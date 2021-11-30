Zendaya & Tom Holland were coupled-up at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris

CELEBRITES : Ceremonie du Ballon d Or 2021 - Paris - 29/11/2021

We know that Zendaya and Tom Holland are together. They’re not really hiding the fact that they’re dating, they’re just not walking red carpets together or talking about each other in the media. It’s called discretion! It’s called being classy! Tom knows he has a good thing going and he will not rock the boat in any way. So I find it incredibly charming that these two nerds went to the Ballon d’Or ceremony last night. They carefully posed on the carpet separately, then when they got inside the event, they were just… together. Posing together, arms around each other, looking coupled-up and happy. I love this for them!!

Zendaya looked so beautiful too – she wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown with a “snake backbone” detail. I love this gown and I love the snake detail, it looks so f–king cool on her. She styled it perfectly too, her hair is great and those big gold hoops are perfect with the gown. Tom is such a cutie with his glasses too. He’s trying so hard not to f–k this up!! I love that for both of them.

CELEBRITES : Ceremonie du Ballon d Or 2021 - Paris - 29/11/2021

CELEBRITES : Ceremonie du Ballon d Or 2021 - Paris - 29/11/2021

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

8 Responses to “Zendaya & Tom Holland were coupled-up at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris”

  1. Chill says:
    November 30, 2021 at 7:50 am

    Is Zendaya a Slytherin? No snakes for this Gryffindor!!!

    Reply
  2. canichangemyname says:
    November 30, 2021 at 7:53 am

    I don’t know anything about him, so I’m not invested in them as a couple at all, but OMG that dress is amazing and Zendaya looks absolutely gorgeous

    Reply
  3. Karisma says:
    November 30, 2021 at 7:57 am

    He looks like her little brother

    Reply
  4. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 30, 2021 at 7:59 am

    Zendaya looks amazing. As usual. Her style team earns every bit of their salaries. Tom looks very dapper. Love his longer hair. So happy for them that they found their way back to each other. They are so cute.

    Reply
  5. Dlc says:
    November 30, 2021 at 8:01 am

    She is gorgeous and he looks handsome, love the longer hair on him!

    Reply
  6. Lucía says:
    November 30, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Just look at his smile! He knows he’s got it good. And this is my favorite type of celeb couple. No hiding but no shouting it from the roopftops either.

    Reply
  7. LightPurple says:
    November 30, 2021 at 8:56 am

    Zendaya is a fashion Goddess.

    I love these two together. May they go on forever. So sweet.

    Reply

