Gifts including a layered necklace, camping utensils and a vintage look backpack



From CB: I wasn’t sure we would do another Amazon post this week but Hecate sent me her list! I miss going shopping with girlfriends and having lunch afterwards. I miss so much. It’s probably just perimenopause. Maybe I’ll feel better once I put up the Christmas tree and get my holiday shopping done. It will also be nice to spend the holidays with my family, if that’s even possible this year with the variant. Here are some sales and more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

From CB: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is on sale now for 50% off and is $24 for the full 1.7 ounce jar. This is only $5 more at Ulta so the sale is not amazing, but you also get a one week trial size of Olay Regenerist Whip. This has over 2,500 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Many women say that it made a visible difference in their skin and that they love it. Please note this is best for dry skin and may not be suited for other skin sypes. “I love this stuff! I’ve been using it for years. When I started using this over five years ago I saw a difference within a week or two. I’ve tried much more expensive creams recommended by my aesthetician, and did not really have better results.” “My forehead wrinkles went away the first day. After a week my cheek sagginess lightened up. I literally took off 3-4 years with just a cream for $28. I thought I was crazy and had someone else try too, and now we both have it in our daily regimen.” Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max is also on sale!

32% off Tend Skin anti razor burn solution



From CB: I know I keep talking about this stuff, but it is absolutely worth the price! This is one of my all time favorite Amazon finds. I can shave my business and get very minimal razor bumps, which is amazing. It’s also great for men and for making your legs and underarms smooth. Tend Skin has over 3,000 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A on Fakespot. Most reviewers love it as much as I do. “I have been using this product for years and it is absolutely a life saver. It may burn at times for literally one second upon application, but thats it. This product has helped me tremendously. No longer do I have any redness, bumps, or irritation after shaving-no ingrown hairs, and absolutely no irritation at all.” “This stuff is amazing… I am one of those guys who like to shave his back and front but I always get razor burn and the odd ingrown hair afterwards. After a couple days of using this stuff no more razor burn or ingrown hairs..”

A six pack of lights in mason jars for the holidays and all year round



From CB: This six pack of pretty solar charged mason jar lights is $35 and there’s a 10% off coupon. They have 4.5 stars, 709 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re easy to set up, that they add a whimsical touch to their patio and yard and that they’re great for parties too. “These are nice little (quart jar size) lights to decorate your home no matter what time of year it is.” “These are lovely, gentle, mostly decorative lights. Be aware that they don’t provide a lot of light, but they are great for highlighting walkways and providing some decorative flash to an otherwise uninteresting space.”

A layered initial necklace they’ll love



From CB: I love my initial necklaces and have two of them. This gold plated layered initial necklace is under $15 and has a little heart on the opposite side. The necklaces are separate so you can wear just the chain or the initial. This has almost 4,000 reviews, 4.8 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Women say that they get compliments on it, that it’s their favorite necklace and that it comes packaged and ready to give. “I wanted a necklace I could layer and these are exactly what I wanted! The quality is very nice and they look more expensive than they were. I am very happy with my purchase.” “I was pleasantly surprised at how pretty this set is. It shipped very quickly. It came in a gift box with a cute little gift card and little envelope! Plus a small soft polishing cloth.”

A vintage looking backpack with a USB charging portal



From Hecate: Amazon has a whole section in their gift guide for backpacks, which just shows that they have finally added the Hecate filter to their gift guides. I love bags and packs and I really love this backpack. It’s so sleek looking. I also like that it has a vintage feel but isn’t too gimmicky. It comes in six different muted colors. I love the green and violet. It has two side pockets and a zippered front pocket. It also has a USB charging port, which is just so wild to me. It’s currently priced at $30, which is a $6 savings. This pack has almost 5,000 reviews, earning 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Although it looks to me like it’s more of a day-to-day bag, a few customers said they were surprised by how much space it had in it, “Just like the Tardis, it’s bigger on the inside. I was able to fit two paperback textbooks, 3 notebooks, and my laptop and still so much room to spare for class.” One person said they even used it to travel, so clearly it’s durable, “I even took this backpack while traveling. I was in China for 12 days and took it every where.” My kids always need stuff like this for our weekend trips so I think this will go on their gift lists.

Portable camping cooking utensils would make a great gift



From Hecate: I admit, I am not a big camper. I’ve done it, I just don’t do it much. However, one trick I have for any outdoor adventure is to have everything ready ahead of time, so I don’t have to worry about what to pack. This cooking pack fits that requirement perfectly. It comes with two knives, spatula, fork, rice paddle, tongs, scissors, seasoning shakers, wine opener and cutting board. They all have their own spot in a cute backpack that comes in five colors. At least one customer wondered how many people needed a rice paddle on camping trips but you never know! The whole thing is just $35. It has over 4,100 reviews and 4.7 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Most people said the utensils are okay, not high end quality, but since you only ue them occasionally they work fine. “Overall, the Wealers 7-piece outdoor/indoor cooking set met my expectations of what an inexpensive cooking set should provide. I just returned from a camping trip, and was able to use the set as my only cooking utensil set.” Most people talked about how much they loved the how convenient it was to have it always at the ready. “I like the design and portability of the case – that was the main reason we purchased it- for camping, to be able to grab it, move to the grill, and stow away after.” My brother and sister-in-law are big campers. I think I’ll put this on their list.

Rush Hour is a fun game for kids 8 and up



From Hecate: I love this game. My oldest brother got this for his kid and mine liked it so much, I ended up getting it for them that next Christmas. The idea is you have to get your car out and you have to back up or drive the other cars forward until you can do it. They provide a series of puzzles with varying degrees of difficulty and the hard ones are actually hard (or they were for me). The game is $22 but it will last you for years. Kids love this game but it’s engaging enough for the adults who help them. I used to play a puzzle or two after the kids wandered off, it’s a great way to unwind your mind. If you don’t take my word, it has over 3,800 reviews 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. A lot of customers had it recommended to them by a therapist, “My 10-year-old’s occupational therapist introduced us to it as a way to help her learn to overcome frustration and solve puzzles.” They also talked about how durable it is, even though it’s plastic, “The pieces are plastic, but a great quality and I don’t worry about it breaking or cracking.”

Bonus stocking stuffer: Waterproof playing cards



From Hecate: I’m not sure if these are a known thing but this is the first I’m seeing them – waterproof playing cards. I was thinking how smart they’d be for travel or just general outdoor activity. But a lot of the comments were posted during Covid and discussed the fact you could clean them because they’re waterproof. Now I like them even more. I love giving cards as stocking stuffers. It just seems like you can never have enough. These you can keep in your car or a kids backpack – lots of places other cards would get dirty. They have over 12,000 reviews with 4.7 stars that ReviewMeta only adjusted to 4.5. And, these are only $6, making them more affordable than most, “​​You can see them easily, they’re waterproof, easy to clean, and textured enough to hold onto. Plus… the irony? They are the cheapest set I’ve bought on Amazon! I will be purchasing more of these and recommend then 100%!” A lot of reviewers commented how cool they look because they’re clear-ish, “The look of the cards is pretty cool. Each individual card is a little bit ‘glossy’, not fully transparent. If you fan the deck in a smooth way you see a cool ‘infinity-mirror’ affect.” Everyone is getting these in their stockings.

