Ingo Rademacher, fired by General Hospital, sues ABC over vaccine mandate

As the vaccine mandates go into effect for television and movie shows, so many actors are throwing away their careers by being stubborn, stupid and easily influenced. Rockmond Dunbar left a cushy gig on hit show 9-1-1 by refusing to get vaccinated and General Hospital actors Ingo Rademacher and Steve Burton got sh-tcanned for the same reason. (It was looking like Black Panther’s Letitia Wright might have the same fate, but that’s still undetermined.)
Now Rademacher, who played Jax on GH for 25 years, is suing ABC over their vaccine mandate. His official reasoning is “religious discrimination.”
Former “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher filed a lawsuit Monday against ABC over the company’s vaccine mandate that he argues is unconstitutional, a report said…
He argues in the suit that ABC religiously discriminated against him by denying him a religious exemption for the vaccine, Variety reported.
Before he was fired, Rademacher pleaded his case to the company’s human resource department, but to no avail.
“I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me,” Rademacher wrote in an Oct. 11 email to Disney’s HR department, according to the report.
Rademacher added in the HR email that his body’s “natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental.”
If someone believes nonsense like their body is “endowed by the creator” with “natural processes” to protect them, I hope they never take Tylenol, Advil, cold medicine, vitamins or any pills basically. I also hope they don’t wear clothes made of non-”natural” material like polyester because the Bible says it’s a sin to wear that. Oh look, he’s got a clothing company with his wife that sells clothing made of blended material. Sinners! These people annoy me so much with their sh-tty selective reasoning. They’re just grasping at straws because they believe the memes on Facebook. I don’t know why I care except for the fact that Rademacher’s kids will suffer. He’s probably just hoping for a settlement so he can afford to retire. You know that surf clothing company isn’t paying the bills.
RFK Jr. is such an a-hole. I’m glad to see he’s aging like milk.
Is is medical freedom or a Jesus thing? Pick a side.
I cannot stand his stupid face. I wish him everything that he deserves.
So his “beliefs” supersede employment law, scientific facts, and just basic human courtesy and care for others?
Ask him if he and his wife have gotten ANY other vaccines/shots in his life. If his kids are vaccinated so they could get into school. It’s just pure and utter bullshyte!
His kids aren’t vaccinated. He and his wife might have been vaccinated as children but I believe they aren’t current on any vaccines that require boosters that you are supposed to get as an adult.
I’ll never understand people who won’t do the absolute basic things to protect their children from preventable sicknesses. And why? Because of your belief that some otherworldly god is going to save you. Give me a break
fluffy bunny: tetanus. Hope to heck he never falls on a nail.
Ask if his dog is vaccinated (no one can place their dog in a licensed kennel without the dog being fully vaccinated against kennel cough, rabies, etc). That’s a HUGE ‘tell’ for me. I have yet to find an unvaccinated person with an unvaccinated dog. Be prepared to be hated for showing them the duplicity of their thinking though. And their excuses…..(I love pointing out that doG and God are way too close to each other for it to be a coincidence LOLOL).
My sister’s dogs were unvaccinated for a good period of time because they couldn’t afford basic vet care. One of them got attacked by a groundhog and they were worried he contracted rabies and she didn’t follow proper quarantine measures for him. I do know an anti vaxx couple who had animals that weren’t vaccinated or receiving vet care. They had someone come to the house and dog sit whenever they traveled because they couldn’t kennel their dogs.
I’m pretty sure most religions endorse caring for your community and especially your most vulnerable neighbors, so…
But not white American prosperity Jesus!
Ingo isn’t American.
He should be deported back to Australia.
He’s not Australian. He’s German. He moved to Australia as a teen or preteen. And neither country will take him unvaccinated.
@Fluffybunny he was born in Germany but his citizenship is Australia. But we need a new country to ship all the unvaxxed and let God sort them out.
He doesn’t vaccinate his kids so I doubt he uses medicines. He seems like the type to treat them with essential oils. He’s deeply problematic outside of his anti vaxx stance so he likely would have gotten fired regardless. I know Disney hates any fuss and bad press so they might just settle to shut him up.
He can sue, but the Supreme Court has ruled several times that employers can fire you for not following the rules. He will lose and lose more of his livelihood as litigation costs money. He is dumb. The Daily Show did a great segment on LA vaccination beliefs. https://youtu.be/bWLGTB0coec
Even the US Air Force started getting rid of service members who refuse to vaccinate.
It’s the military as a whole. If they didn’t back down over the anthrax vaccine two decades ago—which actually was controversial—they sure as hell aren’t with this. This is settled. Period. Troops WILL be getting the vaccine or getting out. But you have stupid governors lying to National guardsmen about it too. The governors will be fine but the troops that lose their careers will be so much collateral damage.
They used their freedom as a company to fire you. Get over it.
I never liked Jax so eff this guy; I did love Jason though so Burton’s exit is hitting me harder
With them not finding Jason’s body I believe they are setting the stage for Steve to return when vaccines for covid are no longer a thing. He went quietly and didn’t make a fuss so I see them wanting him back eventually. Or they are hoping he might change his mind at some point.
