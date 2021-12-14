Jessica Biel is trying to ‘ignore’ the rumors of Justin Timberlake’s infidelities

For me, Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake have always been one of the oddest couples. They don’t even seem to like each other that much, they don’t have any chemistry together and it mostly seems like Justin is with Jessica because she doesn’t pull much focus from him. In the summer of 2020, they welcomed their second child. They have two boys, Silas and Phineas. A few months ago, we learned that they were selling their LA home and living full-time in Montana, which fits with their “private family life” vibe which they’ve had for years now. Also on-brand? Justin cheats a lot. In late 2019, he was caught by paparazzi having a drunken night on the town (New Orleans) with Alisha Wainwright, his then-costar. The photos definitely made it seem like he was cheating. It would not have been the first time. So, Star Magazine has this interesting little story:
Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel headed for divorce? The “SexyBack” singer, 40, ditched his wife and his wedding ring to watch the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Toronto Raptors at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., on Nov. 24 amid rumors that the couple’s relationship is in trouble. Days prior, the Instagram account Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip (subject line “cry me a river”) alleging the singer-turned-actor was seen “making out with a woman” at a bar in Atlanta, where JT was filming the movie Reptile.
“Jessica is doing her best to ignore the rumors,” says a source. “But it’s getting more and more difficult. This relationship might not be salvageable.”
In late 2019, her husband of nine years got caught holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out in New Orleans. “I displayed a strong lapse in judgement,” he later confessed. “I drank way too much… and I regret my behavior. This is not the example I want to set for my son [Silas, 6.]”
Justin and Jessica, 39, appeared to put the scandal behind them, leaving Hollywood for Montana and secretly welcoming their second son, Phineas, in July 2020. “He pleaded for a second chance, and she gave it to him,” says the source. “But these new rumors have put Jessica on edge again. How much more humiliation can she take?”
[From Star Magazine, print edition, December 20, 2021]
Life & Style also had a similar story – Timberlake without a ring, the near-constant cheating rumors. Their sources suggest that Jessica basically only gave him a second chance after the Alisha Wainwright scandal because Biel was pregnant with Phineas at the time. Don’t get me wrong, I definitely believe that Justin is a habitual cheater, but I’m not sure how much stock to put in Deuxmoi these days. The ring thing is… interesting. I mostly think JT and Biel just live separate lives. She’s in Montana, living quietly and raising their kids. All while Justin does whatever he wants. Will they divorce? Or will they just continue as-is?
I always kind of liked her maybe as a fellow Jessica. She always seemed sort of like an adventurous athletic person so Montana makes sense to me, I’d assumed they’d had some common interest along that vibe. But honestly I couldn’t care less about him, am still mad about Janet Jackson.
She’s a big anti-vaxxer who then back pedaled when she was called out on it. She did the old “I’m not against vaccines, just in favor of choices,” blah blah.
Nah, they will keep going. Once the kids are grown they might get divorced.
But I see them similar to Posh and Becks – they live separately and do their thing, and the marriage is just a background family image thing. Why bother with a divorce?
It’s December. If there was ever a time to light out from Montana surely that time is now, Jessica.
I also think they have an agreement and as long as there’s no evidence that he’s cheating, she’s fine with it.
She enjoys a very good lifestyle thanks to him ,and he can do what he wants and act like a good husband and father for the press when he needs to.
I think this plan has long been a staple in famous people circles, but it gets really difficult in a cell phone world. When everyone has a camera in their pocket, evidence can be impossible to hide.
I get why she’s burying her head in the sand, but I really want better for her. If she wants a partner, I hope she finds a nice, normal guy who will be home each night to eat dinner as a family and not drunkenly dry humping co-stars on balconies thousands of miles away.
Nah, I’ve got no sympathy for her anti-vaxx ass.
They both deserve each other.
Yeah, she’s so anti-vaxx she appeared with Robert Kennedy Jr., who is just the worst of the worst. RFK Jr. has been named one of the most influential sources of anti-vaxx hogwash. He’s just an awful person.
Yes, I think they’re open too, and she’s okay as long as he’s discreet. Celebrities are a crazy bunch. She’s happy with the lifestyle, status, and money and he does love her in his own way.
I always thought she wanted to be Mrs. Justin Timberlake. But now that his career isn’t so hot, maybe it’s not worth it.
He’s just so, so gross to me. I don’t understand how any woman famous or otherwise can be attracted to him. He’s so blatantly in love with himself.
I always remember their People magazine wedding cover, where he was jumping and hogging the spotlight and she was sitting off to one side.
They have always given me Cambridges relationship vibes. Woman who clung onto an arrogant self centred emotionless man who acts like he did her a big favour by marrying her.
