Lindsay Lohan is engaged to an executive at Credit Suisse in Dubai

I actually had to sit here and think for a minute to remember if Lindsay Lohan has ever been married. She has not, although she has been engaged previously and she’s obviously been involved with married men before, much to the chagrin of their wives. But now Lindsay is in a stable relationship – I GUESS?? – and her dude proposed recently. The dude’s name is Bader Shammas and he works at Credit Suisse. Which makes me wonder if this is some kind of long con involving Lohan hacking into Credit Suisse and stealing money from Swiss accounts. Congrats to her, either way.
Lindsay Lohan has a lot to celebrate! That’s because the Mean Girls actress announced her engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas early Sunday morning, PEOPLE confirms.
“My love. My life. My family. My future,” Lohan, 35, wrote on Instagram while showing off her new engagement ring.
The “Rumors” singer and Shammas can barely contain their smiles in the carousel of four photographs. Lohan’s engagement ring can be seen in all four shots.
Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has called home for the last seven years. They have been dating for two years, according to The Independent.
This marks Lohan’s second engagement. She was previously set to wed Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov before their split in 2016.
Page Six’s experts said the ring is from Harry Winston and it’s probably a six-carat stone. Which sounds surprisingly normal and nice for Lindsay. A bit shocked that Lindsay is 35 years old now – there were so many days where we did not believe she would make it to 27. In recent years, she has been a lot quieter, and I believe she’s lived in Dubai full-time for the better part of four or five years. She likes the energy there, the tax haven, the wealthy benefactors. It’s not surprising she ended up with a banker.
All the best to Lindsay.
I hope it works out for her! Having a spouse with a job is a good start.
Godspeed.
I used to wonder how someone young could have a position like that in an institution like that…then I realized that this is just rich people connecting with rich people.
When I look into Emma Stone’s career I can’t help but think that should have been Lidnsey Lohan. I always thought of Stone as the carbonate replacement for Lindsey in Hollywood. I wish Lohan would have figured things out when she became an adult she was one of my favorite actresses when she was young.
I agree, definitely. She could have been the star that Emma became.
I hope it works out for her. I was happy to see she’s with a guy who has an actual job and he isn’t just some rich dude she met on the party circuit.
Congrats. This is lovely news
Well…congrats…and we will see I guess? 🤷♀️
I suppose I’m just a bit curious that this happens just as her Nextflix Christmas movie (one of like 147 movies Netflix is putting out) is about to debut. Coincidence I’m sure.
In all seriousness, if this is even remotely legitimate it is probably the best outcome for her. Kept woman of a rich husband. I suppose the only question is how much of her family he ends up financially supporting. 😬
She looks healthier in those Instagram photos and less surgically manipulated. I hope she is happy.
What is a rich guy with a stable job doing marrying into the Lohans? Aside from Lindsay, because I hope that under all those drugs, alcohol and Botox she has something going on for her, but having Dina as an in-law? He should secure all he has in a vault under the sea with orcas as guards, because a prenup won’t be enough :O
Good for her. I feel like she used to have a lot of tattoos on her fingers. Did she have them removed? It always looked like she needed to wash her hands.