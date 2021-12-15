Brian Cox: ‘We all kind of make space for’ Jeremy Strong’s Method acting

Brian Cox is 75 years old and enjoying one of the great roles of his already-amazing career. On Succession, he plays the family patriarch, a Rupert Murdoch-esque figure, to a brood of dysfunctional idiots who all want to overthrow him without doing any work. Cox seems to enjoy his time on Succession, and the actors all seem to get along very well. Except maybe Jeremy Strong. Strong’s profile in the New Yorker made him seem like… well, maybe he’s not the most popular person on set, just because of the intensity he brings to the role. Cox was quoted in the piece, and he later appeared on Seth Meyers’ show and spoke about Strong:

“The thing about Jeremy’s approach is it works in terms of what comes out the other end. My problem — and, it’s not a problem, I don’t have a problem with Jeremy because he’s delightful. … He’s an extraordinary dad. He’s a pretty unique individual. But, he does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself — because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out. Like, to me, Daniel Day-Lewis got worn out at 55 and decided to retire because [he] couldn’t go on doing that every day. It’s too consuming. And I do worry about it. But the result — what everyone says about Jeremy — the result is always extraordinary and excellent.”

Yeah, this is a 75-year-old actor telling a younger actor to be careful, that Strong could burn out and that there are easier ways to get where he needs to go. But it’s also like… every actor has their own process. Strong approaches the material like he’s playing Hamlet, and so be it. The result IS extraordinary. Anyway, Cox was once again asked about the New Yorker profile when he chatted with the Hollywood Reporter:

THR: You’ve already addressed the Jeremy Strong New Yorker profile to a certain extent. But what do you think about all these artists like Aaron Sorkin, Adam McKay and Jessica Chastain coming to Jeremy Strong’s defense in recent days? Is that necessary, in your view? Cox: I think Jeremy does need some kind of backing, really, for what he does. [Jessica] knows him and she’s very friendly with him; they’ve spent a lot of time working together. And I think it’s right for Jeremy that he does get the backup because he’s chosen a difficult path. It’s his choice, and one has to honor his choice, whatever my views are — they’re different views — but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad person because he’s made that choice. I think it’s a very valid choice that he’s made. It’s clearly to do with [what] he believes and one has to respect that. And I think that Sorkin and Adam McKay standing up for him, I completely applaud and completely go along with. THR: Do you anticipate that post-profile there will be any tension or weirdness on set in season four? Cox: No, not at all. I don’t think so. We all know Jeremy, we all love Jeremy. So we all kind of make space for it. I don’t think there’s going to be any repercussions whatsoever, except to wish Jeremy the best and continue the excellent work that he’s already doing on the show. There’s no question about it: He’s doing excellent work, and one has to applaud that.

The vibe I get is that the other actors respect his process and that Strong doesn’t pal around with the cast that much. Which wouldn’t be notable except that I get the feeling that the rest of the cast enjoy each other a lot. Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, they’re all good friends. Is it a situation where they’re standing apart from Strong or is he the one pulling away.