I think this is very much how it is. She always wanted to be a star. I think she married Justin for status. I think Justin married Jessica because she was the only one willing to marry him and go along with the “normal guy” image he wanted.
It was actually the opposite. Jessica was/is obsessed with him and tanked her acting career (on the upswing towards serious roles after 2006′s The Illusionist) to chase after him and then ceded the spotlight to him once she caught him. Justin married her because nobody else wanted him (remember that he dumped Jessica to pursue Mila Kunis when they did FWB movie).
And…water is wet. She’s always been more into him than he is to her. He cheated on her while they were dating and they broke up and then he decided to marry her and continue cheating. I wonder if they have an open marriage and the fact that he’s been indiscreet is the real problem.
Unlike Kim K., Jessica Biel wasn’t able to parlay a marriage to an A-lister into a more successful career for herself. If their marriage ends, no one will care about her as a celebrity anymore. I don’t know if she wants to let go of her status. I don’t know that she wants to keep it, either, to be fair.
I always had the feeling their second kid was one of those kids people have to save their broken relationships. Surprise: it didn’t work.
Yeah but I have a feeling that JT is about to nosedive after the Brittany and Janet documentaries. If Brittany put JT on blast like she did Sawyer, JT life will get mighty interesting
She won’t. Apparently she dances to his music on her Instagram.
Jessica never gave me a positive vibe – she always has resting btch face and I dont really like her. I always thought they were aiming to be the it couple, the perfect family, and being their friends meant being in the it crowd. But I think that has faded because of Janet Jackson, Britney spears, the infidelities, and their wedding video featuring them belittling regular poor peasants. I read somewhere a looooong time ago that she said she couldnt get roles because she was too beautiful. Hum, that was a turn off to me. There will be a divorce once all the sht is going to be too public to sustain the image. Jess is an ambitious girl, she will not settle for damaged goods to break that perfect image, and JT doesnt fit her check list anymore, give her some time to get some good paying job, and she’ll be gone. JT is being reckless because obviously he’s no longer the JT we used to love. It’s a hard hit on the ego.
Justin should have attempted to go the way of his friend Timbaland and slowly move over to producing and the odd guest feature. Pop stars, even men, have a shelf life.
I will always remember that quote of hers where she claimed to be so attractive and that’s why she didn’t get roles. Ugh. Puh-leese. I don’t find her that beautiful but that quote made me find her even less attractive. The only thing I ever saw her act in was “Blade Trinity” and she wasn’t that memorable so maybe that’s why she didn’t get many roles. What an arrogant asshole.
Wasn’t that Alba?
Yes, it was Alba who said that. My 2 cents worth…their marriage is tanking and at some point JT is going to get careless about an affair and it’ll be all over the tabloids again. Once the kids get a bit older she’ll ramp up her directing work and/or try to jump start her acting career and leave him.
I think they both said it and both give me bad vibes and they both have resting btch face and both are arrogant, I just can’t. +I dont know how you go from bubbly & cute & unforgettable Cameron Diaz to Jessica Biel. Cameron Diaz dodged a bad one. Good for her.
https://www.celebitchy.com/51692/jessica_biel_thinks_her_beauty_is_costing_her_jobs/
So both said the same thing?! Dying a bit.
Yeah, Deuxmoi is not credible imo but could the marriage be in trouble? Of course. I believe Justin married Jessica because she fit the look he was looking for at the time. He was trying to break into Hollywood and to shed his previous image.
So he might have been cheating at a bar in Atlanta but she is also in Atlanta. I work on film sets in atl and saw her on set last week for the production of Candy. Doesn’t mean it didn’t happen but she would’ve been in Atlanta also for the past few weeks.
A vibe I always got from this couple is that she is (or maybe was) more into him than he was into her. Most ppl will tell you its always best in hetero/cis relationships that the guy be more into the girl than vice versa – obviously there are exceptions and ideally each person would be into the other person an equal amount.
I think Jessica and JT will stay together as long as they can – she so that she can live in the lifestyle she’s used to and for the fame being JT’s wife provides her. In most posts where she’s gushing about JT she references how he provides/takes care of their family. JT bc he wants to give that portrayal of a stable family man to ward off the paparazzi/media and be seen as a “serious actor”.
That being said, its clear they have an agreement that by the way many actors/entertainers/singers married to each other have which is, they can sleep with other ppl as long as their spouse is not publicly embarrassed and not rubbed in their spouse’s face. However once the spouse has been publicly embarrassed well, there’s a chance the gloves may be off but I doubt it in this case. Jessica like Kate will stay.
