Priyanka Chopra in Richard Quinn at the Fashion Awards: garish & tragic?

Here are some photos from last night’s Fashion Awards in London. British designer Richard Quinn was by far the most popular designer of the night, and Quinn dressed so many women and men for the event. I feel like Priyanka Chopra was supposed to be the biggest name wearing Quinn, and I also feel like Quinn did her dirty! The first thing is that floral fabric is just fundamentally bad. It’s too orange, the colors are too garish. The actual design is pretty terrible too, with that Dracula collar and puffy shoulders and… just everything. Poor Pri. Nick Jonas was with her and they looked happy, even if he was probably like “baby what are you wearing?!?”
Hailee Steinfeld in Richard Quinn. I would not have put her in this catsuit, but she looks great.
Elsa Hosk in Richard Quinn. This is the kind of gown I would expect to see at the Emmys or SAGs. It’s not bad, per se, although I don’t think the gloves help.
Stella Maxwell in Saint Laurent. She has the figure to pull this off and it looks amazing on her.
Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger (she attended with the designer and with her boyfriend Corey Gamble). I actually sort of like Kris’s older-lady, rich-LA style and I’m generally fine with this. I just wish the pants were tailored better.
Kate Beckinsale in Sabina Bilenko. The dress is boring but holy crap, Kate’s makeup is SO BAD. Her makeup artist in London hates her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
What is with Jonas’s shoes!!!? Nooo!!
I feel like Nick’s shoes need their own post.
christ on a cracker, the jonas/chopras both look ridiculous, like something out of The Mask. his zoot suit is so big on him with his gross red geriatric sneakers and gross red shirt and the suit looks like it’s a rental from men’s warehouse and she looks like she’s wearing an entire sofa, including the arm rests on her shoulders. I just cannot with these two, the try hardiest couple ever.
I think Priyanka’s outfit had potential to be good but there’s too much going on.
Priyanka….Girl….WTF?!? If my Stylist bought that to me…we would have SERIOUS BEEF😛😡
My fave is the Saint Laurent…perfection❣
The Saint Laurent is my fave as well.
Geez, I close my eyes & the hideous Jonas’ couple’s clothes are still burned into my retinas!
I hail from Eastern Europe and Priyanka’s wearing my grandma’s couch and Kris Jenner is wrapped in our flag. I feel flattered.
I saw Priyanka’s outfit this morning and immediately had to look away because of the secondhand embarrassment.
It’s not just the print. Is that the whole thing is so heavy and clunky. As a fellow petit curvy girl who cannot wear everything, this result is pretty much my nightmare.
I like it! The fabric reminds me of the baroque trend of the 80s.
The dress just looks like a brighter version of Kim Kardashians floral met Ricardo Tisci dress.
What a nice halloween party. Ooops sorry
A bit like wearing the drapes. I like the catsuit, I think. I love the Saint Laurent.