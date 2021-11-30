Gabrielle Union in Valentino at the Fashion Awards: amazing and dramatic?

Gabrielle Union in Valentino
There was a great turnout at last night’s Fashion Awards in London, which named Kim Jones of Dior Men and Fendi as designer of the year. Here’s a link to the list of designers who won. First off was Gabrielle Union in a huge bright green Valentino with a side cape and a cutout bodice. I love the big poof in her hair I just wish her makeup wasn’t so subdued. A lot of women were wearing toned down makeup so that must be on trend. You know I like a giant Valentino gown, it fulfills my childhood Barbie fantasies. Just once I would love to wear an enormous dress like that – with all the diamonds too!

Gabrielle Union in Valentino

Billy Porter hosted, and he made his entrance in a houndstooth sequin Richard Quinn look with pointy shoulders. He was surrounded by acrobats in floral Richard Quinn jumpsuits. I’m trying to decide if Quinn should have coordinated the dancers’ looks with Porter, but that might have been too matchy looking.

Billy Porter in Richard Quinn surrounded by dancers in floral jumpsuits

Billy Porter in Richard Quinn

Model Munroe Bergdorf looked like a Disney villain in this Richard Quinn ensemble. She’s the lizard queen who lures in children with her mesmerizing eyes. I love how she’s playing that up too.

Munroe Bergdorf in Richard Quinn

Munroe Bergdorf in Richard Quinn

Addison Rae got the worst Richard Quinn. You might wonder why she was there, but this event was sponsored by TikTok. Look at how uncomfortable she is in that ill fitting garish pink and silver bodice and tight mermaid skirt. She looks mad in some of the photos. It’s what she deserves.

Addison Rae in Richard Quinn

Addison Rae in Richard Quinn

This is Lily Allen in Fendi. I really like the idea and execution of this suit. It’s a tuxedo suit with just the lapels and I don’t think I’ve seen that before. It’s hard not to notice how small she is now.

Lily Allen in Fendi

Lily Allen in Fendi

Gillian Anderson was in Chloe, and she was there with their Creative Director, Gabriela Hearst. This looks so comfortable but it’s a mumu.

Gillian Anderson in Chloe

Gillian Anderson and Gabriela Hearst in Chloe

Finally here’s Charlie XCX in a black sequin Tommy Hilfiger. We’ve seen this dress from so many designers! Someone phoned this in, but it’s not bad overall. I bet Addison Rae wishes she had this gown instead.

Charlie XCX in Tommy Hilfiger

13 Responses to “Gabrielle Union in Valentino at the Fashion Awards: amazing and dramatic?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:11 am

    Aaaah I love Gabrielle’s dress! that’s such a statement look, perfect for this kind of event.

    Reply
  2. Tanguerita says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:16 am

    Oh, Lily.
    I hope they’ll keep doing Rae dirty till she uses up the rest of her relevancy.

    Reply
  3. Ainsley7 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:17 am

    Gabrielle looked amazing. I just wish the cape had been left off. I think it takes away from the drama of the dress.

    Lily Allen’s outfit looks like the designer ran out of time and didn’t finish. It just screams project runway fail to me.

    Reply
  4. Magick Wanda says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:18 am

    What happened to Lily Allen? Has she been ill? I haven’t seen pics of her in a bit so this is unsettling.

    Also, yep, Addison Rae got the dress she deserves. Except for her and Gillian Anderson, I love the looks.

    Gabrielle Union, though. Wowza.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:20 am

    Gabrielle’s dress is awesome and she looks gorgeous but I’d def want to wear Gillian’s dress.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:20 am

    Is that shade of lime green suddenly in fashion? Or is it someone’s signature color? There’s two versions of it here and Zawe Ashton also wore a dress in that color to that event last night.

    Reply
  7. death by bacon says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:32 am

    Lord God Jesus please let whatever Gabrielle Union did to her face be the last procedure. She is so pretty. Let it go and either age gracefully or find a way better surgeon.

    Billy porter is on trend with his background with on trend being mixing floral and geometric patterns. So he should not have matched.

    And somebody throw that lady in silver a sandwich 🦴🦴🦴

    Reply
  8. Scrambled Eggs says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:38 am

    Addison Rae’s dress look like something I designed in a notebook when I was seven years old. They’re doing this to her on purpose, right? Are the early 2000s coming back into style now, too? Will there be haute couture Paris Hilton ruffle skirts on the runway and red carpet next?

    Reply
  9. AMJ says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:47 am

    Lily Allen looks ashen and the look isn’t doing her any favours… Is she ok?

    Reply
  10. Lala11_7 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Gabby gets an A+…cause if you’re gonna go BIG & BOLD…this is where you do it and the dress is fitted to PERFECTION! And those bright colors on Brown skin is ALWAYS my favorite and the styling is ON POINT❣

    But it’s Gillian’s dress that I covet & would wear TF OUT OF❣

    Reply
  11. tempest prognosticator says:
    November 30, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Gillian looks great. Chic and comfortable… who could ask for anything more?

    Reply
  12. Merricat says:
    November 30, 2021 at 10:27 am

    Gabrielle Union is glorious in that color. She looks fabulous.

    Reply

