Zendaya wore a spiderweb Valentino to the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere: adorable?

Sony Pictures Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere

It is so cute to me that Zendaya is a theme-dresser. She’s been theme-dressing and theme-accessorizing throughout the Spider-Man: No Way Home promotion, playing around with spiderweb-themed looks and accessories. It’s adorable!! For last night’s LA premiere, Zendaya wore this Valentino gown which has a spiderweb print. It’s a great dress and it looks amazing on her! She accessorized with a mask (for some of the carpet) and she wore her hair in cornrows. A perfect look for this premiere.

Zendaya’s boyfriend Spider-Man was there, of course. Tom Holland wore a double-breasted Prada suit and they only posed together briefly on the carpet. They’re too cute. I’m also adding a bonus photo of Marisa Tomei, who plays Aunt May. Marisa usually has great style but her Zuhair Murad dress is just kind of “off.” It looks too stiff? And the cut is wrong.

Sony Pictures Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere

Sony Pictures Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere

Sony Pictures Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere

Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

48 Responses to “Zendaya wore a spiderweb Valentino to the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere: adorable?”

  1. Lisa says:
    December 14, 2021 at 7:50 am

    im gonna need a 23 and me report to believe that is Marisa tomei

    Reply
    • Bendy Windy says:
      December 14, 2021 at 8:07 am

      I think it’s her facial expression causing her to not look like herself. Her face looks caught just as she’s about to smile.

      Reply
      • Lisa says:
        December 14, 2021 at 8:14 am

        I think youre right. I meant no shade toward her, she’s beautiful though the dress doesnt look great in this photo, it’s giving me wrapping paper feels

      • ReginaGeorge says:
        December 14, 2021 at 10:21 am

        Yes. It’s a terrible photo and angle. There HAD to have been better shots of her. I’m not a fan of the hair styling though.

    • Jan90067 says:
      December 14, 2021 at 10:07 am

      She looks like Rita Wilson there.

      I wish center parts would be outlawed. Her hair looks like Khate’s “spaniel look” here. Not a fan of those shoulders either, but her dress is very “holiday gift” feeling. The lighting makes it look tight and uncomfortable around the hip area.

      I just rewatched “Love the Coopers” a couple of days ago… she’s so good in it.

      Reply
    • Still_Sarah says:
      December 14, 2021 at 10:48 am

      I like the dress but agree it has one-thing-too-many vibes. Maybe if she got rid of those long sleeves, it would be better. Not that the sleeves are bad but they are one-thing-too-many and overpower her petite frame.

      Reply
    • josephine says:
      December 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm

      It’s just an odd pic/angle. In the other pics I saw she looks exactly like one would expect. If she’s had work done, it’s been subtle because she looks pretty age-appropriate but as beautiful as ever imo.

      Reply
  2. LightPurple says:
    December 14, 2021 at 7:53 am

    Marisa looks like she doesn’t feel well.

    Zendaya looks sensational. She has been killing her red carpet looks lately.

    Reply
    • Lady Baden-Baden says:
      December 14, 2021 at 7:59 am

      Lately?! When has she NOT killed it?!

      Reply
      • LightPurple says:
        December 14, 2021 at 8:06 am

        True. She is a fashion icon but she has been doing quite a bit of red carpet walking and photo calls over the past few months and she has just been stunning every single time. Her Dune ensembles were amazing. Always lovely, she has kicked it up a few notches.

      • lucy2 says:
        December 14, 2021 at 9:41 am

        Right? She always looks amazing, even in weird/unflattering fashion, she’s able to make it work. I love this dress though, it’s themed but not over the top.

      • Michele says:
        December 14, 2021 at 11:09 am

        NEVER. She has been slaying since her Disney days.

  3. Mcmmom says:
    December 14, 2021 at 7:57 am

    I think Marisa looks fine – it looks to me that her shape has just shifted with age. She still looks great, just older.

    Reply
  4. Nikki* says:
    December 14, 2021 at 8:00 am

    Zendaya looks absolutely stunning.

    Reply
  5. Noki says:
    December 14, 2021 at 8:02 am

    Ok so no more snickering at Kates theme dressing then. 😮

    Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      December 14, 2021 at 8:05 am

      Yeah I didn’t say I like all theme-dressing, I just find it cute when Zendaya does it

      Reply
      • Bendy Windy says:
        December 14, 2021 at 8:12 am

        I think the difference is that Z takes fashion risks and has fun with it, so her theme dressing for this one promo tour can be forgiven. She’s a hard worker, and the theme dressing is still chic and gorgeous and she has presence beyond what she’s wearing.

        Now, if she dresses like a pirate for a sea-faring movie in 10 years and her peg leg looks like it is wearing her, then she’ll be on the “theme dressing is annoying” list, too.

    • LaraW” says:
      December 14, 2021 at 8:09 am

      Zendaya isn’t going to be one of the symbolic heads of state for a G7 country. I think it’s fair to hold them to different standards.

      Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      December 14, 2021 at 8:19 am

      Kate’s ‘theme dressing’ almost always hits wrong. She looks weird and it’s never put together properly.

      Reply
    • Case says:
      December 14, 2021 at 8:25 am

      @Noki Theme dressing is appropriate for an actress attending a fun film premiere. It’s not appropriate for a public figure and eventual “leader” to be like “I’m in Scotland so I’ll exclusively wear plaid, teehee!”

      Reply
    • Harla says:
      December 14, 2021 at 8:41 am

      Dear Kate, this is how/when theme dressing is done. You’re welcome. Best wishes, Z

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      December 14, 2021 at 8:51 am

      Theme dressing at a movie premiere where you’re one of the stars? Appropriate.

