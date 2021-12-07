“Lil Nas X has his finger on the pulse of Generation TikTok” links
  • December 07, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch

Lil Nas X is the voice of Generation TikTok. [LaineyGossip]
Grimes made a diss track about Elon Musk, lol. [Dlisted]
Madison Cawthorn called women “earthen vessels” for babies. [Jezebel]
Lana del Rey is grateful for all of the criticism. [OMG Blog]
Emma Corrin has the funkiest style, my goodness. [GFY]
Another God-awful update from Josh Duggar’s criminal trial. [Buzzfeed]
Jussie Smollett’s trial is happening now too. [Towleroad]
My boo Jack Harlow looked cute at the Variety Hitmakers event. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Succession recap! Poor Kendall. [Pajiba]
How did Sister Wives’ Christine Brown plan her divorce? [Starcasm]
A rare Tom Hiddleston sighting! [JustJared]

  1. stagaroni says:
    December 7, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Lil Nas is adorable for so many reasons. Keep being you.

  2. K says:
    December 7, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    I adore his talent and his wit. He is so smart and brave. I hope he is appreciated for what he is doing. Awesome human.

  3. ME says:
    December 7, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Lil Nas X is hilarious. He needs his own TV show.

    • The Recluse says:
      December 7, 2021 at 7:26 pm

      I have been enjoying his commercials with Elton John. They’re fun. “Mayonnaise?…On fries?” classic.

      Quick question: at what point does Lizzo’s fixation on Evans begin to get a little odd? Maybe it’s me, but if some guy was making similar statements about me I would be weirded out. But that’s me…The Recluse.

  4. ME says:
    December 7, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    I know we all like to joke about Nick Cannon having too many kids, but he just announced the death of his youngest child. So sad.

    • Nicole says:
      December 7, 2021 at 6:22 pm

      RIP baby Zen

    • Lucy says:
      December 7, 2021 at 10:54 pm

      Peace to him.
      If I read Nick’s statement right, he was planning on leaving his dying baby to go film his show, but the flight got cancelled and he spent what ended up being the baby’s last day with him. I don’t know what to think about that information. Hug the babies ❤

  5. bettyrose says:
    December 7, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    That is how you justify dehumanizing women. “Oh, they’re just closer to god and serve a specific purpose.” None of this is any surprise. But I feel like I’m more of a vessel to fight for human rights, and this a great time to delight in the small detail that abortion will continue to be legal at the state level in most of the nation, and moreover this may be the dramatic turn of events needed to finally push through a federal law protecting abortion. Stay strong and keep active!

    • Monica says:
      December 8, 2021 at 1:45 am

      Your attitude is what we need and I hope it spreads. As Joe Hill said, “Don’t waste any time mourning—organize.”

  6. Stephanie says:
    December 7, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    The bing bong/Joe Biven tiktok is the gift that keeps on giving lol. A bright spot amongst all the crap going on.

  7. jferber says:
    December 7, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    I love him so much and he is as hot as hell! So fine.

  8. jferber says:
    December 7, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    On TMZ there is a picture of Nick Cannon, the baby’s mother and the baby on the beach. It is the baby’s last picture and the parents knew it. It is haunting and I am so sad for them. I am crying right now.

  9. Tw says:
    December 7, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Yo, that Grimes song is truly awful. Like, terrible in the sense that it could be a movie parody of a talentless popstar. my lord

  10. Normades says:
    December 8, 2021 at 2:02 am

    Wow there are some LEWKS in that GFY slideshow. I love all the wacky fashion but Kate Beckinsale is killing it in that dress.

  11. Normades says:
    December 8, 2021 at 2:09 am

    TikTok is how Lil Nas X got here with old town road. There’s a new hustle in town. I’m too old for this. I had to google the Biden thing and I still don’t get why it’s cool.

  12. Normades says:
    December 8, 2021 at 2:14 am

    I made the mistake of clicking on the Duggar thing. It’s so disgusting I couldn’t read on and clicked back so fast. JFC please put him in jail forever.

