The Mail is ‘considering an appeal’ to Duchess Meg’s second legal victory

The Mail finally published their official response to their second loss with the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit. Meghan won the summary judgment in this case back in February, and the Mail decided to appeal the judgment rather than just take the L. Three appellate judges unanimously ruled that the Mail had no real defense, and their publication of Meghan’s letter to her father was a clear infringement of her copyright and privacy. It took hours for the Mail to even acknowledge the loss, but here we are: they’re “considering” appealing this mess yet again. Dudes are addicted to taking Ls.
The publisher of The Mail On Sunday today revealed it is considering an appeal to the Supreme Court after it lost a Court of Appeal challenge against a ruling in favour of the Duchess of Sussex over publication of a personal letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline, over five articles that reproduced parts of her letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.
The duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial. However, ANL brought an appeal and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued the case should go to a trial on Meghan’s claims against the publisher – including breach of privacy and copyright. But, in a ruling today, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Dame Victoria Sharp and Lord Justice Bean dismissed the publisher’s appeal.
A spokesman for Associated Newspapers said: ‘We are considering an appeal to the Supreme Court in the United Kingdom. We are very disappointed by the decision of the Court of Appeal. It is our strong view that judgment should be given only on the basis of evidence tested at trial, and not on a summary basis in a heavily contested case, before even disclosure of documents. No evidence has been tested in cross-examination, as it should be, especially when Mr Knauf’s evidence raises issues as to the Duchess’s credibility.
‘After People magazine published an attack on Mr Markle, based on false briefings from the Duchess’s friends wrongly describing the letter as a loving letter, it was important to show that the letter was no such thing. Both the letter and People magazine also seriously misrepresented the reasons for Mr Markle’s non-attendance at the royal wedding. The articles corrected these matters, and raised other issues of public interest including the reasons for the breakdown in the relationship between the Duchess and her father’.
LOL. Their entire defense is “but Meghan was so mean to her dad!!” Someone call the waaaambulance. The Mail desperately wants this to go to trial so they can “get” Meghan on the stand to harass her in person. They’re harassing her through the courts. It’s insane. Anyway, I’m sure they will file an appeal and this sh-t will get taken to the Supreme Court and then what? Jason Knauf shows up to the high court with email evidence that Meghan once told an staffer to make a call? It’s bonkers.
No doubt they’re hoping another side will help them out.
I don’t think they’re concerned with winning at all, really. I think they are dragging this out for content creation, and the “other side” is more than happy to play ball it seems.
Tabloids are ridiculous
Wait…what? Now they’re saying they *had* to publish the letter to expose mean, lying, Meghan’s mean lies about her saintly dad?
That’s absolutely not the tact to take with this.
Which was apparently in the public interest. How can they look themselves in the mirror each day?
Why is the Duchess’ relationship with her father of public interest? How can they support that claim? Whether or not she speaks to Tom is not affecting the public.
Exactly their private relationship, or lack of it, is nobody else’s business. Bad dad has given endless one sided accounts via paid interviews in print, a documentary and TV trashing her and Harry but still claims confusion over her lack of contact. We the public are sick of him because he is selling her out for cash and nauseatingly claiming he still loves her. The public don’t want or need to know anymore.
Lol, no. The Mail should just burn their money, if they’re so eager to lose it.
Yeah, but how much money do they make maligning her everyday? A sh*t ton. I hope she gets all of it in the long run!
From their statement” The articles corrected these matters, and raised other issues of public interest including the reasons for the breakdown in the relationship between the Duchess and her father” How is the personal relationship between the two of them in the public interest? Even if it were true that her letter was like you sorry POS, I hate you, that still doesn’t mean that we have a right to know this information because she’s a public figure. The BM really seems to believe that any modicum of fame a person has that means that any privacy that they have has instantly been negated.
The MoS statement makes no sense and has no relation to the case which was about violations of copyright and privacy. Saying she’s mean daughter and a liar has nothing to do with whether the MoS had permission to publish her letter. People are already saying even if they get to appeal at the Supreme Court, they will lose.
