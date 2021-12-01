Beyonce reveals 4-year-old Rumi, who looks exactly like 9-year-old Blue Ivy
  • December 01, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Photos

Beyonce continues to churn out collections for her Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration. The latest is for “the holiday season,” but it’s not holiday-themed. It’s not Christmas-y, nor is everything red and green. No, the latest Ivy Park collection is called Halls of Ivy, and she’s playing around with a preppy, Ivy League-college look. There’s also a tennis theme, because Beyonce likes tennis and her latest single is for the Richard Williams bio-pic, King Richard. She’s also close to both Serena and Venus Williams. Sidenote: neither Serena nor Venus will end up wearing Halls of Ivy. Serena can’t wear any of it because of the very strict terms of her Nike contract. Venus won’t wear it because she has her own tennis-kit line, EleVen.

In the short commercial for the new collection, Beyonce grabbed James Harden, Natalia Bryant (Kobe’s daughter), Ava and Deacon Phillippe and Jalen Green. Beyonce also included her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. I haven’t seen a photo of Rumi since she was a baby and I (along with everyone else) was shocked to see how much Rumi looks like Blue Ivy, and how strong those Carter genes really are. Rumi is just a mini-Blue!! Rumi is also 4 years old, because time has no meaning. Blue is already 9 years old. Have we seen a recent photo of Sir? I wonder if he got all of the Knowles genes?

13 Responses to “Beyonce reveals 4-year-old Rumi, who looks exactly like 9-year-old Blue Ivy”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    December 1, 2021 at 8:27 am

    Sweet babies. Strong genes in that cute family.

    Reply
    • Jezz says:
      December 1, 2021 at 8:59 am

      So strong! I have friends with two girls and two boys. The girls look EXACTLY like the dad (chubby, fair) and the boys look EXACTLY like the mom (long and lean with very dark hair and prominent noses). Genes are weird.

      Reply
  2. Angie says:
    December 1, 2021 at 8:36 am

    I can’t get over how much they look alike. Precious girls. 😍

    Reply
  3. Escondista says:
    December 1, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Blue looked and Rumi looks a lot like jay-z as a toddler but I see a lot of mama now in Blue. I like the aesthetic of the ad.

    Reply
  4. ItReallyIsYouNotMe says:
    December 1, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Wow they look like their Dad and they are tall! My kids are around the same age but they are very short like in the 5th percentile for height so I am always shocked by kids the same age who are on the high end of the height range.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    December 1, 2021 at 8:38 am

    When I first saw this picture, I wasn’t sure who was Blue and who was Rumi. They look like twins.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 1, 2021 at 8:40 am

      I saw Rumi first as I opened the post and figured that was Blue. I also forget how old these kids are now, lol. So Blue didn’t connect with mas being blue because…..how is she that old!??1

      Reply
  6. Léna says:
    December 1, 2021 at 8:41 am

    Oh wow Blue Ivy is so grown!! In my head she was still 4 lol

    Reply
  7. Anna says:
    December 1, 2021 at 8:55 am

    Blue suddenly looks like young Bey… genetics is crazy!

    Reply
    • Charfromdarock says:
      December 1, 2021 at 9:21 am

      That’s what I thought. She always favoured her father but now looks more like her mother.

      In either case, they are sweet looking sisters!

      Reply
  8. Athena says:
    December 1, 2021 at 8:57 am

    Is the IvyPark line popular?

    Reply

