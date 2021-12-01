Pete Davidson is ‘exactly what Kim Kardashian needed after her divorce’

Are you ready for a Kardashian update? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for the past month. They were first seen together over Halloween weekend, then Kim went to New York and she even went to Staten Island for a date night. Pete went to Palm Springs, to Kris Jenner’s house, for his birthday. They’ve gotten more serious in recent weeks and Kim absolutely wants us to know about it. She wants us to know that Pete is just what she needed post-Kanye. Pete apparently calls Kim “my girl.”
Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson’s budding romance doesn’t seem to be slowing down. After spending more time together in Los Angeles over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian West is enjoying the ease of her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, after her split from Kanye West.
“He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” the source tells PEOPLE. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote.”
The source says Davidson is also making their relationship a priority, taking frequent trips to Los Angles from his home in Staten Island, New York. “He’s flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He’s so into her and is always ‘my girl’ this and ‘my girl’ that,” the source says.
But while their relationship appears to be heating up, a second source tells PEOPLE that Davidson “hasn’t met her kids yet.”
“She still loves the attention,” adds the insider. “They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more.”
Over the weekend, the two were spotted holding hands after grabbing dinner together in L.A. A source told PEOPLE that they “were both in a great mood” during the date night out.
“They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling,” the source said. “He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple.”
One of the few things I’m enjoying vicariously about this relationship is that it feels very food-based. You know what I mean? So many celebrity relationships are based on sex or image or promotion or fashion, but Pete and Kim aren’t like that. They eat together, that’s what brings them together. He’s all about carbs and not being on a diet and he’s the kind of guy who’s like “I’m going to order four pasta dishes for the table, eat as much as you want!” He got her to eat pizza in Staten Island, for goodness sake. Plus, he probably makes her laugh. Food and laughter… it could be a lot worse. This is probably Kim’s first relationship based on food and laughter.