Whereas Ingo was also insulting trans people, as I recall, so they may be more cheesed off at him.
But yeah, bummer that Steve Burton has also gone down the anti-vax hole.
So he’s the father of one child clearly too young to be vaccinated even if his parents allowed it, and of three children who are way too young to lose their father. Great parenting there, bub.
I work at the intersection of families and money, and I’ve spent the pandemic working with the estates of 50-year-old men. It’s lots of fun talking to women who didn’t expect to be widowed in mid-life, college age people nowhere near ready to lose their parents, and most recently, 70-something women calling on behalf of their deceased sons.
That’s very interesting because more men than women have died of COVID in the US. Is it perhaps because men are less likely in general to seek medical care, or societal expectations and biases lead men to have a need to project invulnerability?
I’m fairly sure it’s a combination of both. Men are less likely to be vaccinated than women are, and I suspect they’re also less likely to seek medical care until they are very ill. That last one seems especially common in widowed or divorced guys who don’t have someone in their household to provide a countering opinion.
As the saying goes in my family: Climb down off the cross and use the wood to build a bridge and get over it, you self-absorbed shit.
I love this saying!
It’s f–king astounding how these religious types insist God will protect them… but cannot comprehend that maybe God sent them a vaccine as part of that protection.
“Now Rademacher, who played Jax on GH for 25 years, is suing ABC over their vaccine mandate. His official reasoning is “religious discrimination.”
Well maybe ABC should let him come back as his death from COVID would be an excellent wrap-up storyline for his character.
Covid doesn’t exist in Port Charles.
When these people speak about medical freedom, I always ask if they’re pro-abortion. If they’re not then they really don’t believe in medical freedom.
Thank you! If your ideology says you shouldn’t have vaccines conversely mine says I should be allowed to terminate a pregnancy when I want.
People on here seem to think this is settled law but I’m not sure of that. With the make up of the Supreme Court I’m left holding on to Roberts and, I can’t believe I’m saying this, Kavanaugh to hold down precedent as Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Barrett are complete right wing hacks, we are in desperate times here. Seriously, of the five judges Kavanaugh seems the only conservative other than Roberts concerned with the law more than politics, and he’s not always concerned about it either. I did think the Dems. blew it on Kavanaugh they really should have waited for Barrett she was by far the worse and had limited resistance.
Ugh, what a douche. You’re a selfish moron, not a Christian martyr!
Since he’s not going to be nominated for an Emmy maybe he can get a Herman Cain award. Idiot.
My sincerest hope is for a Darwin Award.
I wish he’d get something worst than Covid and then have a doctor—who read about his stupid lawsuit—refuse to give him the medication because his natural body should be fighting that disease, or whatever dumbassery he’s talking about!
I was reading his statement and I wondered how he would feel if he, our his wife/children are diagnosed with cancer. Is he going to use the same BS line when chemo could save their lives? Of course he will, and chemo literally kills you from the inside out.
STFU with your religious discrimination BS!! You aren’t suffering from discrimination a$$hole, learn the difference!!
How would they explain my 40 year old high school friend who was given 3-5 years to live from long haul covid? She is on oxygen 24/7 and has heart failure. Another high achool friend has heart failure from covid as well.
These types of people have a huge ego and think they have super human immunity. My boyfriend’s niece and her husband had covid and therefore won’t get vaxxed because they survived it and think they are impervious to it now. We can all thank Trump for this sudden rise in egos.
I’m so sorry about your friends. I’m high risk and got my initial vaccine and booster as soon as I was eligible each time. I’d get a booster every month if that’s what it took. These ‘but my freedoms’ attitudes about masks and vaccines literally make me sick to my stomach. Good thing people weren’t so self absorbed during ww2 when your food was rationed, etc.
Really scary to realize that we probably wouldn’t have eradicated polio if today’s Republican Party had been in charge. I’ve read that some right wingers are starting to say that no childhood vaccines should be required.
Well, apparently, he thinks it’s because God doesn’t think your friend was worth protecting.
I cannot believe how INCREDIBLY ARROGANT his reasoning is. Covid is now a leading cause of death in children. Why weren’t those kids “endowed by [the] creator with natural processes to protect [them]?” Did they just fail to make God’s cut? Or are God’s immunity endowments reserved for the most worthy: middle-aged soap actors?
@ Andrea, I am so sorry for your friend. There are people that I read about that need a double lung transplant or a heart transplant at 25 years old. The coronavirus isn’t something to look at as just merely a cold, it’s deadly and it kills within days. The long haul COVID-19 patients will live with these permanent damages for the rest of their lives unless they can find treatments to cure what has happened to each and every one of them.
These people don’t seem to understand how dangerous they are playing with their lives. The Omicron is more easily transmitted but this whacko, and the rest of them, seem to think that their FREEDUMBS are much more important than the lives of those around them.
