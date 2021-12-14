Zendaya wore a spiderweb Valentino to the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere: adorable?

It is so cute to me that Zendaya is a theme-dresser. She’s been theme-dressing and theme-accessorizing throughout the Spider-Man: No Way Home promotion, playing around with spiderweb-themed looks and accessories. It’s adorable!! For last night’s LA premiere, Zendaya wore this Valentino gown which has a spiderweb print. It’s a great dress and it looks amazing on her! She accessorized with a mask (for some of the carpet) and she wore her hair in cornrows. A perfect look for this premiere.
Zendaya’s boyfriend Spider-Man was there, of course. Tom Holland wore a double-breasted Prada suit and they only posed together briefly on the carpet. They’re too cute. I’m also adding a bonus photo of Marisa Tomei, who plays Aunt May. Marisa usually has great style but her Zuhair Murad dress is just kind of “off.” It looks too stiff? And the cut is wrong.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
im gonna need a 23 and me report to believe that is Marisa tomei
I think it’s her facial expression causing her to not look like herself. Her face looks caught just as she’s about to smile.
I think youre right. I meant no shade toward her, she’s beautiful though the dress doesnt look great in this photo, it’s giving me wrapping paper feels
Yes. It’s a terrible photo and angle. There HAD to have been better shots of her. I’m not a fan of the hair styling though.
She looks like Rita Wilson there.
I wish center parts would be outlawed. Her hair looks like Khate’s “spaniel look” here. Not a fan of those shoulders either, but her dress is very “holiday gift” feeling. The lighting makes it look tight and uncomfortable around the hip area.
I just rewatched “Love the Coopers” a couple of days ago… she’s so good in it.
I like the dress but agree it has one-thing-too-many vibes. Maybe if she got rid of those long sleeves, it would be better. Not that the sleeves are bad but they are one-thing-too-many and overpower her petite frame.
It’s just an odd pic/angle. In the other pics I saw she looks exactly like one would expect. If she’s had work done, it’s been subtle because she looks pretty age-appropriate but as beautiful as ever imo.
Marisa looks like she doesn’t feel well.
Zendaya looks sensational. She has been killing her red carpet looks lately.
Lately?! When has she NOT killed it?!
True. She is a fashion icon but she has been doing quite a bit of red carpet walking and photo calls over the past few months and she has just been stunning every single time. Her Dune ensembles were amazing. Always lovely, she has kicked it up a few notches.
Right? She always looks amazing, even in weird/unflattering fashion, she’s able to make it work. I love this dress though, it’s themed but not over the top.
NEVER. She has been slaying since her Disney days.
I think Marisa looks fine – it looks to me that her shape has just shifted with age. She still looks great, just older.
Right?!?! I love her gown and think she looks fabulous.
Zendaya looks absolutely stunning.
Wrong place.
Ok so no more snickering at Kates theme dressing then. 😮
Yeah I didn’t say I like all theme-dressing, I just find it cute when Zendaya does it
I think the difference is that Z takes fashion risks and has fun with it, so her theme dressing for this one promo tour can be forgiven. She’s a hard worker, and the theme dressing is still chic and gorgeous and she has presence beyond what she’s wearing.
Now, if she dresses like a pirate for a sea-faring movie in 10 years and her peg leg looks like it is wearing her, then she’ll be on the “theme dressing is annoying” list, too.
Zendaya isn’t going to be one of the symbolic heads of state for a G7 country. I think it’s fair to hold them to different standards.
Kate’s ‘theme dressing’ almost always hits wrong. She looks weird and it’s never put together properly.
@Noki Theme dressing is appropriate for an actress attending a fun film premiere. It’s not appropriate for a public figure and eventual “leader” to be like “I’m in Scotland so I’ll exclusively wear plaid, teehee!”
Dear Kate, this is how/when theme dressing is done. You’re welcome. Best wishes, Z
Theme dressing at a movie premiere where you’re one of the stars? Appropriate.
Theme dressing because you’re in Scotland? Little bit less so.
Theme dressing every time you walk out the door? Yeah, not necessary lol.
Well, Zendaya is Zendaya. The other theme dresser is just corny. Cannot compare, her mom in law blew her out of the water in 80s frocks.
I’ve never seen anything terribly wrong with Kate’s theme dressing, but the stark difference between zendaya and Kate is zendaya is a clearly a fashion girl. Kate tries (bless), but something is always off.
Example: James Bond premiere. Kate had Fantastic Bond girl theme dressing (like it was a perfect dress). However her dowdy hair and poor posture ruined the vibe.
Zendaya took the whole look at the Spider-Man premiere into account: braids for the culture and to give a theme spider man dress some cool, & extra sexy fit to also counteract what could have been a juvenile twee fashion move.
Kate tries. I just don’t think fashion is her string suit.
Kate’s theme dressing feels like she’s just phoning it in. All the money and connections she has and she can’t find the best stylist in the UK? It doesn’t make sense.
Lots of folks have said they be ok with Kate’s theme-dressing, maybe even find it endearing, if she was a better person, was actually having fun with it and, of course, wasn’t SWFing Megan!
We’ll, it’s the execution that matters- she needs to get herself a lLaw to execute better
Gawh, Zendaya looks gorgeous (& perfectly themed). Marisa looks fine, the dress is just weird…
Zendaya looks INCREDIBLE. Totally knocked it out of the park!! She seems like such a mature and lovely person as well. Love them as a couple!
Right there with you, she is flawless!
Marisa’s hair is gorgeous. I wonder if the look changes for the better if she had done her hair in an updo and worn big emerald earrings.
They’re a great couple. Young love is just so exciting – even vicariously. Their joint interviews have been great promotion for the movie. But can you imagine how the promo tour for the next movie would go if they broke up. I see marketing risk for the franchise right there
I LOVE that Zendaya is a theme dresser! And she does it so well EVERY time. This spider web dress is gorgeous.
I love Zendaya’s ‘theme dressing’ because it’s not ever cheesy or over the top. Tom is such a handsome devil. Z and Tom look great together, they just make me smile.
She’s an actress so of course she will theme dress and slay it all the time.
She looks fun and elegant.
I think Marisa Tomei looks phenomenal. But I also feel like her styling let her down a bit. The gold is slightly off what would be good with her skin tone. Her hair down with a structured dress and collar doesn’t seem right. (Take that picture a few miliseconds later and we would have had a smile that might have changed the whole look) Maybe if her hair was in an updo or a pony tail with a stronger eye or lip. But I would still sell someone’s soul to look like her.
Gf could wear a dishrag and make it look amazing. Love Zendaya!
They both look great, but I really love that overly dramatic mask she has on, too.
Sidenote, if these two had not been outed by the paps this summer as dating, I’d still think they were together because of how he has his hand on her bare back and how they are both so comfortable with this level of touch and so publicly, too.
The mask is giving me Catwoman for some reason, but she looks stunning as always.
Zendaya and Law Roach are teaching a masterclass in style! Of course, she is so beautiful, it doesn’t matter what outfit she picks, but all her choices are so good.
Marisa doing a great Infinity Gauntlet look! Just a nod… a soupçon of theme dressing
Zendaya is such a beauty. And I think Marisa looks beautiful. Just an awkward pic
If anyone’s curious there is an adorable Spiderman promotion video on YT of Zendaya and Tom being interviewed by a 9 yr old Korean fan. He actually pinches his cheek because he can’t believe it’s real that he met Mr. Peter Parker. It’s on the ODG channel.
loved zendaya’s dress and style
Zendaya looks fabulous as usual!
It’s interesting how even though her dress is super sexy, she still looks ‘adorable’.
[*Earthy Virgo magic.*]