It’s probably why they say they are “considering” it. For the Supreme Court to grant an appeal is pretty rare. You have to have proof that this ruling was wrong. All three judges on this appeal agreed with Meghan. Jason didn’t provide much for the appeal. It’s probably just to save face.
It’s so obvious that this is so personal. What personal interest does the media have in a private citizen who no longer lives in said country? What’s to “win” here? All the Sieg heil does now is sow more sympathy for Meghan among the British.
UK media needs to speak out against this. If not, then they truly are no better than the tabloids.
They really want to say she was disobedient to her white dad.
I recall the People article asking why she hadn’t communicated with her dad since before the wedding? The friend said – she had (by letter) and his response was to write back asking for a photo op, even if she and Harry had to fake it.
Both of these things were true.
Byline Investigates is saying that even if the fail does try to appeal, the judgments have been so strongly in Meghan’s favor that the fail’s request for appeal is very likely to be dismissed rather than proceeding to the Supreme Court. Fingers crossed that’s true and Meghan will be able to finally put this ordeal behind her.
They’re big mad the American media is reporting on their big loss, and what big racist losers with no right to call themselves journalists/reporters they are.
If this weren’t a company against an individual, more people would see this as abusive behavior. The Mail is using the court system to make money off of dragging one person through the mud. They don’t have a strong case, they aren’t reporting on the case in an even-handed manner, and they keep wasting both the courts’ and the DoS’ time and money just because it suits the paper to do so.
Of course they are, because they’ve been bested by the biracial American Duchess and don’t have access to her. This is the only way to keep flogging her like a piñata for abuse.
Yep- They were told implicitly or explicitly that they could treat her by crap by the Royal Family, and she has a bested them at every turn and is thriving. I have a feeling 2022 is not going to be too kind to the RF. They have to pay the piper, and the BM has worldwide egg on their faces.
Somebody please help me out here, because I am bigly confused. If the Fail were to somehow get these verdicts overturned and eventually win their case, then it would significantly change copyright case law in the UK, wouldn’t it? Meaning, if it’s a celeb, politician or royal, then even private correspondence would be fair game to publish. So correspondence between a certain tampon-aspiring crown prince and his then-mistress would also become fair game, because PUBLIC INTEREST. That seems to be the slippery slope. How the he l l does the RF see that as a win?
If the last 4 years or so have shown anything, it’s that the BRF and the courtiers do not think long term and only think about the situation now.
Sort of ironic for an institution that’s a 1000 years old and prides itself on longevity.
The Daily Fail are stalkers and won’t stop harassing Duchess Meghan until they are taken down. I hope she’s the one to take them out.
Lol, they’re still having a go at People for that interview with Meghan’s friends. I’m seeing a lot of bitterness, but nothing that even hints at a misreading of the law involved. Still, I have no doubt they will try everything to drag it out, if only to avoid having to report how much they have profited from Meghan.
And Jason Knauf is not only named as central to their attack on Meghan’s character, but they seem desperate to get him on the stand. Hmmm. I’d be careful what you wish for…
This isn’t about an appeal. This is about milking the story for every last drop before they have to pay up. Now the headlines will be about how “Meghan hates her Dad” and they can bring back Toxic Tom for more interviews about how misunderstood he is.
What a load of utter sham posturing. The press has overreached itself this time. Its vilification campaign against Meghan is transparent and is being called out on social media in the UK and the US. Circulation and revenue continue to decline, so grievance-driven journalism based on nothing more than salacious lies and smears seems to be the only way they can attract clicks. If this goes to the Supreme Court they will lose again and at that point they’ll have to pick on someone else because that’s all these craven bottom-feeders know how to do. I hope it’s Willileaks and KKKhate.
This is the defense?! The judges ruled what went done with Meghan and Bad Dad is no one’s business. The Fail is mad Meghan will not face perjury charges; and they were counting on this as a slam dunk for the win.. Jason would be subjected to cross examination as well as Bad Dad. Jason will be dragging the Keenbridges into this; for Jason will have to admit under oath who gave him authorization to give the emails . BP and CH must be mad KP has dragged the Firm in this.