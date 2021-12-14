Hilaria Baldwin: Alec Baldwin ‘shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa’

We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of Hilaria Baldwin being “outed” as an American woman named Hillary Thomas. Hilaria had always played fast and loose with her background, and people just didn’t have the urge to expose the serious holes in her persona and “Spanish” backstory. Then it began with some tweets, and by January of this year, we had pretty much established that Hilaria is completely delusional and she built a fake “Spanish” persona for herself and couldn’t drop it. I bring all of this up because it’s also kind of crazy to me that Hilaria didn’t just go away for a while, at least online. Just go quiet for a year, delete Instagram, spend time with your six children. But no, she lives on Instagram, and she’s constantly throwing herself in the middle of everything, trying to get attention. Even with the Rust tragedy, Hilaria has inserted herself constantly. There’s something mas loca in her cabeza.

So now that Alec’s career is in tatters and he’s traumatized about what happened on the set of Rust, now is the moment for Hilaria to… make him sound like a huge douche? What is she even doing here?

Alec Baldwin “shushed” Hilaria while she was giving birth to their son Rafael in 2015, the actor’s wife revealed on Instagram Monday. The lifestyle influencer, 37, shared the anecdote on her Story while reacting to the published headline, “When my husband told me to shush during labor I knew our marriage was over.” Hilaria wrote alongside the news item, “Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa … He was on the phone ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?’” The yoga enthusiast noted that the moment Alec, 63, asked her to stop making noise as she gave birth to their child, “He realized he sounded like an ass and he cowered.” The mother of six — who also shares Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, also 1, with Alec — joked that she “kept the marriage” and “went on to have 522 babies after.” Hilaria told her followers that she’d spare them “the details of [her] reaction for now,” but mentioned that Alec “never” told her to hush in the maternity ward ever again. In another slide, she quipped that Alec “pays for shushing me in labor by cleaning every bottle in the house. Just kidding… That never happens. Perhaps he can start now.”

[From Page Six]

Raise your hand if you find any part of this story funny, charming or endearing. Alec comes across like an ass and Hilaria comes across like a wife who is trying to publicly humiliate and shame her husband. There’s the whole “kicking him while he’s down” aspect too – like, Alec is going through some sh-t. Serious sh-t, like a criminal investigation and lawsuits and industry-wide criticism and condemnation from his peers. And Hilaria is making everything all about her and trying to tell stories about their family. I don’t know, Hilaria has the right to talk, I’m not saying that. But dios mio, this woman just rubs me the wrong way constantly. There’s something really off with her.