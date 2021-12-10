Kanye West needs Kim to ‘run right back’, that’s what he said on stage

I’ve been going back and forth on whether I believe that Kanye West is truly desperate to reunite with Kim Kardashian. Kim was done long ago, and she hoped that Kanye would be done too, but she was still the one to file for divorce. For a while, Kanye seemed okay with all of it, and reportedly, they weren’t even speaking for months (they communicated through third parties). But Kim made the effort to work on their co-parenting situation and we’ve heard a lot of stories about how Kanye – or Ye – believes that he can win her back, or publicly plead with her to come back to him. How much of that is real and how much of it is just Ye being Ye? I don’t know. But he did it again last night at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, teamed up with his enemy-turned-collaborator Drake for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert. With a combined 26 Grammy wins, the two rappers put their mics together for a one-night-only event Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The concert, Ye’s first headlined show in five years, was orchestrated to spread awareness about prison reform and to support organizations including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center, according to a release.
The concert continued with what fans consider the “old Kanye,” with Ye performing his early hits “Gold Digger” and “Jesus Walks,” but it was an altered version of “Runaway” that got cheers from the audience as the rapper seemingly dedicated to his ex, Kim Kardashian West, calling her by name.
“I need you to run right back baby — more specifically Kimberly,” Ye sang.
Kim was actually at the concert, with some or all of their kids. So she was there and she heard that. Which is why everyone is clowning on Pete Davidson this morning, because Pete is now with Kim. Would Kim ever go back to Kanye? That’s another question I can’t answer. Part of me thinks she might, just because of the kids and because maybe the divorce was some kind of “wake up call” for Kanye. But I doubt it. I think Pete’s position as BDE Boyfriend is safe for now.
I feel like she’s offering to give him x dollars for him to beg her in public like this, because most people can’t buy this kind of publicity.
I’ll admit that this marriage never made sense to me & I know little about Kim (never watched the show). But I think she’s done. After years of putting up with his nonsense, I doubt she would have filed if she saw a way of working things out.
I’ve seen this before, where one spouse gets to make a mess of the marriage & assumes the other will put up with it indefinitely. And then one day, the other spouse is just done & decides that anything is better than the current reality. And *then* the mess-maker suddenly begs for them to come back. It rarely works once someone has made up their mind.
Is Pete considered a home wrecker?
No. They only recently started dating and she’s divorcing Kanye. I hate the term homewrecker. If anybody is a homewrecker is this situation it would be Kanye. A third party can’t wreck a home, the person in the committed relationship having the affair or whatever would be the homewrecker.
Get a grip Kanye. The dude said publicly that he was looking to divorce her since 2 years. How embarrassing. Now that she is publicly with someone else, he’s trying to get her back or something. You know, Kim might take him back becuase of the kids, but with the amount of fun she’s probably having with Pete, it’s going to feel like going back to prison. I give it 2 more years if she doesnt divorce now. It’s written in the stars this is not going to work out. Better to get done with it now and move on.
It’s a little creepy if you ask me. Putting public pressure on her is wrong IMO. If he really wanted her back he would work on his issues and get help and try to better himself for her and the kids sake – has he ever even mentioned the kids?
Why would she go back? She got what she wanted from him: babies and publicity. She gets more press with him begging her to come back plus her new fake relationship. She doesn’t need him anymore.
He’s singing her a song he wrote for another woman.
That’s a no.
Kim seems like the type of person that when her mind is made up thats it. If she had any sense she wouldn’t be going to his shows, especially with the kids. Divorce and separation is tough on kids, hearing this is definitely not good for them. Hes been screaming for years about wanting to divorce her, now all of a sudden they are meant to be back together. Kanye is totally bi polar or something and most likely not on medication.
Please don’t let him do a Robin Thicke album begging for her back. Neither she nor the innocent radio listeners of America need that.
The Creepiest part of that situation is he is engaged to a Paula Patton doppelgänger. Yikes everywhere.
If this is all for publicity and they’re both in on it that’s one thing, but if Kim is truly done then she should keep herself and her kids well protected around him. Let’s not forget domestic violence is the most common killer of women. If this was any “regular” man we’d be talking about how creepy and concerning these stunts are. Kanye has a history of mental instability and an unwillingness to get help for it. What happens when he realizes he can’t actually “win” her back??
Kim wins again. She has two men giving her all the publicity she needs. Why would she want this to ever end? She couldn’t pay for this type of pr ! I feel bad for the kids seeing their dad beg publicly like this. Do any of these a$$holes think about their kids and what this is doing to them?