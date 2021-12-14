2022 Critics Choice Awards: who got nominated & who got snubbed?

People really didn’t have much interest in the Golden Globe nominations, which were released yesterday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is still putting on some kind of ceremony to announce the 2022 Golden Globe winners, but no one will show up for it. That Sunday night (January 9th), celebrities will gather at the Critics Choice Awards. The CCA nominations also came out yesterday and having looked at both lists… there’s a consensus about a lot of films, but I also kind of think that the Globes nomination list was probably closer to what the Oscars will look like. There are still margins in a lot of categories though! Some consensus choices: everybody loves Belfast (Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film), The Power of the Dog and King Richard. Dune was shortlisted for Best Picture at both awards shows, as was CODA. Here are the big Critics Choice nominations:
BEST PICTURE
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
BEST ACTOR
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Actress feels pretty solid. To me, Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman and Lady Gaga are the sure-thing nominations. Nicole Kidman might be air-lifted out by the time the Oscars roll around, and Alana Haim is getting good buzz, but it doesn’t really matter. It’s a four-way race between Chastain, Stewart, Colman and Gaga. Who would you choose? Don’t count out Chastain – she was very good in Tammy Faye.
It feels like the supporting categories are wide f–king open. It could be a lot of Belfast people, or maybe House of Gucci makes a late surge, maybe Dakota Johnson in The Lost Daughter, but none of those nominations feels very firm. Also: curious inclusion of Nightmare Alley in the Best Picture conversation. It hasn’t come out yet, and if people love it, I could see some energy towards a campaign for Bradley Cooper. Maybe Cate Blanchett too.
Photos courtesy of IMDB, Instagram.
Where’s The Harder They Fall and The Green Knight? Those were fantastic. House of Gucci, Being the Ricardos, and even Dune weren’t. I enjoyed Dune, but it’s not close to being as well made as The Harder They Fall. The other two are schlock. The bar continues to be so much lower for films made by white men who think they’re auteurs. It’s beyond tedious.
The Harder They Fall better get an Oscar nod for cinematography bc they were doing things! The tracking shot from Rufus’ office down to Nat in the confrontation was slick AF! Not to include the use of color & how amazing every character looked.
Dev Patel is so underrated
Very much so.
Thank you! The 2 best movies of the year, IMO.
Thankfully House of Gucci (which I enjoyed, but it doesn’t deserve awards) and Being the Ricardos weren’t nominated for Best Picture.
I’m excited because for the first time in years, I’ll be able to see most of these nominees it seems like, thanks to streaming or early release for renting/buying.
So far all i’ve seen is Spencer, and I’m not sure how I felt about Stewart’s acting in it. I said this yesterday but I thought the music and cinematography saved her SO MUCH. And it was definitely gothic, lol.
I saw Spencer the other day. I can’t make up my mind about it. I kept thinking that’s KStew cosplaying Princess Diana. The music was definitely the best part. Cinematography, also.
I’m excited to see Spencer. I really enjoyed Jackie from the same director. Natalie Portman’s portrayal of Jackie O. was a little unhinged but fascinating to watch, and I feel like Spencer will be a similar experience.
I never saw Jackie, so had no real point of comparison. I like the idea though of taking a famous figure like Diana or Jackie O and telling a very short period in their life – not trying to tell the whole story. And the movie really was gorgeous, and very very gothic, lol (this is important to know bc I think it explains away a lot of things that people might not like, like the creepy servants etc.) I’ll be interested to hear your opinion of Stewart’s acting. Like I said I think the music did a lot of the heavy lifting for her.
@Becks I’m excited about the gothic tone you describe! Sounds right up my alley. The thing with Jackie is that Natalie Portman was really really good in it, not just uplifted by the music and sets, so I’m also curious how Kristen Stewart will compare. Natalie Portman can lose herself in roles when she’s bringing her A-game. I’ve never seen Kristen do that, but we’ll see.
The fact that they got Snoop Dogg to read the GG nominations (because clearly no one else wanted to and he’s one of the kings of misogyny so, on brand) tells me no one is interested in the GG.
I’m glad too that, thanks to streaming, I have the opportunity to see some of these movies.
Can someone clue me in. What happened with the GG? I thought it has been problematic for years. What finally broke the camel’s back?
I would suggest typing Golden Globes in the search button on this site. There were a lot of stories about it this past year.
Here’s a brief overview I found: https://www.insider.com/golden-globes-scandal-timeline-hfpa-lack-diversity-2021-5?amp
Thanks for the link, LaraW. I rarely watch TV and did not know about half of this. I’m glad I didn’t waste my time with them. Time to end the HFPA, especially if what ScarJo is saying is true.
