Beyonce reveals 4-year-old Rumi, who looks exactly like 9-year-old Blue Ivy

Beyonce continues to churn out collections for her Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration. The latest is for “the holiday season,” but it’s not holiday-themed. It’s not Christmas-y, nor is everything red and green. No, the latest Ivy Park collection is called Halls of Ivy, and she’s playing around with a preppy, Ivy League-college look. There’s also a tennis theme, because Beyonce likes tennis and her latest single is for the Richard Williams bio-pic, King Richard. She’s also close to both Serena and Venus Williams. Sidenote: neither Serena nor Venus will end up wearing Halls of Ivy. Serena can’t wear any of it because of the very strict terms of her Nike contract. Venus won’t wear it because she has her own tennis-kit line, EleVen.
In the short commercial for the new collection, Beyonce grabbed James Harden, Natalia Bryant (Kobe’s daughter), Ava and Deacon Phillippe and Jalen Green. Beyonce also included her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. I haven’t seen a photo of Rumi since she was a baby and I (along with everyone else) was shocked to see how much Rumi looks like Blue Ivy, and how strong those Carter genes really are. Rumi is just a mini-Blue!! Rumi is also 4 years old, because time has no meaning. Blue is already 9 years old. Have we seen a recent photo of Sir? I wonder if he got all of the Knowles genes?
Blue Ivy pictured with her mother/client Beyoncé and sister Rumi. On set of an Ivy Park shoot where she served as creative director pic.twitter.com/nY7P1uv7Pu
— TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) November 30, 2021
Sweet babies. Strong genes in that cute family.
So strong! I have friends with two girls and two boys. The girls look EXACTLY like the dad (chubby, fair) and the boys look EXACTLY like the mom (long and lean with very dark hair and prominent noses). Genes are weird.
I can’t get over how much they look alike. Precious girls. 😍
Blue looked and Rumi looks a lot like jay-z as a toddler but I see a lot of mama now in Blue. I like the aesthetic of the ad.
Totally agree. Blue is really started to look like her mom.
I think so too, all of a sudden she looks more like her mom.
Wow they look like their Dad and they are tall! My kids are around the same age but they are very short like in the 5th percentile for height so I am always shocked by kids the same age who are on the high end of the height range.
When I first saw this picture, I wasn’t sure who was Blue and who was Rumi. They look like twins.
I saw Rumi first as I opened the post and figured that was Blue. I also forget how old these kids are now, lol. So Blue didn’t connect with mas being blue because…..how is she that old!??1
Oh wow Blue Ivy is so grown!! In my head she was still 4 lol
Blue suddenly looks like young Bey… genetics is crazy!
That’s what I thought. She always favoured her father but now looks more like her mother.
In either case, they are sweet looking sisters!
Is the IvyPark line popular?