We will continue to live with the coronavirus UNTIL everyone is vaccinated. Until then, those of us that are taking the necessary precautions, masking and vaccinations, will continue to live in fear as the virus keeps evolving and potentially becoming much more dangerous. We are up to 800k deaths her in the US, but we have idiots claiming their religious and freedumbs as if they are being arrested for violating their first amendment. The selfish will pay the ultimate price, or their poor more susceptible family members will. No responsibility or care for others, just as long as they aren’t being forced. I am so sick of these people.
I’m thinking he has went to audition for a few roles, and has heard thanks but no thanks (Probably for a multitude of reasons). He’s not independently wealthy, and he has 3 young kids. He needs either a settlement or a win so that he can get a huge payout, or else he’s going to have to find a non- Hollywood job that pays better than his lifeguarding gig. Good luck finding those that also aren’t going to have vax mandates.
None of the other soaps still on the air have vaccine mandates. He could go work there.
That’s where my other reasons come into play. I don’t think he has “locker room appeal” as they saw in sports. Seems like a pretty awful person to have to work with for various reasons, and he’s not knocking dead with his acting talents.
I don’t think he even tried the medical exemption route with GH in the first place. All his screeds were about FREEDOM. I don’t doubt his a religious whack job but I think he’s trying to piggyback on the one thing he may have some wriggle room on since religious beliefs are often used to get out of vaccines. But just the other day even our jack hole SCOTUS ruled 6-3 that NY’s vaccine mandate for health care workers regardless of religious beliefs can stand. Even kavanaugh and comey Barrett weren’t buying it.
Doesn’t the bible say “love thy neighbour”? So that means you take every precaution to respect and keep your neighbours, AND especially your family, safe. I HATE it when people use the bible to expound these nutbar theories.
Ingo Rademacher has the most punchable face I’ve ever seen.
I’ve met/worked with RFK Jr. and he’s a total a-hole — arrogant, sarcastic and condescending.
General Hospital should due a storyline about Covid in a real way. By having one of Major characters refuse to get vaccinate, and tell it real caring way and then have real doctors come on the show and talk about the different vaccines. Why it important to get vaccinate and get the booster shot.
Omg, where I live in the NL, they’ve been releasing people early from the hospitals to make room for emergency care!! And here, a lot of that necessary emergency care is being driven by the unvaccinated simply because they catch covid easier than someone of the same age who has been completely immunized. I’m saddened, angered, and frustrated that people like Ingo Rademacher simply do not care about protecting more vulnerable people or trying to contain a pandemic. Plus, right now we’ve got the delta variant, but the omicron variant (which is more resistant and more infectious) is rapidly gaining ground. Everyone, please try to stay safe!
I can’t with these idiots. A Trumper dad of two and husband from my conservative hometown died yesterday of covid who was of course unvaccinated. I am livid at him for doing this to his kids and his wife (a stay at home Christian blogger) will have to now find a real job and will probably not be able to keep their home since the husband has a higher paying manual job. Of course the past few days they say that they were just praying for Jesus to provide a miracle and I want to scream in their face that Jesus already provided a freaking miracle against this disease, an affective and free vaccine!!! I can’t comprehend the stupidity but feel awful for the victim.
Yeah, makes me crazy. My mom always says that God’s gift to us is the intelligence and will to solve our own problems. The miracle was that thousands of people labored tirelessly to provide us with multiple vaccines in a phenomenally short amount of time. The miracle is that we now have the science to understand vectors of infection that allow us to make intelligent choices about masking, social distancing, and hygiene.
Wonder if Ingo feels this way about insulin for diabetes….
It’s as if his brain can’t comprehend that millions had died of covid including children. It’s infuriating that fools like him can deliberately put their children in harm’s way. I hope he never gets another acting job ever again.
I never liked jax so losing him on the show wasn’t a hit for me but wow I’ve lost all my respect for ingo as an actor and as a person! I wonder what all his former costars think about him now. He prob won’t ever get work again now! PEACE
Uh…”medical freedom” eh…? Like abortion? What a dumbass hypocrite. Glad I was always Team Sonny.
I’d love to see all his coworkers tell HR that their sincerely held religious belief is not being exposed to Covid on the job. Selfish prick.
I think Nancy Lee Grahn was doing that on Twitter.
Nancy is such a boss. Love me some Alexis ❤️
Never could stand self-righteous Jax and not too surprised that he’s close to the character that he plays. That being said, I guess he’s decided that he’s never going to do mainstream work again. I guess he can star in Left Behind pt20.
I hope he loses and has to pay ABC’s legal fees.
Fully committed Christian here. First in line for the vaccine. Boosted and still wearing masks to love others by protecting them. I truly don’t get using the Bible to justify selfishness. It’s literally the opposite of Jesus’ teaching.
I’m just here for that chunky baby!
He’s that idiot in that story about drowning and asking God why didn’t he save you and God says I sent A boat, A raft, etc
I believe in God, I’m a Christian….. I’m vaccinated and will be getting my booster next year… So I’m so confused with his logic
People die of cancer, my mom died from cancer she was a Christian
His “natural processes to protect me” is bull because if that was so no one will be dying from viruses, diseases old age….we’ll be like Wolverine self – healing