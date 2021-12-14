Jessica Biel is trying to ‘ignore’ the rumors of Justin Timberlake’s infidelities

For me, Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake have always been one of the oddest couples. They don’t even seem to like each other that much, they don’t have any chemistry together and it mostly seems like Justin is with Jessica because she doesn’t pull much focus from him. In the summer of 2020, they welcomed their second child. They have two boys, Silas and Phineas. A few months ago, we learned that they were selling their LA home and living full-time in Montana, which fits with their “private family life” vibe which they’ve had for years now. Also on-brand? Justin cheats a lot. In late 2019, he was caught by paparazzi having a drunken night on the town (New Orleans) with Alisha Wainwright, his then-costar. The photos definitely made it seem like he was cheating. It would not have been the first time. So, Star Magazine has this interesting little story:

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel headed for divorce? The “SexyBack” singer, 40, ditched his wife and his wedding ring to watch the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Toronto Raptors at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., on Nov. 24 amid rumors that the couple’s relationship is in trouble. Days prior, the Instagram account Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip (subject line “cry me a river”) alleging the singer-turned-actor was seen “making out with a woman” at a bar in Atlanta, where JT was filming the movie Reptile. “Jessica is doing her best to ignore the rumors,” says a source. “But it’s getting more and more difficult. This relationship might not be salvageable.” In late 2019, her husband of nine years got caught holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out in New Orleans. “I displayed a strong lapse in judgement,” he later confessed. “I drank way too much… and I regret my behavior. This is not the example I want to set for my son [Silas, 6.]” Justin and Jessica, 39, appeared to put the scandal behind them, leaving Hollywood for Montana and secretly welcoming their second son, Phineas, in July 2020. “He pleaded for a second chance, and she gave it to him,” says the source. “But these new rumors have put Jessica on edge again. How much more humiliation can she take?”

[From Star Magazine, print edition, December 20, 2021]

Life & Style also had a similar story – Timberlake without a ring, the near-constant cheating rumors. Their sources suggest that Jessica basically only gave him a second chance after the Alisha Wainwright scandal because Biel was pregnant with Phineas at the time. Don’t get me wrong, I definitely believe that Justin is a habitual cheater, but I’m not sure how much stock to put in Deuxmoi these days. The ring thing is… interesting. I mostly think JT and Biel just live separate lives. She’s in Montana, living quietly and raising their kids. All while Justin does whatever he wants. Will they divorce? Or will they just continue as-is?