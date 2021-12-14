Hilaria Baldwin: Alec Baldwin ‘shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa’

We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of Hilaria Baldwin being “outed” as an American woman named Hillary Thomas. Hilaria had always played fast and loose with her background, and people just didn’t have the urge to expose the serious holes in her persona and “Spanish” backstory. Then it began with some tweets, and by January of this year, we had pretty much established that Hilaria is completely delusional and she built a fake “Spanish” persona for herself and couldn’t drop it. I bring all of this up because it’s also kind of crazy to me that Hilaria didn’t just go away for a while, at least online. Just go quiet for a year, delete Instagram, spend time with your six children. But no, she lives on Instagram, and she’s constantly throwing herself in the middle of everything, trying to get attention. Even with the Rust tragedy, Hilaria has inserted herself constantly. There’s something mas loca in her cabeza.
So now that Alec’s career is in tatters and he’s traumatized about what happened on the set of Rust, now is the moment for Hilaria to… make him sound like a huge douche? What is she even doing here?
Alec Baldwin “shushed” Hilaria while she was giving birth to their son Rafael in 2015, the actor’s wife revealed on Instagram Monday. The lifestyle influencer, 37, shared the anecdote on her Story while reacting to the published headline, “When my husband told me to shush during labor I knew our marriage was over.”
Hilaria wrote alongside the news item, “Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa … He was on the phone ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?’”
The yoga enthusiast noted that the moment Alec, 63, asked her to stop making noise as she gave birth to their child, “He realized he sounded like an ass and he cowered.”
The mother of six — who also shares Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, also 1, with Alec — joked that she “kept the marriage” and “went on to have 522 babies after.”
Hilaria told her followers that she’d spare them “the details of [her] reaction for now,” but mentioned that Alec “never” told her to hush in the maternity ward ever again. In another slide, she quipped that Alec “pays for shushing me in labor by cleaning every bottle in the house. Just kidding… That never happens. Perhaps he can start now.”
Raise your hand if you find any part of this story funny, charming or endearing. Alec comes across like an ass and Hilaria comes across like a wife who is trying to publicly humiliate and shame her husband. There’s the whole “kicking him while he’s down” aspect too – like, Alec is going through some sh-t. Serious sh-t, like a criminal investigation and lawsuits and industry-wide criticism and condemnation from his peers. And Hilaria is making everything all about her and trying to tell stories about their family. I don’t know, Hilaria has the right to talk, I’m not saying that. But dios mio, this woman just rubs me the wrong way constantly. There’s something really off with her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram.
I don’t believe this happened. She’s told so many lies it’s hard to believe anything she says now.
I don’t believe this story either.
Eh I believe it after watching the way he shushed her in that video of their impromptu interview on the street with paparazzi recently. He shut her down real quick and she simply stepped off to the side and shut up. I couldn’t believe it, I would’ve laughed in my husbands face had he done that.
Yeah, notice how she said he never shushes me in regards to maternity stuff now.
Meaning he shushes her like a little girl other times.
Sometimes people reveal things they think are funny and it’s actually just normalized toxicity.
I think she deserved to be shushed in that interview, she kept walking in front of him and trying to be in the camera frame, and was talking over him, and it wasn’t and isn’t about her, i would have shushed her also.
When I saw the headline, I immediately thought she must’ve read that buzzfeed/whatever article I did. There’s no way we wouldn’t have heard about it by now. Just blatantly ripping off a click bait headline.
Yeah, and now is the time that she should stand by her man…(sarcasm)…
Shes a bullish!tter for sure, but shushing a woman while shes birthing your child sounds exactly like something Alec Baldwin would do
All I wonder is if she is still speaking in the fake Spanish accent ? Hillary was born and raised in Massachusetts her parents moved to Spain when she was 27.
Such. A. Weirdo.
What is her endgame exactly? Lifestyle brand? Yogawear? What????
I used to think she was simply a narcissist but now— I really think she has a screw loose. 🥒🥒🥒
The timing is so, so wrong. Read the room, Hillary. She’s really estúpido.
These people do not know when it benefits them to just be quiet.
The timing IS wrong, but I still found her story funny. Figures Alec would shhh her during labor but at least he realized he sounded like an a-hole. I have heard some funny stories from friends or acquaintances on how some husbands behaved inappropriately during their wives’ labor – from being way too emotional to leaving to get a sandwich. They are just clueless sometimes.
But did he pronounce it “Shhhh” or “Tthhhhh,” so you could understand it?
💀😹🤣💀
Comment of the week.
LOLOLOLOL. D.Y.I.N.G!!!!!!! COTW and it’s only Tuesday!!!
Bruh, 💀💀🤣🤣💀
You win. Very well done.
Bahaha!!!
