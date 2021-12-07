“Lil Nas X has his finger on the pulse of Generation TikTok” links

Lil Nas X is the voice of Generation TikTok. [LaineyGossip]

Grimes made a diss track about Elon Musk, lol. [Dlisted]

Madison Cawthorn called women “earthen vessels” for babies. [Jezebel]

Lana del Rey is grateful for all of the criticism. [OMG Blog]

Emma Corrin has the funkiest style, my goodness. [GFY]

Another God-awful update from Josh Duggar’s criminal trial. [Buzzfeed]

Jussie Smollett’s trial is happening now too. [Towleroad]

My boo Jack Harlow looked cute at the Variety Hitmakers event. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Succession recap! Poor Kendall. [Pajiba]

How did Sister Wives’ Christine Brown plan her divorce? [Starcasm]

A rare Tom Hiddleston sighting! [JustJared]

.@LilNasX shares new TikTok with Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Anitta, Tinashe, Avril Lavigne and Chlöe. pic.twitter.com/yz4JZyMCkE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2021