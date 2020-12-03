Keke Palmer opens up about acne: polycystic ovarian syndrome has been attacking me

Recently Keke Palmer took to Instagram sans makeup and filters to share her acne journey. She said it has taken many trips to the doctor before she had to do her own research into her family’s medical history. Doctors weren’t taking her complaints seriously. Her research led her to discovering that her acne was due to hormonal imbalances caused by polycystic ovary syndrome. Below are a few excerpts from her Instagram via Entertainment Tonight:

“Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me,” she began. “Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed.”

“It took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me,” Palmer wrote of her condition. “And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t ‘look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you ‘look healthy’ whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine… Exactly.”

Palmer hopes that her message will inspire others to be comfortable in their own skin.

“My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help,” she continued. “I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis.”

“The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f**king fine!” Palmer wrote. “MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have to accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.”