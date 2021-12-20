Carrie Anne Moss wore Oscar de la Renta to the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ premiere

Here are some photos from Friday night’s premiere of The Matrix Resurrections. While I know everyone loves Keanu Reeves, I’m much more focused on Carrie-Anne Moss and her spectacular Oscar de la Renta gown. You have to understand, I’m old enough to remember all of the Matrix-theme dressing that went into the original movies. All of the black leather and what the early ‘00s thought of as “just futuristic enough.” It’s honestly a wonder no major designer thought to do a dress which actually looks like the “Matrix code”, green digits on a black field. On Carrie Anne’s dress, green sequins mimic the code, but de la Renta also added the brand name into the lines of code. It’s surreal and amazing. Best Matrix-themed look so far!

Keanu did more of a normcore look for the premiere, although if you told me that the tie had some kind of symbolic importance, I’d probably believe you. Lana Wachowski posed with her stars – Lana wrote (cowrote) the screenplay and directed it. I didn’t realize until this moment that Lily Wachowski isn’t involved in this one.

Bonus Yahya Abdul-Mateen II!

31 Responses to “Carrie Anne Moss wore Oscar de la Renta to the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ premiere”

  1. Stefanie says:
    December 20, 2021 at 7:20 am

    She looks amazing!

  2. Nanea says:
    December 20, 2021 at 7:31 am

    CAM’s dress is just perfect.

    Keanu is Keanu. As long as he’s there… He’s never been a clotheshorse, like e.g. Hiddles.

    NPH’s technicolor dream suit though!

  3. Gil says:
    December 20, 2021 at 7:41 am

    I watched the new film this weekend since it’s already in the theaters in the country I live in. I was amazed by how beautifully Carrie-Anne Moss has “aged”. She is still stunning and her acting is still quite good. Unlike many actresses she is still able to perform using her face, which is refreshing to see nowadays.

  4. Byzant says:
    December 20, 2021 at 7:43 am

    So gorgeous and she looks amazing. Actually really want the dress but obvs way out of my price range

  5. M says:
    December 20, 2021 at 7:48 am

    Lana’s dress is pretty cool too with the giant leather pills. A+ for both ladies.

  6. Liz Version 700 says:
    December 20, 2021 at 7:57 am

    I am about to explode with glee over this movie! And wow she looks stunning and he never ages.

  7. Ella says:
    December 20, 2021 at 7:59 am

    There are so many blinds about her being unvaccinated that I can’t really appreciate this :(

    • josephine says:
      December 20, 2021 at 2:49 pm

      I can’t imagine any studio would assume the liability that comes from one of them being unvaccinated. I understand that there are plenty of foolish people in Hollywood, but ultimately, the decisions are made by those financing the projects, and the financers are loathe to take risks on something that is so readily avoided.

    • notasugarhere says:
      December 20, 2021 at 5:33 pm

      I’d doubt those blinds as josephine writes. Sounds like anti-fan fiction by people who hate KR’s girlfriend and want to make up any reason to criticise this movie.

    • Mcmmom says:
      December 20, 2021 at 11:18 pm

      I spent way too long this afternoon trying to find a single quote that would indicate that she’s anti vax and I couldn’t find any. Blind gossip should be taken with a huge grain of salt.

  8. Becks1 says:
    December 20, 2021 at 8:25 am

    She looks fantastic.

    I never got into the Matrix movies really – I’ve seen the first one in its entirety, and I think I’ve seen most/all of the next two but I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen them beginning to end. I liked the special effects but the story itself never really “clicked” for me. That said, I’m still definitely going to watch this one because it looks interesting, maybe I’ll finally watch the first three movies first though.

    • notasugarhere says:
      December 20, 2021 at 5:35 pm

      Becks1, I think you’ve be fine watching just The Matrix and this one. From what I’ve read about it, this movie focuses on the romantic relationship more than what transpired in films 2 & 3.

  9. smegmoria says:
    December 20, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Bae Doona better be in this!

    • mabbles says:
      December 20, 2021 at 9:20 am

      I love bae Diona, but it doesn’t look like she’s in this. Was she supposed to be? I’m looking forward to her sci-fi Netflix drama with gong yoo this weekend.

      • Smegmoria says:
        December 20, 2021 at 9:25 am

        I haven’t heard that she was going to be in it. She would be perfect in it though. I’m looking forward to her new show too….. maybe I’ll go watch some sense 8.

  10. Mimi says:
    December 20, 2021 at 9:46 am

    Ugh Carrie is such a queen love her

  11. MsIam says:
    December 20, 2021 at 9:53 am

    That Matrix code effect on her dress is so cool! The first Matrix movie is one of my favorites, the others not so much so I doubt if ill see this one until it comes to streaming.

  12. Bendy Windy says:
    December 20, 2021 at 10:30 am

    That dress is perfection.

  13. Amy Bee says:
    December 20, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Carrie Anne’s dress is fabulous.

  14. Ambrosial says:
    December 20, 2021 at 11:38 am

    She looks amazing

  15. Grant says:
    December 20, 2021 at 11:46 am

    I know we always talk about Keanu being an ageless vampire but good Lord, has CAM aged at all? What a gloriously beautiful woman and that dress is a stunner.

  16. Savu says:
    December 20, 2021 at 11:51 am

    One of the best looks of the year. Even when you take it out of context! But then you add the context and it’s on another level. I would commit a felony to own this gown.

  17. ItReallyIsYouNotMe says:
    December 20, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    I looovvveee this dress!

  18. Bettyrose says:
    December 20, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    I hope this was indoors. It was nearly freezing here on Friday night.

  19. The Voice says:
    December 20, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    CAM’s dress is amazing but it looks a tad too big and long for her. Otherwise she looks incredible, too. She looks older but not overly tweaked. I want to see more natural aging in Hollywood. Will that ever happen? Ha

  20. Calypso says:
    December 20, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    God this dress is amazing, I love it. I also absolute love the very first Matrix, I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a better opening scene, that movie is just tight and works on so many levels.

  21. Totoot says:
    December 20, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    Has anyone noticed how Keanu never speaks up about any major event, ever. Yet we love this man. I do not know if he is BLM, if he is LGBQT ally, hoe does he feel about Lizzo? And did he like WAP? What about abortions? I have zero idea. Maybe time for me to do some research lol

  22. FHMom says:
    December 20, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    That dress is perfection. I hope the movie is good.

  23. K says:
    December 20, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    Stunning

