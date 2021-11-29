Keke Palmer on her PCOS: I have a beard I have to shave every couple days



Keke Palmer has hit her career stride this last year. She hosted Vogue’s Met Gala livestream this year and has a series of short narrated stories out called Southern Belle Insults. Plus she has a new food competition show coming to Disney+ on December 15th called Foodtastic. Keke’s awesomeness and courage came through when she opened up about her acne and PCOS struggles . Keke was on the Tamron Hall show recently where she discussed how PCOS has affected her. (This came out a couple of weeks ago but I’m only seeing it now.) Keke said that when she made the post about her acne and PCOS last year, she was doing it for herself but was happy that it was helpful for others. She also said she gets facial hair she needs to shave often. Below are a few highlights from Prevention and a clip of the interview is below:

“I kind of discovered that that’s what I was dealing with and it answered a lot of the questions to, not only why I had acne, but why I grow hair on my face or under my chin,” Palmer told Hall in Monday’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show. “I kind of have a lowkey beard going on that I have to shave every couple of days.” Palmer recognized that she was experiencing excessive facial hair and acne, which are two common symptoms of PCOS, as well as weight gain, abnormal menstruation, and infertility. PCOS is hormonal disorder is fairly common, impacting nearly 5 million women of reproductive age, according to the CDC. “I started to zero-in on the fact that you know, for me to have dealt with acne past puberty in the way that I did, there had to be something deeper going on. And that’s when I came up on PCOS and also things that I needed to change in terms of my diet.” Palmer said she that, once diagnosed, she learned more about how the disorder impacts women differently. “There’s a bunch of different variants … it’s different for everyone,” she said. “Even my sister was struggling with it, especially when she was pregnant.”

[From Prevention]

Y’all know I am a fan of Keke in a big sister sort of way. It has been a delight to see her star rise and watching Keke become an advocate for women suffering from PCOS has made me love her more. I truly enjoy Keke’s Southern Belle Insults and she does damn good Angela Bassett and Shakira impersonations. Keke made me really laugh when she did Cher on Jimmy Fallon too. I’d also like to highlight the fact that Keke has an amazing voice and great comedic timing. I’m looking forward to watching Keke’s new Disney+ show Foodtastic. Something about seeing food used as sculptural art intrigues me. Keke is definitely on the rise. I just know that little midwestern girl is heading towards big things in Hollywood.