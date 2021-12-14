Zendaya wore a spiderweb Valentino to the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere: adorable?

It is so cute to me that Zendaya is a theme-dresser. She’s been theme-dressing and theme-accessorizing throughout the Spider-Man: No Way Home promotion, playing around with spiderweb-themed looks and accessories. It’s adorable!! For last night’s LA premiere, Zendaya wore this Valentino gown which has a spiderweb print. It’s a great dress and it looks amazing on her! She accessorized with a mask (for some of the carpet) and she wore her hair in cornrows. A perfect look for this premiere.

Zendaya’s boyfriend Spider-Man was there, of course. Tom Holland wore a double-breasted Prada suit and they only posed together briefly on the carpet. They’re too cute. I’m also adding a bonus photo of Marisa Tomei, who plays Aunt May. Marisa usually has great style but her Zuhair Murad dress is just kind of “off.” It looks too stiff? And the cut is wrong.