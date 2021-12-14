2022 Critics Choice Awards: who got nominated & who got snubbed?

People really didn’t have much interest in the Golden Globe nominations, which were released yesterday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is still putting on some kind of ceremony to announce the 2022 Golden Globe winners, but no one will show up for it. That Sunday night (January 9th), celebrities will gather at the Critics Choice Awards. The CCA nominations also came out yesterday and having looked at both lists… there’s a consensus about a lot of films, but I also kind of think that the Globes nomination list was probably closer to what the Oscars will look like. There are still margins in a lot of categories though! Some consensus choices: everybody loves Belfast (Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film), The Power of the Dog and King Richard. Dune was shortlisted for Best Picture at both awards shows, as was CODA. Here are the big Critics Choice nominations:

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Actress feels pretty solid. To me, Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Lady Gaga are the sure-thing nominations. Nicole Kidman might be air-lifted out by the time the Oscars roll around, and Alana Haim is getting good buzz, but it doesn’t really matter. It’s a four-way race between Chastain, Stewart, Colman and Gaga. Who would you choose? Don’t count out Chastain – she was very good in Tammy Faye.

It feels like the supporting categories are wide f–king open. It could be a lot of Belfast people, or maybe House of Gucci makes a late surge, maybe Dakota Johnson in The Lost Daughter, but none of those nominations feels very firm. Also: curious inclusion of Nightmare Alley in the Best Picture conversation. It hasn’t come out yet, and if people love it, I could see some energy towards a campaign for Bradley Cooper. Maybe Cate Blanchett too.