Princess Charlene is disliked by the ‘Monegasque elite’ & Albert’s sisters

I thought this was interesting: Princess Charlene covers the latest issue of Tatler, in what they describe as “More Drama Than a Soap Opera.” Charlene entered some kind of treatment facility in Europe shortly after her arrival back in Monaco. Reportedly, Charlene was still physically unwell, and she had lost a significant amount of weight. Prince Albert also seemed to suggest (in a way) that she was struggling from severe mental health issues and perhaps some other issues as well. So far, Tatler isn’t spilling any tea, and I think this cover story is probably just a repetition of how Charlene got to this point. But the Daily Beast did have some new gossip:
Albert & Charlene are in “the final stages of a humiliating public unraveling.” The Daily Beast has been told by acquaintances of the family that Her Serene Highness Charlene has been deeply unhappy for many years. One source, who visited Albert and Charlene for lunch at the Palais Princier in Monaco several years ago, said that Charlene quietly sobbed her way through the entire meal. “Albert didn’t acknowledge his wife was crying at all,” the person, who described the meal as “extremely uncomfortable” said. “I couldn’t understand why she didn’t just get up and leave. I could only assume she wanted her unhappiness to be seen.”
Again, Charlene tried to flee Monaco several times before the wedding: Charlene’s apparent emotional disturbance lent credence to allegations in French newspapers that she had tried multiple times to flee Monaco in the run-up to the wedding as rumors and paternity claims swirled around the groom. The Journal du Dimanche reported that she first sought refuge in May 2011 at the South African embassy in Paris, where she was scheduled to have a wedding dress fitting. Her passport was reportedly taken from her and she was persuaded to return to Monaco. Reports in the Journal du Dimanche claimed that she made another break later that month during the Formula One Grand Prix, and again, just one week before the wedding, she was reportedly intercepted en route to Nice airport for a flight back to South Africa.
The Monegasque elite hates her: Another factor has been the snobbery of the Monegasque elite, whose initial lack of enthusiasm for Charlene based on her middle-class background—her father was a sales manager and her mother a swimming teacher—has been compounded by what they perceive as her failure to rise to the challenge of her role. Albert’s sisters are also said to have been unsupportive, with Caroline often named as a particular spreader of discord.
Charlene has been miserable since before the 2011 wedding. Albert is a huge part of why she’s so emotionally disturbed, and I don’t feel comfortable laying this solely at his feet. I do think that she had the freedom to move around and leave, especially after she had the twins, so I just don’t understand why either of them let it get to this point. I’m glad she’s in a treatment facility, I’m glad she’s away from him again, and I absolutely think she needs that kind of help. For Albert… he just should have taken the L in 2011 and let her go, let her be a runaway bride. This is just such a mess.
How these two let it get this far ? French people can be quite snobby but to the point of making Charlene this unhappy ? Monaco doesn’t make international headlines like that so the story of a runaway bride would have died down quickly by now espacially if he then married another woman later.
I mean, she’s showing how she feels by the haircut alone.
Right? did we not say that was a 100% cry for help? Poor Charlene
Good lord. Just divorce and be fair about custody. He has his “legitimate male heir”, that’s what this was ultimately about. And good lord given the scandals that whole family has had in the past an “amicable” divorce would be nothing! All of the treatment in the world won’t help if she just goes back to a situation in which she is desperately unhappy.
Carolina has been giving her shit? I mean I would understand she supports her brother unconditionally but she is not like totally free of “sin”. I was kid but I still remember her mess with August of Hanover. She is a messy person herself. This sounds like a totally shitty situation. Let Charlene be free, she provided already the heir for the throne. Let her go.
If she supports her brother unconditionally she would support his wife unconditionally as well.
I remember reading a cover story on Charlene in Tatler long before these two got married, and it mentioned then that Charlene had no friends in Monaco, that she felt really isolated, so I was really surprised that those two got married.
This is beginning to feel rather Britney 2.0.
If they had a marriage contract why is it Charlene’s fault that it has come to this? I have no proof that there was a contract but the stories surrounding this marriage suggests that there was one which Albert reneged on. I think he was very happy being a bachelor but he had to get married and produce an heir and so he married Charlene. I think they agreed to stay together for ten years and Albert refused to follow through with the agreement.
