Carrie Anne Moss wore Oscar de la Renta to the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ premiere

Here are some photos from Friday night’s premiere of The Matrix Resurrections. While I know everyone loves Keanu Reeves, I’m much more focused on Carrie-Anne Moss and her spectacular Oscar de la Renta gown. You have to understand, I’m old enough to remember all of the Matrix-theme dressing that went into the original movies. All of the black leather and what the early ‘00s thought of as “just futuristic enough.” It’s honestly a wonder no major designer thought to do a dress which actually looks like the “Matrix code”, green digits on a black field. On Carrie Anne’s dress, green sequins mimic the code, but de la Renta also added the brand name into the lines of code. It’s surreal and amazing. Best Matrix-themed look so far!

Keanu did more of a normcore look for the premiere, although if you told me that the tie had some kind of symbolic importance, I’d probably believe you. Lana Wachowski posed with her stars – Lana wrote (cowrote) the screenplay and directed it. I didn’t realize until this moment that Lily Wachowski isn’t involved in this one.

Bonus Yahya Abdul-Mateen II!

ok I'm impressed pic.twitter.com/yV15dTU8Nn — I SIP TEA ON YOUR GRAVE. (@shdwbxng) December 19, 2021

