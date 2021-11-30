Zendaya & Tom Holland were coupled-up at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris

We know that Zendaya and Tom Holland are together. They’re not really hiding the fact that they’re dating, they’re just not walking red carpets together or talking about each other in the media. It’s called discretion! It’s called being classy! Tom knows he has a good thing going and he will not rock the boat in any way. So I find it incredibly charming that these two nerds went to the Ballon d’Or ceremony last night. They carefully posed on the carpet separately, then when they got inside the event, they were just… together. Posing together, arms around each other, looking coupled-up and happy. I love this for them!!
Zendaya looked so beautiful too – she wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown with a “snake backbone” detail. I love this gown and I love the snake detail, it looks so f–king cool on her. She styled it perfectly too, her hair is great and those big gold hoops are perfect with the gown. Tom is such a cutie with his glasses too. He’s trying so hard not to f–k this up!! I love that for both of them.
No one does black tie dressing quite like Zendaya and Tom Holland 😍 https://t.co/EtFc2yAS4p pic.twitter.com/YQNcCAscPY
— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 29, 2021
Robert & Anna Lewandowski, Tom Holland and Zendaya 😍
📸 @lewy_official pic.twitter.com/pz4TZ4ld8F
— GOAL (@goal) November 29, 2021
tom holland and zendaya are THE it couple pic.twitter.com/Tw2BWs7TPr
— imaan (@dayapeters) November 30, 2021
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Is Zendaya a Slytherin? No snakes for this Gryffindor!!!
I don’t know anything about him, so I’m not invested in them as a couple at all, but OMG that dress is amazing and Zendaya looks absolutely gorgeous
He looks like her little brother
Nah. He looks like her man.
Zendaya looks amazing. As usual. Her style team earns every bit of their salaries. Tom looks very dapper. Love his longer hair. So happy for them that they found their way back to each other. They are so cute.
She is gorgeous and he looks handsome, love the longer hair on him!
Just look at his smile! He knows he’s got it good. And this is my favorite type of celeb couple. No hiding but no shouting it from the roopftops either.
Zendaya is a fashion Goddess.
I love these two together. May they go on forever. So sweet.