🤣💀💀
Ding ding!
That family photo (minus Alec) is hilariously awkward. Or hilaria-oulsy how do you say…..awk-ward. She’s in a bra and one kid is off to the side in a zipped up hood up hoodie looking like he’d rather be anywhere else in the world right now.
The family photo is hilarious! My favorite part is the look on the extremely tall baby’s face.
That tall baby looks like he’s been photoshopped in. Like Bernie and his mittens.
Why is she in a bra in that photo??
Busy breastfeeding the neighborhood.
Because she’s so *maternal* duh.
Haha JennyJenny!
How else is she going to let people know she got her body back or whatever they’re calling it now.
My thoughts exactly
Of all the bra styles to pick as a stand alone top that’s not the one
I hope the nannies are really good to those kids. Otherwise, I think it’s going to be difficult being raised by a rage monster and a narcissist.
I think she favors the two girls who bookend the family. So that leaves four boys, close in age, sandwiched in the middle who are going to be vying for attention. I’ve seen this kind of family dynamic before and they are going to have their hands full.
Alec has the wife he deserves but good God can she pump the brakes on being such a self involved, me me me little asshole for five whole minutes to support the man whose career pays for her 500 babies and closet full of lies?
A nurse shouted at me to “use the gas” as I screamed through a placental abruption that caused agonizing back labour that didn’t let up for 6 hours. No need for an epidural when gas is available, I guess…I just couldn’t inhale properly bc I couldn’t stop screaming long enough to do so.
Ahhh, the misogyny of obstetrics gynaecology.
That’s terrible GrnieWnie! That kiddo of yours better be an angel (haha!)
She just can’t bear that her husband’s accidental killing of another human being has taken the spotlight off of her, can she? Out there gloating over those half-dozen children like a cut-rate Michelle Duggar.
Not “cut-rate Michelle Duggar.” Dying. 😂
It had the potential to be a funny anecdote, but you need someone with good comedic timing. Part of timing is also reading the room and I agree that now isn’t the time for this particular joke with everything Alec is dealing with.
Take a seat with Pratt. Not charming or funny.
No beuno.
The youngest two babies expressions in that group photo are priceless.
I can TOTALLY believe that Alec said that,and then apologized insincerely. That being said, this raging narcissist has so many screws loose she should go to Lowe’s and get a screwdriver to see if she can fix that. Truly, they DESERVE each other.
I don’t know why both of them couldn’t just keep off social media for a bit – at least until the criminal investigation is concluded. Nothing of what they’ve posted helps them in any way, and quite a bit of it looks insensitive in the circumstances.
This would be a reason for Alec to get a divorce not the other way around.
Why, in that family photo, is she only wearing a bra? It’s not a crop top or even a bathing suit top. It’s a lacy bra.
I could not for the life of me figure out why cutoffs & a bra were her summertime leisurewear. No wonder that one kid has his hood up to go incognito; he doesn’t want to be associated with this bunch.
I was about to ask the same thing….”Is she wearing a bra? In a family photo?” I don’t understand.
She is stark raving mad, a complete lunatic. If I saw her on the street, I would run away as fast as I could.
Why the hell is she in her bra in the backyard in a publicized picture with all her kids? Like.. I can’t even think of a good joke cuz it’s just WEIRD.
The thing is he’s so much of a douche that this could totally be true. But she’s so much of a liar that it could be completely untrue. Either way, there’s something hella passive aggressive about saying something like that about your husband publicly during a time like this. I get the distinct feel like that Hillary has some kind of personality disorder. Something is VERY off with her and has been for years. Including how she she uses having babies as a way to stay relevant or interesting.
In the right context, sure, that could come across as a fun story if framed right. But there’s a time and a place, and this is not the time or the place. I don’t have a strong opinion about Alec’s culpability in this shooting, but they’d both be smart to stfu for a while and go underground. A woman lost her life, and Hilaria’s out here telling birthing stories like things are business as usual? I don’t even care about her dumb fake accent, but this seems … diabolical?
It seem like Hilaria is using Halyna Hutchins death to promote herself, IMO.
My god she’s awful. She has Tiegens Syndrome.
+1
She’s a narcissistic personality disordered, pathological liar who’ll say anything for attention. Who knows if this happened. All she wants is the attention focused on her.
When will these two go away?
good luck with that. they are clearly sponsored by Big Popcorn.
as long as we keep paying attention they will be out here soaking it in.
Alec Baldwin is such a self-absorbed asshole that I’m kind of astounded he puts up with such self-absorbed assholery in a spouse. I suspect it has a lot to do with having sooooooo many young kids in just a few years, but it like he met his ass-soulmate.
Ass-mate?
