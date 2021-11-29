Jason Sudeikis went to Cabo with Keeley Hazell but he’s still ‘devastated’ over Olivia

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up and ended their engagement at some point in 2020. Sources close to Olivia insisted that they were over in the summer or early fall of 2020, and that she was free and clear to fall for Harry Styles on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in the fall of 2020. Jason’s version of events is that he and Olivia split in November 2020 and Harry Styles was the third party and the reason why Olivia left him. Earlier this year, “sources” were going wild, assigning blame all over the place. It’s settled down a lot in the last half of this year, possibly because Jason is dating other people now too. Over the summer, he was seen out with Keeley Hazell, who plays “Bex” in Ted Lasso. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Jason and Keeley were in Cabo together:
Jason Sudeikis reignited his romance with former glamor model Keeley Hazell “because he feels safe with her,” following the heartbreak of his split with Olivia Wilde, according to sources. Insiders say earlier this year the relationship between the former “Saturday Night Live” star and British model and actress Hazell had been more casual. But after the pair were caught kissing on a beach in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this week, an insider says that British former Page Three girl Hazell is hoping to take her relationship with the 46-year-old “Ted Lasso” star to the next level.
The insider said, “Jason was and still is devastated over his split with Olivia; she’s the mother of his kids. But he has known Keeley for a long time, and he feels safe and relaxed with her. They enjoy each other’s company.”
The insider added Sudeikis’ friends were not initially sure how long his relationship with Hazell would last — because he wasn’t looking for anything serious after his split with Wilde — but they are happy he seems happy with Hazell.
“Keeley has really helped him through his split with Olivia,” the source added.
Their friendship goes back a long way: Hazell spent time with Sudeikis on the set of 2014’s “Horrible Bosses 2” where she played Chris Pine’s assistant. But the insiders say, before that, they already knew each other through friends in Los Angeles. The source added, “Jason met Keeley through friends in Los Angeles. But she now lives in London, where of course he films ‘Ted Lasso.’” He is expected to return to the UK in early January to continue filming the show’s third season.
I suspect that Jason and his PR wants everyone to know that while Jason and Keeley have been friends for years, they only became romantic over the summer, months after Olivia “left him.” That might even be the truth, who knows. While I think Olivia Wilde is kind of chaotic in relationships, I’m uncomfortable with the “Olivia left Jason for Harry” narrative which Jason seems to be pushing hard. I feel like it was way more complicated than that.
Jason Sudeikis wraps bikini-clad Keeley Hazell in towel during their Cabo getaway https://t.co/PVQFYjRVgJ pic.twitter.com/HUSnZL5c33
— Page Six (@PageSix) November 29, 2021
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid and SAG.
Really uncomfy with how Jason continues to play the “devastation” card over how Olivia left him. That very well may be the case but he moved on quickly with Keeley just as Olivia did with Harry, yet seems keen on making Olivia the bad person who abandoned her happy family. I know the guy is beloved because of Ted Lasso but his PR angle throughout their split has felt very off to me.
I developed a huge crush on him after watching Ted Lasso – he needs to let this go and stop disappointing me by playing these PR games
Ooof. This.
Olivia and Jason are both divorcees on top of their breakup but it bothers me how everyone is all over her and not the guy who’s ex wife says he used to pick up women in front of her for “research”.
The story is tired at this point. If he was that heartbroken they wouldn’t have been engaged for a decade with two kids and no wedding. Also it’s been over a year by either timeline and they both have new folks. Basta – at the very least for your kids. Stop talking about it.
Ugh. I want to give this the benefit of the doubt, but Keeley seems (on and off screen) to have the personality of day-old Wonderbread. She may be lovely, but no matter how his friends try to sell this relationship, she’s jump-off arm candy, and a pretty dull one at that.
To be honest Harry is jump off arm candy as well so..
@Pilar – true, but I’d never describe that guy as dull… 😉
I don’t know anything about her so I can’t say anything about her personality. And while Harry is somewhat charming he doesn’t strike me as particularly interesting. It feels like he is trying way too hard to cultivate this particular image he and his team have created and it all feels kinda forced so tbh I wouldn’t know who has the better personality in private. They both have nice bodies though 😂
Love his t shirt. While I don’t like this narrative I also think Olivia totally had Harry lined up as her jump off. She did the same thing with her ex husband years back with Jason so that’s her pattern.
Everyone acting like a person losing their spouse who they were very much in love with was and is the parent to their children is something that would be easy to deal with. They were not consciously uncoupled. This is human as af. And let’s not act like drowning your sorrows in a rebound relationship to save face or cope, isn’t a tale as old as time.
I totally agree, Chica!
I don’t remember her at all from Ted Lasso. Who was “Bex”?
She went to the charity ball as Jamie Tartt’s 2nd +1 and then left with Rupert, to whom she is now engaged and with whom she is now expecting a baby. And yes, she’s bland af so it’s not surprising you’d miss her in a lineup of 1.
“ not surprising you’d miss her in a lineup of 1.”
It’s funny you say that because until my rewatch of the show, I had thought she was also the half-dressed girl that Keely meets in Jamie’s kitchen after they break up. She’s not! Oops. In fairness to the actress, that character serves a very particular purpose, but you are not wrong.
Rupert’s new wife – the one he had a baby with.
Rupert’s new girlfriend.
I’m giving Sudeikis some slack about still being hurt, because it’s only just about a year (at least in his narrative) since she left him. And she moved on super quick and is all in with Styles. Some people take more time to get over things. It can’t help that there are so many videos of Wilde at Style’s concerts totally swooning over him. Even if Sudeikis trying out casual relationships, it must suck if he’s still in love with Wilde.