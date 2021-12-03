Demi Lovato is no longer ‘California sober’: ‘Sober sober is the only way to be’

Earlier this year, Demi Lovato made a very big deal about how they were “California sober.” Demi’s definition of the term was a lot different than other people’s definition though. To many alcoholics in California (apparently), “California sober” means no drinking, but you might smoke some weed or occasionally have an edible. Demi’s definition of California sober was that they got to do whatever they wanted, just in more limited amounts. Demi was still drinking, smoking weed and possibly more. Sobriety recovery experts were very, very angry at Demi for their misrepresentation. Back in April, Demi even said that they were no longer even going to explain or talk about California sobriety because they wanted to “avoid scrutiny.” Well, months later, Demi had a change of heart. Demi posted this on their IG Stories:
I do wonder what preceded this. It’s none of my business, but I do wonder. My guess is that Demi realized that they were actually rationalizing the continued use of alcohol and drugs. Still, the road to sobriety is messy for a lot of people and I applaud Demi for showing the world that it’s okay to make mistakes, f–k up and relapse and still pick yourself up and try again.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Good for her for admitting it wasn’t working. Takes a strong person to do that on a very public platform when she never needed to announce any of it at all.
She is a role model for Millennials now.
Please address Demi by their preferred pronouns.
Minnie thanks for the correction. Unfortunately I am unable to edit their correct pronouns now. Apologies!
Good for them. I still think they are spoiled and rude but putting her health and sobriety above all is wonderful. This is an important step for them.
I wish them the best. What a challenging journey, especially in the public eye.
This california sober thing is such a bad joke. But even people who would never use that term think they’re sober if they substitute alcohol with prescription pills because those don’t count. But those can be even harder to get off of.
Is it possible to have face blindness but only for specific people? Because that’s what I feel I have about Demi Lovato. Maybe the extra-terrestrials they believe in put a cloaking device over their face?
Good for them for continuing their sobriety journey.
I’m a straight up recovering alcoholic, and I don’t use substances beyond caffeine, but I’ve recently started hanging out in non-AA sobriety groups and have met a lot of people who’ve taken different approaches to problem drinking.
For some people, encountering those other paths is a temptation, and I think that Demi ended up discovering that she’s an all or nothing kind of person, and that nothing makes her happier. There are other people who do variations on California sober or moderating alcohol use that work for them, and I support people who want to make the changes those require too.
I think Demi is going through it in terms of their identity especially as I think drugs and alcohol defined them for so long. Just a hunch from knowing other Trans people, but I do wonder if they may seek gender reassignment in the future. I know a few Trans people whose journeys went this way before coming out as trans.