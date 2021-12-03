“Henry Cavill rocked a double-breasted suit at the ‘Witcher’ premiere” links

Henry Cavill suited up for The Witcher premiere this week. [Go Fug Yourself]

Lil Nas X can just pull off any style. He looks so hot here! [Just Jared]

Horoscopes for Sagittarius Szn. [OMG Blog]

Selena Gomez snapped at someone online. [Dlisted]

I stopped watching The Sinner after the first season and this piece makes me feel better about my decision. Hm. [Pajiba]

Rachel Zegler’s star is on the rise because of West Side Story. [LaineyGossip]

The real Guccis are very mad at Ridley Scott. [Gawker]

Prince William had a “cyber relationship” with Britney Spears. [Towleroad]

Updates from Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial. [Buzzfeed]

Jill Duggar dyed her hair. She’s also testifying at her brother’s trial. [Starcasm]

Madison Beer poses for V Magazine. [Egotastic]