Ingo Rademacher, fired by General Hospital, sues ABC over vaccine mandate



As the vaccine mandates go into effect for television and movie shows, so many actors are throwing away their careers by being stubborn, stupid and easily influenced. Rockmond Dunbar left a cushy gig on hit show 9-1-1 by refusing to get vaccinated and General Hospital actors Ingo Rademacher and Steve Burton got sh-tcanned for the same reason. (It was looking like Black Panther’s Letitia Wright might have the same fate, but that’s still undetermined.)

Now Rademacher, who played Jax on GH for 25 years, is suing ABC over their vaccine mandate. His official reasoning is “religious discrimination.”

Former “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher filed a lawsuit Monday against ABC over the company’s vaccine mandate that he argues is unconstitutional, a report said… He argues in the suit that ABC religiously discriminated against him by denying him a religious exemption for the vaccine, Variety reported. Before he was fired, Rademacher pleaded his case to the company’s human resource department, but to no avail. “I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me,” Rademacher wrote in an Oct. 11 email to Disney’s HR department, according to the report. Rademacher added in the HR email that his body’s “natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental.”

[From The NY Post]

If someone believes nonsense like their body is “endowed by the creator” with “natural processes” to protect them, I hope they never take Tylenol, Advil, cold medicine, vitamins or any pills basically. I also hope they don’t wear clothes made of non-”natural” material like polyester because the Bible says it’s a sin to wear that. Oh look, he’s got a clothing company with his wife that sells clothing made of blended material. Sinners! These people annoy me so much with their sh-tty selective reasoning. They’re just grasping at straws because they believe the memes on Facebook. I don’t know why I care except for the fact that Rademacher’s kids will suffer. He’s probably just hoping for a settlement so he can afford to retire. You know that surf clothing company isn’t paying the bills.

RFK Jr. is such an a-hole. I’m glad to see he’s aging like milk.

Is is medical freedom or a Jesus thing? Pick a side.