She likely stayed for as long as she did because of her kids. I’m assuming she really wanted children and figured Albert was her last, best, chance for that to happen. And once she had them, she felt she had to stay with them, out of love and duty as a parent. I suspect she was also probably shamed into staying with Albert, from courtiers, her family and Albert himself. If you make someone feel guilty, trapped and like they’re wrong for wanting freedom, you can make them do anything without even lifting a finger.
Caroline had either arranged things or thought she was about to be able to arrange things so her son could inherit from Albert (I remember the articles at the time). She was allegedly furious when Albert actually married and had a legitimate heir. Caroline is notoriously hard to get along with (and very proud of the fact that her marriage makes her an HRH not a HSH) so I can imagine she was as nasty as possible to Charlene and did everything possible to drive her away and prevent her being accepted by Monaco’s upper classes.
Freedom of movement and freedom to leave are two different things. Wasn’t the gossip at the time that they drugged her to get her to go through with the ceremony? And we know she sobbed all the way through. If they did that to her before the marriage, I can only imagine how cruel they have become since. There is no way they will allow her to have access to her kids if she ever does manage to get out. And it seems to me that Albert going public inferring severe mental health issues is paving the way to a custody battle she has virtually no chance of winning.
At that point Albert was desperate to get married and produce legitimate heirs back in 2011. It’s the only reason I can think of that he wouldn’t just let her go. His father Rainier died in 2005 and changed the Monaco succession laws that stated no children out of wedlock could become legitimized (which is so hypocritical of Rainier because his own mother Princess Charlotte was illegitimate and became legitimized to preserve the Monaco dynasty). I think the public already knew about Jasmine, his American daughter, at that point. Alexandre (the son he had with the Togolese flight attendant) became revealed in 2005 to the public by his mom after Rainier had died. Jasmine’s mother was a one time summer fling and Alexandre’s mother is black, so marrying either of them was out.
Once he started dating Charlene, he knew he had to make this one stick. It probably helped she wasn’t from Europe and was a lot younger, she didn’t know much about Albert’s playboy lifestyle when he was young not being from Europe nor did she understand what marrying into royalty meant. Once she realized what that meant and was probably already super unhappy, she tried to make a run for it several times. But Albert knew no woman would ever want to marry him if Charlene left him so publicly and there would go his chance at producing legitimate heirs. I don’t get why that’s so important though because if he had had no legitimate heirs, the throne would have passed to Caroline and her children. What would be so wrong about that? Also now that Albert is head of Monaco, couldn’t he have easily changed his father’s succession laws himself? Not that Jasmine or Alexandre would want the throne anyways, they’re probably glad to live their lives the way they want.
Once she had children she probably stayed for their sake. Who wants to leave their children to be raised by someone who thinks it is okay to force a woman into marriage and his sisters who are snobby and the palace staff who are probably elitist.
I just don’t see the problem between her and Albert. It’s his family (especially Caroline because she wanted her son to be king) and the “Monaco” elite driving all this. Charlene and Albert made their peace. They’re friends and co-parents. It’s everyone else who wants them to divorce.
This seems like a hostage situation at this point.
I’ve always been puzzled over this marriage: how could anyone, even his bride, think Albert was marrying for love? She was no 19 yo ingenue, she was a grown woman. And why would any grown woman tie herself to Albert if not for the money? Why would anyone in an marriage of convenience care about infidelity? Did she really love him for real? Did she know him at all, then?
I agree with the OP, he should have let her go back then, and married someone far more mercenary – someone who knew the score.
It’s cruel to let her be so unhappy, and still pretend to play happy royals. Even the Wales’ divorced, just let go already.
Charlene had LESS freedom after she had her children. At any point Albert could leverage them against her, declare her unfit, lock her in a facility, etc… which I think is happening now. And Charlene did appear more affectionate towards Albert after the births of their children. He appeared put off by her display.
This sounds like a horror story behind the scenes.
I think Albert practices a specific kind of misogynoir. In that, he’s happy to have children with a black womxn but he will only ever let them be mistress. And he will only marry a white womxn. It sucks to be his wife tho because you’re just there to be a pure vessel that makes him look good in public.
I assume Charlene is racist (just based on how she treats his children). But yeah… it wouldn’t surprise me if Albert is emotionally abusive and that’s why she hasn’t left him.
He’s now painting her as unstable because Catholics didn’t believe in divorce and he wants public sympathy. The reason he never let her go or left her is because a happy wife is not a key ingredient in marriage for him.
That’s just my opinion tho.