And let’s not forget his affair with JMG (John Mulroney’s girlfriend). Dude has been cheating from the start and maybe cheated on Cameron with her. Jessica is ride or die imo, but Deuxmoi has been right before.
He was cheating BEFORE they got married and she married him anyway. They’re both awful people so I don’t have any horse in this race.
I feel like ever since she’s been with him, her acting career took a backseat (even before she became a mom). There is room for only one star in the relationship and it’s Justin. Now that she has two kids, she probably has her hands full and I don’t get the impression he does much to help. I hope she leaves him, she doesn’t deserve to be treated like that way.
And while I’m late to the party, I recently watched the first season of The Sinner on Netflix. I was really impressed with Jessica Biel’s acting in the show and thought she did a great job (Bill Pullman is another story, I’m so confused by his acting choices for the detective character he plays). I hope she gets more good roles like that in the future.
I think she produced Sinner. I think she was trying to do the Reese thing on a smaller scale.
Yeah she’s an executive producer on the show and is still being credited even though she isn’t in subsequent seasons (I’m now on season 2).
I’ve always liked her. She’s gorgeous (and is clearly aware of it, no big deal) and a talented actress. Her work in The Sinner was great. Sure, she’s said some stupid stuff over the years, but who hasn’t?
Now JT I can’t stand. He’s just so arrogant and he has a very punchable face. What he did to both Britney and Janet Jackson speaks to his douche bro personality that is gross on so many levels. Rumour has it he’s been cheating during their whole marriage, so I’m guessing they have a type of open relationship that isn’t discussed publicly. That works for some couples and if it works for them, so be it.
I think people would appreciate some basic public honesty about their “arrangement” without having to go to Will / Jada TMI extremes. It would make him look like less of a douche and her less of a pushover. Then again, I get the sense she may enjoy being a sympathetic figure here…
idk – i think we plebs tend to think celebrities have “arrangements” when really the cheater is just able to call all the tabloids and blind gossip “internet haters” and lies and the cheatee uses the strong power of denial to convince themselves to turn a blind eye to any evidence to the contrary
Good point, Kate. Thanks for your input.
Wonder if we will ever know the truth here. Speculating sure is fun though! Hehe.
Yeah, that’s a lot more plausible. We all know someone in a relationship like this. Garden-variety dysfunction that people stick with either because they are too poor to leave or because there’s so much money that they can make their lives easier and insulate themselves from having to deal with each other.
Jessica can afford any help with the children and the household that she wants, any R&R, any self-care, any time off. She may not be using much of that–she may be very hands-on–but the option is always there. That makes a world of difference in how fed up you are with a partner.
I dislike both of them. I remember when their friends made a wedding video for them that included best wishes from homeless people. They all thought it was so funny.
Wut??
Ick, I didn’t know this. Gross.
exactly what I remember. they are not good people and and obvisouly think they are better than the common human. pfff laughable. I just can’t with these 2. And that pregnancy announcement where they cut jessica in half, not showing her face, emphasizing on JT and a belly, was a wtf moment. Me, me, me, me, me is always the rule.
I have never liked her. But what I hate is rich people buying up all the great places and making them unaffordable for everyone else. Prices in Montana are off the charts now.
They remind me so much of Ben and Jen G when they were married, only messier. Jen G turned a blind I to Ben cheating as long as it was kept out of the media. Justin unlike Ben can’t seem to keep his affairs from becoming public domain. Jessica stays with him as long as he does a public jester to show his ”sorry” even though he does it again.
My take was that this was a marriage of convenience. She married him as a beard and is fine with him cheating unless he gets called out for it and embarrasses her.
Mrs Chris Pratt and Mrs Justin Timberlake really need to start a support group for each other what with the douches they have for husbands
Imagine having so little regard for your wife that you can’t even be discreet enough with your infidelity to hide it from your wife while she’s living in Montana, ffs.
I always had the feeling she wanted to be Mr. TImberlake, and she is ready to keep both of her eyes closed BUT he must keeps thing discreet.
She was on the Dax Shepherd podcast a while ago, and I thought I’d give it a listen. She has had a really interesting life – lots of opportunities for funny and meaningful stories – but absolutely every topic she talked about she managed to make as boring as porridge. She was so, so, so bland! She had nothing funny or wry to say, she was just inoffensive and BLAH. I turned off because I was so bored!
Perfect person to be married to someone as narcissistic as him.
That’s kinda my thinking on why their marriage exists. He’s a narcissist, and she’s the bland arm-candy he thinks makes him look good.
Jessica sweetie, I’m so sorry you deserve better… Like Karen Rachel Green said: Once a cheater,always a cheater you’ deserve respect as a wife… With not much acting skills and antivaxx but unproblematic human been (?) Yeah… maybe you deserve the public humiliation