Super excited for Alana Haim. I love seeing newcomers get nominated.
I’m glad that once again, many of these are on streaming and easily accessible. I love award season and it’s much more fun when you actually know what most of the movies are!
I have to say though, I watched King Richard and felt…icky. It makes me angry that the first film we get about Venus and Serena Williams is centered around their dad, and that the narrative of the film made light of some of his very questionable motives and choices simply because the outcome was two successful daughters.
Looking forward to seeing more of these films as they come out!
I think Serena and Venus were producers? For me, the best part of the film was Aunjanue Ellis. I’m glad to see her getting recognition.
Well, glad they’re telling the story they want to tell about their dad then. It’s more important they like it than I do lol. And they seem perfectly well-adjusted and clearly successful, so perhaps my perceived issues were not so problematic.
Aunjanue Ellis Was great. As was Saniyya Sidney — very cool they have a “young actor” category at this ceremony!
@case Venus and Serena were producers on this film and wanted to tell the story of how their father was instrumental in their careers.
I got so much things to say right now i got so much things to say.
- Bob Marley
so much things.
I will be cheering for Andrew Garfield! He was amazing in tick, tick… BOOM one of the best performances I’ve seen.
He was amazing. I’m reserving choosing until I see Cyrano and MacBeth but, of the nominated performances I have seen, Garfield’s was the strongest.
I loved everything about his performance.
Thought the direction was really good too. Glad to see the film nominated as well.
And Sondheim himself wrote and recorded that voicemail at the end; that’s his voice, not Bradley Whitford.
I loved tick…tick…BOOM and recommended it to people who wouldn’t normally watch something like that. They enjoyed it. Garfield was just great.
Award Shows are still a thing??? 😬
it’s so creepy to me that Edsel? Ansel? Elgort? has a love interest young enough to be nominated in the kid category
Yes it’s really gross. And he’s an accused rapist, so there’s that. Well I guess since we have Jared Leto, why not add another creep to the list
And Jared Leto was unbelievably hammy in House of Gucci. Yes, Al Pacino was flamboyant too but he’s Al Pacino and it fit his character. Leto was just over the top.
Where are Tessa Thompson and/or Ruth Negga for Passing? WTF? Rebecca Hall too.
This!
Emphatically this!
Yes! Honestly really good movie. but really impressive, for a first time movie.
Yep. At least Negga should have been nominated.
This!
That’s two snubs for Jennifer Hudson.
What is Licorice Pizza about? This is the first time I’m even hearing about it. I’ll watch Tick Tick Boom and The Power of the Dog as both are on Netflix. I watched Dune when it was on HBO Max and I did enjoy it but not sure it deserves nominations for best picture.
I really do want to see Belfast, is it on streaming yet? I follow Caitriona Balfe (Claire on Outlander!) on Instagram and she was heavily promoting it for a bit and it looked really good.
I was about to ask about that movie too, but because young people are offended by it and apparently walking out of the theatres?
All I know is that it’s set in the 70s, it’s in parts autobiographical and that one of the HAIM sisters is the lead.
What were they offended by? Would love to know. I have never heard of this film but I like the name.
It’s kind of hard to explain. Haim is a 25 year old who hangs out with the 15 year old aspiring actor/filmmaker Hoffman and his friends. Only he’s not like a regular teen. He’s a little hustler in 70s Hollywood/San Fernando valley who runs a couple businesses. First a waterbed company then an arcade. (B Coop plays Jon peters). Plot happens.
Fun fact: cooper Hoffman is Philip Seymour’s son, teaming up with his late father’s signature director.
It’s from Paul Thomas Anderson, so it’s his vibe and of course about The Valley in the 70s.
Belfast is streaming On Demand. I saw it in the theater and loved it. Caitriona Baife and Ciaran Hinds are both wonderful
I saw Nightmare Alley two days ago at a crew screening, it was sooo bad. A disjointed, boring film that dragged on and on and on. To be honest I think very few people who actually worked on it liked it after they saw it. Everyone was confused as to how a film with so much resources thrown at it could’ve turned out so poor. It’s definitely strings getting pulled to include it in award shows , especially for best picture. Couldn’t wait to leave the theatre .
I’m disappointed to hear that! The commercials make it look so visually stunning and creepy.
It could’ve been so good but it’s one of those cases where the trailer uses all the best parts of the film and builds up hope to no avail. Visually it was beautiful at times but that’s all I would give it. Characters had no chemistry, I wasn’t invested into them or the plot …. 20 minutes into the movie I was like ‘oh … this is how it’s going to go …’
Gaga and kstew but no Ruth Negga? 🙄
What about The Green Knight!?