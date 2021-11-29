Windsor lawyers are ‘on stand-by’ for ‘The Princes & the Press: Sussexit’

This evening, BBC 2 will air the second half of Amol Rajan’s documentary, The Princes and the Press. For about nine full days, Kensington Palace has spoken of little else. Prince William has thoroughly briefed the press about how he’s never briefed the press, and “senior royal sources” have insisted that William would never, ever wage an unhinged smear campaign against his brother and sister-in-law, even though William did just that, and the big royal story just two weeks ago was about how he authorized Jason Knauf to release selected emails and texts from Meghan. It’s all pretty typical from the clownshow at Kensington Palace. Anyway, it turns out that the BBC has renamed the second part of the show to reflect something special:
Part two of the controversial BBC documentary The Princes and the Press screens on Monday, and the Sunday Telegraph reports the episode will be entitled, “Sussexit,” a possible cause for celebration for Prince Harry who has described the term “Megxit” as misogynistic, and said it was created by a troll before being picked up more broadly.
Harry recently told an online forum hosted by Wired magazine: “Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media.”
The “Sussexit” episode is expected to make claims about “a senior member of a Royal Household helping a tabloid newspaper in its court case” against Meghan, the Telegraph reports. This could refer to an untested claim made in court by a senior Associated Newspaper executive, Ted Verity. The Daily Beast reported at the time that Verity said in a witness statement submitted as part of Associated’s unsuccessful attempt to stop Meghan securing a summary judgement against them that he was leaked information by a palace source.
Verity claimed in his witness statement that he had a meeting within the previous three months with “a senior member of the royal household” whom he said “had direct knowledge of the matters they told me about” and that he had “absolutely no reason to think the source was being anything other than completely truthful.”
LOL, again: Prince William and Jason Knauf have been explicitly smearing Meghan for years now, and Knauf is on the record as breaking Meghan’s confidentiality to help the Mail’s appeal of the lawsuit Meghan already won. The “senior royal” was clearly Prince William, and all of the storylines are about to come together in a big way in this documentary. Baldingham is dumb as a box of hair. As for calling this part “Sussexit” – I started using that term back in January 2020, based off the Sussex Squad using the same term. By then, “Megxit” had been used and promoted by unhinged racist trolls for more than a year. “Megxit” was always a problematic, weighted term. I’m glad they changed it.
The Mail also has a story about how the Windsors’ lawyers will be “on stand-by” for Part 2 of the documentary and they’ve “not ruled out taking action against the BBC over the final instalment of its inflammatory documentary.” They’re still bitching about “right of reply.” As I said last week, I honestly think the BBC covered themselves legally by offering all of the royal households a chance to put their lawyers or comms people on camera in the documentary. The royals were too stupid to participate, and now they’re complaining about not being included!
I’m going to bet that the Palace will not take any legal action against the BBC.
If they were too arrogant and stupid to take up the BBC’s offer of a right to reply, that’s their own dumb fault. The RF is unraveling. Things are falling apart and since the queen’s ill health, there is no centre to hold them together. They are getting what they deserve.
Hahaha pls sue BBC go on. I want all the rats to be invited to the court to say they were not briefed by Palace sources and that they’re just writing lies but somehow they still have jobs as royal reporters. And then I want the BBC lawyer to ask which stories are true and which are false.
Could you imagine the brouhaha if they did. Beautiful.
I really want them to as well – not least because the way most papers are reporting on the documentary is making my head explode. They are very much following the line that the BBC co-operated with Meghan and not with the Palaces and constantly using the waffly release put out by KP BEFORE the doc even aired as ‘proof’ that every claim in the programme is “unfounded”.
Unless you’re paying close attention and asking questions such as ‘hang on, you mean to say that every royal reporter appearing on camera and on record in this thing is lying?’ then the papers are backing KP to the hilt in an attempt to mislead their readers.
Grrr. So angry.
I’m still holding my breath that part 2 will be fair to H&M, but I’m faintly optimistic. Watching the RF’s heads explode over this though is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.
