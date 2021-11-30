Priyanka Chopra in Richard Quinn at the Fashion Awards: garish & tragic?

Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.

Here are some photos from last night’s Fashion Awards in London. British designer Richard Quinn was by far the most popular designer of the night, and Quinn dressed so many women and men for the event. I feel like Priyanka Chopra was supposed to be the biggest name wearing Quinn, and I also feel like Quinn did her dirty! The first thing is that floral fabric is just fundamentally bad. It’s too orange, the colors are too garish. The actual design is pretty terrible too, with that Dracula collar and puffy shoulders and… just everything. Poor Pri. Nick Jonas was with her and they looked happy, even if he was probably like “baby what are you wearing?!?”

Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.

Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.

Hailee Steinfeld in Richard Quinn. I would not have put her in this catsuit, but she looks great.

The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Elsa Hosk in Richard Quinn. This is the kind of gown I would expect to see at the Emmys or SAGs. It’s not bad, per se, although I don’t think the gloves help.

Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.

Stella Maxwell in Saint Laurent. She has the figure to pull this off and it looks amazing on her.

Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.

Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger (she attended with the designer and with her boyfriend Corey Gamble). I actually sort of like Kris’s older-lady, rich-LA style and I’m generally fine with this. I just wish the pants were tailored better.

Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.

Kate Beckinsale in Sabina Bilenko. The dress is boring but holy crap, Kate’s makeup is SO BAD. Her makeup artist in London hates her.

Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.

Fashion Awards 2021 red carpet.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

13 Responses to “Priyanka Chopra in Richard Quinn at the Fashion Awards: garish & tragic?”

  1. Amy Too says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:43 am

    What is with Jonas’s shoes!!!? Nooo!!

    Reply
  2. Winoforever says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:43 am

    I feel like Nick’s shoes need their own post.

    Reply
  3. bros says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:44 am

    christ on a cracker, the jonas/chopras both look ridiculous, like something out of The Mask. his zoot suit is so big on him with his gross red geriatric sneakers and gross red shirt and the suit looks like it’s a rental from men’s warehouse and she looks like she’s wearing an entire sofa, including the arm rests on her shoulders. I just cannot with these two, the try hardiest couple ever.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:45 am

    I think Priyanka’s outfit had potential to be good but there’s too much going on.

    Reply
  5. Lala11_7 says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:46 am

    Priyanka….Girl….WTF?!? If my Stylist bought that to me…we would have SERIOUS BEEF😛😡

    My fave is the Saint Laurent…perfection❣

    Reply
  6. Super Fan says:
    November 30, 2021 at 9:56 am

    Geez, I close my eyes & the hideous Jonas’ couple’s clothes are still burned into my retinas!

    Reply
  7. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    November 30, 2021 at 10:04 am

    I hail from Eastern Europe and Priyanka’s wearing my grandma’s couch and Kris Jenner is wrapped in our flag. I feel flattered. ;)

    Reply
  8. GRUEY says:
    November 30, 2021 at 10:09 am

    I saw Priyanka’s outfit this morning and immediately had to look away because of the secondhand embarrassment.

    It’s not just the print. Is that the whole thing is so heavy and clunky. As a fellow petit curvy girl who cannot wear everything, this result is pretty much my nightmare.

    Reply
  9. Audrey says:
    November 30, 2021 at 10:09 am

    I like it! The fabric reminds me of the baroque trend of the 80s.

    Reply
  10. Watson says:
    November 30, 2021 at 10:12 am

    The dress just looks like a brighter version of Kim Kardashians floral met Ricardo Tisci dress.

    Reply
  11. sue says:
    November 30, 2021 at 10:14 am

    What a nice halloween party. Ooops sorry

    Reply
  12. Merricat says:
    November 30, 2021 at 10:15 am

    A bit like wearing the drapes. I like the catsuit, I think. I love the Saint Laurent.

    Reply

