“Lil Nas X has his finger on the pulse of Generation TikTok” links

.@LilNasX shares new TikTok with Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Anitta, Tinashe, Avril Lavigne and Chlöe. pic.twitter.com/yz4JZyMCkE
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2021
Lil Nas is adorable for so many reasons. Keep being you.
I adore his talent and his wit. He is so smart and brave. I hope he is appreciated for what he is doing. Awesome human.
Lil Nas X is hilarious. He needs his own TV show.
I have been enjoying his commercials with Elton John. They’re fun. “Mayonnaise?…On fries?” classic.
Quick question: at what point does Lizzo’s fixation on Evans begin to get a little odd? Maybe it’s me, but if some guy was making similar statements about me I would be weirded out. But that’s me…The Recluse.
I know we all like to joke about Nick Cannon having too many kids, but he just announced the death of his youngest child. So sad.
RIP baby Zen
Peace to him.
If I read Nick’s statement right, he was planning on leaving his dying baby to go film his show, but the flight got cancelled and he spent what ended up being the baby’s last day with him. I don’t know what to think about that information. Hug the babies ❤
That is how you justify dehumanizing women. “Oh, they’re just closer to god and serve a specific purpose.” None of this is any surprise. But I feel like I’m more of a vessel to fight for human rights, and this a great time to delight in the small detail that abortion will continue to be legal at the state level in most of the nation, and moreover this may be the dramatic turn of events needed to finally push through a federal law protecting abortion. Stay strong and keep active!
Your attitude is what we need and I hope it spreads. As Joe Hill said, “Don’t waste any time mourning—organize.”
The bing bong/Joe Biven tiktok is the gift that keeps on giving lol. A bright spot amongst all the crap going on.
I love him so much and he is as hot as hell! So fine.
On TMZ there is a picture of Nick Cannon, the baby’s mother and the baby on the beach. It is the baby’s last picture and the parents knew it. It is haunting and I am so sad for them. I am crying right now.
Yo, that Grimes song is truly awful. Like, terrible in the sense that it could be a movie parody of a talentless popstar. my lord
Wow there are some LEWKS in that GFY slideshow. I love all the wacky fashion but Kate Beckinsale is killing it in that dress.
TikTok is how Lil Nas X got here with old town road. There’s a new hustle in town. I’m too old for this. I had to google the Biden thing and I still don’t get why it’s cool.
I made the mistake of clicking on the Duggar thing. It’s so disgusting I couldn’t read on and clicked back so fast. JFC please put him in jail forever.