Not a fan of Hilaria but it’s quite funny seeing the same people rage at Meghan being called a “pathological liar” and suffering from “narcissistic personality disorder” yet be so willing to say the same of someone else they don’t know. Isn’t the whole point that no one should be armchair diagnosing a “celebrity” that they have had zero in-person interactions with? Like come on, criticize Hilaria all you want but please stop diagnosing people you don’t even know with psychological disorders. You don’t like when they do it to Meghan, so don’t do it to her.
Meghan doesn’t ever post on social media anymore. Any statements she and Harry put out are through their Archewell website or through a spokesperson. Any images released are on their website or the social media of charity partners. Meghan is invisible compared to Hilaria Baldwin who has a documented history of lying like inventing a fake Spanish background. If you’re faking a persona to the media/the world, there is something wrong with you. It’s not like she lied about her age which many women in Hollywood have been known to do because of sexism. She made up an entire nonexistent origin story like white woman Rachel Dolezal who pretended to be black. Normal is all relative but there is something profoundly wrong with someone who intentionally does that.
Hilaria is constantly posting pictures of herself, her kids, and videos speaking in a fake accent. Just went on her Instastories that show pics of her pumping milk, breastfeeding, and then a random text story she caught Alec watching cat videos. None of that in itself is offensive but considering her husband accidentally killed a cinematographer just mere weeks ago, you’d think she would ease up living her entire life on Instagram and take a break to actually focus on her husband and kids. She has to document every single minute of her day on social media and then complains when they get followed by paparazzi claiming “wanting to be left alone” like a hypocrite. She can’t even stay off social media, like Chrissy Teigen she needs the constant validation and attention. I don’t need to armchair diagnose Hilaria to know she has issues, it’s there for the world to see.
@Legalese, thank you for this. I agree, all these armchair psychologists who’ve simply learned a new word in the tabloids, “narcissist.” I’ve noticed the uptake in police procedurals, too, naming suspects “narcissists.” It’s a very, very specific order, and only 1% of the population can be labelled “narcissist.” Ted Bundy was a narcissistic sociopath, a title they’ve hurled at Meghan enough. The looseness with which people throw this term around is alarming: go on some online quiz and do a “how you know a narcissist when you meet one” is such nonsense. Same with calling Prince Andrew a pedophile: he’s an abuser of a sex-trafficked woman who had been abused/groomed since she was a teenager, but he’s raging about “age of consent.” I’m tired of these words, pedo and narcissist, being bandied around like everyone knows what they’re talking about, when clearly they don’t: it’s just another form of online abuse and “freedom of speech.”
He shushed her in public and that’s all she can think about, so she made up this story to tell.
Let’s face it: if you were him, you’d be shushing her too. She’s tiresome, uncontrolled, stupid, and annoying. Guaranteed he physically abuses her too…she is a provoker, one of those women you have to roll your eyes at when she’s a “victim” of domestic abuse and you unwillingly think, “Well..some women…I dunno…I’d hit her too…” because you KNOW you would want to punch her if you were married to her. Sheesh…
This woman irks my soul.
If my husband told me to ‘shush’ because he was on the phone while I was in labor with our first child, I don’t know if I would then go on to have 72 more babies with him.
This article screams LOOK AT ME WHY ISN’T ANY ONE PAYING ATTENTION TO ME!! she seems upset that Alec is getting all this attention that dose not include her .
Given her history of exaggeration and lies, I wouldn’t be surprised if she kicked up the screaming a notch just for extra attention. Don’t come at me – I don’t trust this woman as far as you can throw her. Her whole existence is about focusing the spotlight on her at all times.
Am I the only one disturbed she had so many children with a man that probably won’t be around in 20 years? I can’t imagine he was down for all these children.
Girl does love to pose in her undies with her children. We get it you have an impossibly fit bod after five pregnancies but those are such intimate moments. Those kids will be teens soon and IG is dripping with intimate underwear clad family moments.
I recently discovered the reddit sub about her. So many of her IG posts are of her doing her yoga poses, looking seductively at the camera while scantily clad. It seriously looks like soft core p*rn. That and exploiting her kids (who often appear in said posts). I feel so, so bad for those kids.
Why is she wearing a bra in a group photo with her kids???? Why???
I confess: I’d like to tell her to hush.
someone please tell me the 30 rock episode about Jack’s fake English girlfriend is about her
She’s such a liar I’m wondering if she even gave birth to any of the children. They should be radio silent for months, out of respect for the shooting victim’s family and because there is an ongoing investigation. No social media, no interviews would be wise but they can’t restrain themselves.
I’m the kid in the hoodie.
I totally believe that Alec Baldwin said that to her, AND that she has so many screws loose that she needs an entire construction team to nail them all back down. Truly, they deserve each other!!
This is, how you say, bad timing.
This ees so eh-cray-thy