I feel like the fact that they named it Sussexit is a step in the right direction. Also, this marks the first time on the salty island that the media is questioning the narrative surrounding the Sussexes and their departure. And, if the BBC does half their job, it will be a bumpy ride for Billy and KP. I got my popcorn ready.
I am not optimistic at all. The BBC needs to make up for being ‘fair’ to the Sussexes by painting the RF as angels. Already Bulliam and his Karen have threatened all sorts and the BBC is bound to cave to pressure sooner or later.
I watched part 1 on YouTube. It was shockingly honest. You get so used to coded terms and racism baked in and deemed normal and not racist- having it honestly called out was kind of shocking.
I pulled it up on YouTube on my phone. So I tried to get the same video on YouTube on my tv- but it had been removed. But it still worked on the phone so I watched it there.
Hope I get a chance to see part 2.
Let’s be clear Willy is an idiot who couldn’t pr his way out of a plastic bag, but this still doesn’t explain the rest of the nonsense. Why is Chuck getting involved in this? (the queen is at least temporarily incapacitated so she gets a pass). I mean it sounds like Charles is going to have bigger issues regarding Harry and Meghan to deal with soon, and you know Baldingham and Karen won’t jump into save him, So what’s with trying to back up one of Billys tantrums all of sudden. Does he have something on dear old dad?
I bet the producers of the documentary added a voiceover or some text or SOMETHING really fast after the events of the past few weeks with Jason Knauf, because now its not just “claims” that a senior member of the royal household helped the tabloids, we know that the senior member (i.e. Knauf) actually did help the tabloid in its court case.
And LOL, no, the royals aren’t going to take legal action against the BBC. Can you imagine what a bad look that would be? “They made this documentary that makes me look bad!!! They can’t do that!!!”
William really needs to just shut up. All the fuss over this documentary just makes me want to watch it more.
Also, love that they are using Sussexit.
Unfortunately, TOB has been trained to throw tantrums in order to have his way. He will simply pressure his henchmen in government who will in turn pressure the BBC. Already a photo of the journalist with Misha being circulated amongst the derangers as ‘proof’ of the journos bias towards the Sussexes.
He can throw tantrums all he wants. but that’s not the same as pursuing legal action.
he’s dumb as a box of NO hair
Harry and Meghan will never move back to England again. They are not even there and the propaganda against them (mostly her) continues unabated.
This is going to be a double whammy week for the BRF. The doco tonight and the judgement on Thursday. Heads will be exploding everywhere.
Are they going to argue that no senior royal (or their staff/henchman) are helping the DM in their court case, when the court case is actively going on and there have been copious headlines about the staff of a senior royal testifying for the defense? Good luck with that.
I’m just revisiting Harry and Meghan’s engagement photos from 2017. She looks so thin in them, you can see how she must have been under so much stress
Of course she was thinner in 2017, she was still a working actress and didn’t have any children then.
I sincerely hope that the BBC come out swinging to defend their documentary and do not cave to the wibbling and hair pulling from KP. So far all they’ve said is that they stand by it and that it was signed off by all senior BBC staff that needed to approve it. I really want a deeply shady statement from them that specifically refutes what the KP statement said – like
“These claims are not unfounded. They are a record of how the palaces work with the press from the press themselves with multiple, experienced royal journalists going on camera and on record. We would be happy to defend any aspect of the programme in court if necessary.
Furthermore, the Royal Family was given the opportunity to participate in the programme, as were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The latter sent her lawyer to speak, the Palaces could have done the same but chose not to do so. Any claim that they were not given a right to reply to the claims in this programme is entirely untrue.”
And then some pigs fly across the sky…because they are probably going to fold like a deck of cards.
Sure, but she looks very, very thin in some of the photos. You can see something is amiss
I can’t say that. Because to that point Harry and Meghan said that the family welcomed her. She still trusted them and the Palace at that point.
I’m just here cackling at how their infamous “never complain, never explain” stance has been shot straight to hell. So here for them naming the episode “Sussexit” too.
I agree with others that they won’t sue. They’ll send legal letters and the BBC will either say “thanks but no thanks” or listen to the palace and put in a note saying whatever the palace wants or something.