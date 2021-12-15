“Ralph Fiennes looked dapper at ‘The King’s Man’ premiere this week” links
  • December 15, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ralph Fiennes looked dapper at The King’s Man premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Michelle Obama is the most admired woman of 2021. [Gawker]
I love these lazy Christmas trees! [OMG Blog]
Dlisted’s podcast is about their top 10 stories of the year. [Dlisted]
Henry Cavill wants to be part of all of the fantasy franchises. [LaineyGossip]
Priyanka Chopra’s big hair moment in NYC. [Just Jared]
Justice 4 Mare of Easttown! It was a much better series than The White Lotus. [Pajiba]
The House voted to find Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress. [Buzzfeed]
Just get your dang booster shot! [Towleroad]
Derrick Dillard has been on the outs with Jim-Bob Duggar for a while, so this “scathing post” is really nothing new. [Starcasm]
Madison Beer went to the Spider-Man premiere. [Egotastic]

  1. bettyrose says:
    December 15, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    White Lotus was great, though? But that was in the writing. The acting in Mare of Easttown was much more challenging.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    December 15, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    I think Ralph’s trousers are a tad baggy.

  3. Chaine says:
    December 15, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    he was so attractive as a young man… very modelesque, but now he always looks like a taxed, irritable math professor.

  4. Case says:
    December 15, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Mare of Easttown was way better than The White Lotus, IMO. White Lotus brought up a lot of interesting conversations but ultimately didn’t stick the landing for me.

  5. M says:
    December 15, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Djimon Hounsou looking fine in that purple suit!!

  6. Zut Alors says:
    December 15, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    Hello Djimon 👋.

  7. The Voice says:
    December 15, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    We have a lazy Christmas tree made out of cardboard and paper! This year I added lights and the kids love it.

  8. minx says:
    December 15, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    I love it that Michelle Obama is the most admired woman of 2021.

    • Truthiness says:
      December 15, 2021 at 4:03 pm

      💯 And I love that every project she gets involved in is something for positive change, even though she’s earned the right to just put her feet up and tell everybody no for the rest of her days.

  9. MoonTheLoon says:
    December 15, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    Rhys Ifans looks to have aged well. I’m glad he’s making a comeback. He’s very underrated.