      Theme dressing because you’re in Scotland? Little bit less so.

      Theme dressing every time you walk out the door? Yeah, not necessary lol.

      Reply
    • Ennie says:
      December 14, 2021 at 9:26 am

      Well, Zendaya is Zendaya. The other theme dresser is just corny. Cannot compare, her mom in law blew her out of the water in 80s frocks.

      Reply
    • Watson says:
      December 14, 2021 at 9:41 am

      I’ve never seen anything terribly wrong with Kate’s theme dressing, but the stark difference between zendaya and Kate is zendaya is a clearly a fashion girl. Kate tries (bless), but something is always off.

      Example: James Bond premiere. Kate had Fantastic Bond girl theme dressing (like it was a perfect dress). However her dowdy hair and poor posture ruined the vibe.

      Zendaya took the whole look at the Spider-Man premiere into account: braids for the culture and to give a theme spider man dress some cool, & extra sexy fit to also counteract what could have been a juvenile twee fashion move.

      Kate tries. I just don’t think fashion is her string suit.

      Reply
    • Willow says:
      December 14, 2021 at 12:35 pm

      Kate’s theme dressing feels like she’s just phoning it in. All the money and connections she has and she can’t find the best stylist in the UK? It doesn’t make sense.

      Reply
    • Alarmjaguar says:
      December 14, 2021 at 1:53 pm

      Lots of folks have said they be ok with Kate’s theme-dressing, maybe even find it endearing, if she was a better person, was actually having fun with it and, of course, wasn’t SWFing Megan!

      Reply
    • Nina says:
      December 14, 2021 at 2:13 pm

      We’ll, it’s the execution that matters- she needs to get herself a lLaw to execute better

      Reply
  6. B says:
    December 14, 2021 at 8:04 am

    Gawh, Zendaya looks gorgeous (& perfectly themed). Marisa looks fine, the dress is just weird…

    Reply
  7. Sasha says:
    December 14, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Zendaya looks INCREDIBLE. Totally knocked it out of the park!! She seems like such a mature and lovely person as well. Love them as a couple!

    Reply
  8. souperkay says:
    December 14, 2021 at 8:15 am

    Marisa’s hair is gorgeous. I wonder if the look changes for the better if she had done her hair in an updo and worn big emerald earrings.

    Reply
  9. Joy says:
    December 14, 2021 at 8:18 am

    They’re a great couple. Young love is just so exciting – even vicariously. Their joint interviews have been great promotion for the movie. But can you imagine how the promo tour for the next movie would go if they broke up. I see marketing risk for the franchise right there

    Reply
  10. Case says:
    December 14, 2021 at 8:22 am

    I LOVE that Zendaya is a theme dresser! And she does it so well EVERY time. This spider web dress is gorgeous.

    Reply
  11. girl_ninja says:
    December 14, 2021 at 8:23 am

    I love Zendaya’s ‘theme dressing’ because it’s not ever cheesy or over the top. Tom is such a handsome devil. Z and Tom look great together, they just make me smile.

    Reply
  12. Natters says:
    December 14, 2021 at 8:25 am

    She’s an actress so of course she will theme dress and slay it all the time.

    Reply
  13. Stacy Dresden says:
    December 14, 2021 at 9:31 am

    She looks fun and elegant.

    Reply
  14. HeatherC says:
    December 14, 2021 at 9:33 am

    I think Marisa Tomei looks phenomenal. But I also feel like her styling let her down a bit. The gold is slightly off what would be good with her skin tone. Her hair down with a structured dress and collar doesn’t seem right. (Take that picture a few miliseconds later and we would have had a smile that might have changed the whole look) Maybe if her hair was in an updo or a pony tail with a stronger eye or lip. But I would still sell someone’s soul to look like her.

    Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    December 14, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Gf could wear a dishrag and make it look amazing. Love Zendaya!

    Reply
  16. Scrambled Eggs says:
    December 14, 2021 at 9:39 am

    They both look great, but I really love that overly dramatic mask she has on, too.

    Sidenote, if these two had not been outed by the paps this summer as dating, I’d still think they were together because of how he has his hand on her bare back and how they are both so comfortable with this level of touch and so publicly, too.

    Reply
  17. Sof says:
    December 14, 2021 at 11:16 am

    The mask is giving me Catwoman for some reason, but she looks stunning as always.

    Reply
  18. Emma says:
    December 14, 2021 at 11:28 am

    Zendaya and Law Roach are teaching a masterclass in style! Of course, she is so beautiful, it doesn’t matter what outfit she picks, but all her choices are so good.

    Reply
  19. Shera says:
    December 14, 2021 at 11:44 am

    Marisa doing a great Infinity Gauntlet look! Just a nod… a soupçon of theme dressing

    Reply
  20. Mimi says:
    December 14, 2021 at 12:27 pm

    Zendaya is such a beauty. And I think Marisa looks beautiful. Just an awkward pic

    Reply
  21. Willow says:
    December 14, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    If anyone’s curious there is an adorable Spiderman promotion video on YT of Zendaya and Tom being interviewed by a 9 yr old Korean fan. He actually pinches his cheek because he can’t believe it’s real that he met Mr. Peter Parker. It’s on the ODG channel.

    Reply
  22. LRobb says:
    December 15, 2021 at 12:07 am

    loved zendaya’s dress and style

    Reply
  23. A Fan says:
    December 15, 2021 at 12:38 am

    Zendaya looks fabulous as usual!

    It’s interesting how even though her dress is super sexy, she still looks ‘adorable’.

    [*Earthy Virgo magic.*]

    Reply

