made this year!”

$236 off a Professional Vitamix Blender



Vitamix is currently offering 36% off their Professional Series 750 Blender, which is on sale for about $385. The regular Vitamix is on sale for 49% off for $279. I’m featuring the Professional model as the other Vitamix may have quality issues. I’ve had a Vitamix for over ten years and I love it. I’ve only replaced the container, which has the blades, one time and it still works great. This model has 2,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Reviewers say it’s great for making smoothies and that it’s the best blender they’ve ever owned. “Bought on the recommendation of a friend, I have used this machine every day since it arrived. It is a sleek powerhouse that makes me wish I’d bought one years ago!” Please note that this is the model with the 64 ounce container, which may be larger than you’re looking for.

$300 off a Shark self-emptying robot vacuum



There are great sales on Roombas today, so if you like that brand check them out. I couldn’t figure out which one I wanted and many people complained about the cheaper models mapping poorly. The Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum has a self-emptying base with a 45 day capacity. It’s on sale now for $300, which is half off the retail price of $600. It has over 2,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it works great to clean their home and that it didn’t take long to learn the layout. “This vacuum is does everything it says it does. It cleans most if not all the dog hair, anti hair brush works way better than I thought it would, self emptying is also on point and lastly navigation and mapping is as accurate as I expected. The map of my home only took about 1-2 passes and reflects furniture placement.”

48% off an Oontz portable speaker



I recently mentioned this but I bought an Oontz portable speaker years ago and it still works great! It’s water resistant, the battery lasts a long time and it has excellent sound. You can now get one for under $19. These have over 164,000 reviews, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Many reviewers like it as much as I do. “The thing probably gets around 50-70 hours of play time a week. It always connects to bluetooth, has a decent range, and sounds great. We have multiple phones that connect, and you just need to press the bluetooth button on the side for it to look again for the closest device. I am happy with the battery life; it seems like we rarely need to charge it. Its a small speaker so it is handy to travel with or bring from room to room.”

60% off sleep headphones



I fall asleep with headphones in every night and have been looking at these sleep headphones. (Hi mom, this would be a great present for me.) This model from Voerou has almost 2,700 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re comfortable, have good sound and help them fall and stay asleep. “Been using this at night to listen to my meditations to get to sleep. Since the ear buds do not go into your ear and the fabric of headband is soft, it makes it really comfortable to wear to bed.” “It’s really comfortable to wear, and sound is very good quality. I dozed off to sleep many times.”

30% off a Brother computerized sewing machine



I don’t own a sewing machine as I find them intimidating but I’d like to get a lower end model so I can make minor repairs. I was looking at more expensive Singer models but this Brother machine has better reviews and is on sale now for just $119. This has over 4,700 reviews, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s a great machine that lasts a long time. It can be tricky to learn and several reviewers said to make sure to read the manual. “This is a great sewing machine, especially for a beginner. I love it and use it all the time.” “I bought this machine on Amazon in 2013. This is my first sewing machine, and I hadn’t sewn since making pj pants in high school over a decade before buying it. I’ve since made slipcovers, a queen size duvet cover, several items of clothing, curtains, blankets and several other things. This machine is perfect for a beginner or someone who just loves to sew.”

$10 off an adjustable spice rack organizer



I have my spices in a drawer but I’m collecting so many I have to store them in a cabinet too. This adjustable spice rack organizer by Youcopia may be just what I need and it’s on sale for $29.99, which is $10 off. This has 4.7 stars, over 2,300 ratings and a B on Fakespot. It has three drawers with three dividers and can store 24 spices. “If you love an organized pantry like me you would love to add this spice rack to your addition. I absolutely love mine!” “I love this spice holder. I have very narrow cabinets on the sides of my cooktop so trying to organize spices for easy access wasn’t happening. I was tired of the turntables where you still have to go digging into the inner circles to try to find what you need. This was the perfect solution.”

Other Deals:

$70 off a Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 inch tablet



$7 off Mario Badescu the Facial Spray Collection



$20 off Playmobil Take Along Diner



Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.